Richard Juan defends Kim Chiu over 'staged' ambush allegations

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Richard Juan has defended his "Love Thy Woman" co-star Kim Chiu on allegations that the recent ambush on Kim's van was staged.

It can be recalled that retired broadcast journalist Jay Sonza has triggered a wave of online backlash after claiming on social media that the March 4 morning gun ambush against Kim, which almost claimed her life, is a "drawing" or a mere hoax.

“Sa mga beterano at batikang journo, iyong 'kim ambush story' ay isang malaking ‘D R A W I N G (To veteran and seasoned journos, your Kim ambush story is one huge D R A W I N G),’” the former newscaster claimed after reports broke of the actress’ harrowing experience.

Likewise, blogger Andrew Olivar, Mocha Uson's former partner in the controversial video about Federalism, said in a recent Facebook post that there are some points in Kim's account that made him suspect that the ambush was staged.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Richard said Kim will not risk her life to do such thing.

"For me lang, I think it would be such a huge risk to get shooters to actually shoot the car eh. I mean, there were legit gun shots on the car — kaya hirap!" he said.

"But I think at the end of the day, what’s important is that Kim, her driver and PA are all safe from this incident. I’m just glad she is OK and hindi naman sobra natraumatise kasi nagtaping padin kami last Friday. I think her professionalism and composure here is really worth commending and appreciating. Such a privilege to work with her in this show!" he added.

Richard is now part in the teleserye "Love Thy Woman." He said that he is happy for receiving good feedback on his first regular TV drama series.

"First regular and grabe nakakataba sa puso because I keep getting good feedback," he said.

"'Di ko expect that they'll comment good stuff about my acting. It was a pleasant surprise," he added.

Richard first gained popularity through noontime show "Eat Bulaga's" You're My Foreignoy, from which he won the Dabarkads' Choice Award.

He was also one of the regular housemates of "Pinoy Big Brother: 737."