How ‘Joseph The Dreamer’ connects with new-gen thespians Neo Rivera, Jordan Andrews

Jordan Andrews and Neo Rivera alternate as the titular character in the long-standing Trumpets musical ‘Joseph The Dreamer,’ which is now playing at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza.

MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Andrews once thought that playing the lead role in Trumpets’ “Joseph the Dreamer” was something he couldn’t do. Neo Rivera, on the other hand, never really had Joseph on his list of dream roles.

But both ended up playing the Biblical character in the long-running Filipino musical, whose story of dreams, betrayal, forgiveness and faith has taken on a personal meaning for the two young theater actors.

Now back in “Joseph the Dreamer” as alternate Josephs, Neo and Jordan recalled to The STAR in a virtual chat how they landed the titular role and how their own experiences have since influenced their respective portrayals.

Jordan, who was known as the “musical dream chaser” during his “Pinoy Big Brother” stint, recalled, “I watched as a viewer in 2022 and I said, ‘I cannot do that. There’s no way I can do that.’ Because I’ve been friends with Sam Concepcion for a long time. So, I went to watch him and then after the show, he said, ‘I think we’re gonna have a rerun and I think you should audition.’

“I’m like, ‘Sure, I’ll audition. I’ll take any role. But I definitely can’t do that. I can’t do Joseph because you do a lot for the entire show.’ And we laughed about it.”

Jordan eventually auditioned for the 2025 staging. “And then a few years later, 2025, there was an audition for the 2025 run of ‘Joseph the Dreamer.’ So I applied. Everyone else showed up and I just auditioned. I was not at all thinking Joseph was an option. I was like, ‘Maybe I’ll be one of the brothers. Let’s do this.’”

But then he got called into the room by director Paolo “Pao” Valenciano and asked to stand next to Sam Concepcion, who jokingly addressed him as Joseph.

“The rest is history. I became an alternate in 2025 with Sam. (So) I didn’t want this role. I was too scared. But isn’t that just a testament? God’s dreams for you are bigger than the dreams you can even have for yourself.

Neo, who first joined Trumpets’ ‘Joseph the Dreamer’ as an understudy, says of his role Joseph: ‘You’ll just fall in love with the character… and I hope to play it again and again and again.’

“He saw more in me than I could see in myself at the time. And we’re both here returning and bringing more to the table this time.”

Neo’s journey to becoming Joseph was another story. The visual artist, photographer, director and content creator first auditioned for the production in 2019. He was offered an understudy position before getting “promoted” to Joseph in 2022.

“So, if you’d ask me if this is my dream role, napag-usapan namin ito ni Jordan na Joseph is something, parang it is under your radar, but hindi siya malilista as, ‘Oh, I want to play Joseph in Joseph the Dreamer.’

“But once you do, you’ll just fall in love with the character and parang mapapasama na siya doon sa, ‘You know what, this is one of the roles that I would love to do again and again and again.’”

Despite their different back stories, both have since shared a “strong spiritual connection” to the character.

In the case of Jordan, who began his musical theater journey as a child actor playing Tam in the West End production of “Miss Saigon,” the story of Joseph hits home because of the challenges that come with pursuing one’s ambitions.

“I definitely see myself in this. It’s not easy to be a dreamer sometimes,” he told this paper.

“Sometimes being a dreamer comes along with a lot of disappointments on the road to that dream and sometimes you haven’t even got to that dream yet. But sometimes you got there and you forget to celebrate it because you’re already thinking about the next one.

“So it’s not an easy road and it was not an easy road for Joseph. He had probably, I think, a thousand times more difficulties than we do today at this age. But it’s so relatable that you have this big dream, and as life happens, stuff you don’t expect happens. Some unfortunate things.

Photos by Dix Perez, courtesy of Trumpets Jordan on lessons from Joseph: ‘It’s not easy to be a dreamer sometimes. But his faithfulness to the dreams that God put in his heart, that’s what inspires me.’

“But his faithfulness to the dreams that God put in his heart, that’s what inspires me. That’s what I can relate to. And that, personally, I can pull that into my life when it gets a bit tough.”

One such experience for Jordan was when he was living in London and joined a competition for the chance to perform as the opening act at a Gary Valenciano concert.

He recalled putting so much effort into the competition, only to end up not getting that opportunity.

But years later, in 2025, he found himself playing the son of Gary V’s character, Jacob, in “Joseph the Dreamer.”

Looking back, Jordan could say that it was an example of how an earlier disappointment could lead to something even better.

Neo likewise said he could relate to Joseph, although he pointed out that their own struggles pale in comparison.

“To me, 100 percent related to Joseph. But yung dinaanan namin is nothing compared to what Joseph has gone through. But the same God that pulled Joseph through the prison is the same God who’s with us in this day and age.”

He recalled being told when he first joined the production that “Joseph the Dreamer” had the potential to change his life. At the time, he didn’t fully understand what that meant.

It was only after playing the character that he began to recognize how the lessons from the musical could apply to his own experiences.

“Every single time, when there’s a challenge that I need to face or I’m going through something, the lines ni Joseph, a line from a song, a line from his scene would just pop in my head. And it may sound cliché but, oo nga, no? Na-apply din pala siya sa personal life.”

Neo in one of the scenes from the musical.

Meanwhile, The STAR asked about their dream roles that they wished to portray after “Joseph the Dreamer.”

“So when I was in ‘PBB,’ my moniker was ‘musical dream chaser.’ So to live up to that, I’m constantly chasing another one and another one,” Jordan said.

“So in terms of classic musicals, I dream of playing Bert in ‘Mary Poppins.’ And then in modern musicals, Usnavi in ‘In the Heights.’ And then in new, new musicals, I wanna play the lead role in ‘Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).’”

Neo, meanwhile, admitted that he used to have a similar list but his outlook has since changed, saying he has “learned to be faithful” to whatever assignment comes his way and to trust that God’s plans for him may be bigger than his own.

Meanwhile, first staged by Trumpets in 1989, “Joseph the Dreamer” has been performed by several generations of theater actors.

The musical originated from a cantata by Cam Floria, which the late Freddie Santos developed into what would become one of Trumpets’ best-known productions. Among those who previously played Joseph were Audie Gemora, Gary Valenciano, Franco Laurel, Alvin dela Peña and Sam Concepcion.

The current cast also stars Nonie Buencamino as Joseph’s father Jacob.

The production is also known for its energetic musical numbers, contemporary choreography and mix of pop, R&B, soul and hip-hop influences.

Show photos by Myra Ho, courtesy of Trumpets Jordan in one of the scenes from the show.

After more than three decades, the story of Joseph continues to be staged for new audiences.

Asked why they believe the musical remains relevant today, Jordan said people continue to experience the same kinds of struggles, disappointments and personal conflicts that are central to Joseph’s journey.

“If people were going back in 1989, they’re for sure still going through — there’s still people going through stuff today, if not worse, if not more.

“So every time I take on a run, and when we get to the stage, when we do a show, I always pray, yes, they’re gonna watch this amazing show, but I hope when they leave, they get to take home their own coat like Joseph.

“But their coat will be of healing, of forgiveness, someone they need to forgive, of being reminded that their dreams matter, or being encouraged to believe in themselves again.”

(Catch the limited run of Trumpets’ “Joseph The Dreamer” until Nov. 22 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza. Get your tickets now at Ticket2Me.net, and via the official showbuyers. Follow @trumpetsph and @jtdthemusical for show updates, and a behind-the-scenes look into the making of this iconic musical.)