MOVIES
MUSIC
Kim Chiu at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Kim Chiu goes 'shooting' after the shooting
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2020 - 1:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — After the shooting incident that happened to her earlier, Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu went straight to work as she has a taping for her ABS-CBN teleserye “Love Thy Woman.”

Kim's makeup artist Haidz Fernandez posted on her Instagram stories a photo of Kim getting ready for her shoot.

“Taping #lovethywoman. Buhay pa po siya kahit may shock pa rin sa didbib niya,” the makeup artist wrote.

Meanwhile, social media users commended Kim on her professionalism for going straight to work despite the traumatic experience she had.

“Kim Chiu is trending for all the wrong reasons. I've read that she went ahead directly to taping after the incident. Her professionalism is very commendable but I sincerely hope she's okay,” a Twitter user commented.

“Even after a near death experience, she went straight to her taping schedule to avoid delaying the whole production of #LoveThyWoman. If this is not PROFESSIONALISM, then I don't know what is. PROTECT KIM CHIU AT ALL COSTS,” another user wrote.

“Her van was literally ambushed but she went on with her day like it was nothing. Badass queen! Keep safe kim chiu,” another user wrote.

Kim’s van was reportedly shot multiple times by unidentified gunmen Wednesday morning. The actress, as well as her personal assistant and driver, were reportedly unharmed.

KIM CHIU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How I ‘crash-landed’ ahead of the rest
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
A close encounter with Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin, stars of Netflix's smash hit K-drama
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah Geronimo bodyguard, Matteo Guidicelli allegedly settle for P200K
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
The former close-in security detail of pop star Sarah Geronimo reportedly agreed to settle and drop his charges against...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sarah Geronimo finally speaks up on 'secret' wedding with Matteo Guidicelli
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Sarah Geronimo's co-hosts in the ABS-CBN Sunday variety show "ASAP" have congratulated the "Popstar Royalty" and her husband...
Entertainment
fbfb
Vice Ganda confirms Anne Curtis has given birth
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Actress and TV host Anne Curtis has given birth to her first baby with restaurateur husband Erwan Heussaff.
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
Catriona Gray, empowered Pinays want us to strive for something greater
By Euden Valdez | 5 days ago
When Catriona Gray won the coveted Miss Universe crown in 2018, she marked another “herstory” moment for the country....
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
15 hours ago
Ricky topbills Cinemalaya entry
By Bot Glorioso | 15 hours ago
Clad in plain white shirt and dark gray cargo pants, Ricky Davao was visibly in character when he appeared at the recent storycon-cum-intimate...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Art, love and life according to Greta Gerwig
By Pablo A. Tariman | 15 hours ago
Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, the seventh adaptation of the 1868 novel of the same title, has a light engrossing feel...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Chris & Tom: Superheroes now play elves
By Raymond de Asis Lo L.A. Correspondent | 15 hours ago
In their new movie together, Marvel mainstays Chris Pratt and Tom Holland leave their superhero characters behind to play...
Entertainment
fbfb
15 hours ago
Acapellago 100% human
By Baby A. Gil | 15 hours ago
I love the title of the new album release by Acapellago. It is 100% Human, which I think says everything about the singing...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Will Isko Moreno's 'Iskovery Channel' have copyright troubles with Discovery Channel?
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Since Iskovery Channel sounds like the popular cable TV network Discovery Channel, Philstar.com consulted a legal...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with