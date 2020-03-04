Kim Chiu goes 'shooting' after the shooting

MANILA, Philippines — After the shooting incident that happened to her earlier, Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu went straight to work as she has a taping for her ABS-CBN teleserye “Love Thy Woman.”

Kim's makeup artist Haidz Fernandez posted on her Instagram stories a photo of Kim getting ready for her shoot.

“Taping #lovethywoman. Buhay pa po siya kahit may shock pa rin sa didbib niya,” the makeup artist wrote.

Meanwhile, social media users commended Kim on her professionalism for going straight to work despite the traumatic experience she had.

“Kim Chiu is trending for all the wrong reasons. I've read that she went ahead directly to taping after the incident. Her professionalism is very commendable but I sincerely hope she's okay,” a Twitter user commented.

“Even after a near death experience, she went straight to her taping schedule to avoid delaying the whole production of #LoveThyWoman. If this is not PROFESSIONALISM, then I don't know what is. PROTECT KIM CHIU AT ALL COSTS,” another user wrote.

“Her van was literally ambushed but she went on with her day like it was nothing. Badass queen! Keep safe kim chiu,” another user wrote.

Kim’s van was reportedly shot multiple times by unidentified gunmen Wednesday morning. The actress, as well as her personal assistant and driver, were reportedly unharmed.