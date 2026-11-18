‘Rex’ stars Eula and Martin reflect on whether destiny can be changed

Eula Valdes and Martin del Rosario take a breather from mainstream TV and film by top-billing the play ‘Rex.’ They play Jacosta and Eddie Po, whose family is into a construction business, but their characters have a ‘secret’ about their true identity towards each other. Their roles are in stark contrast to the ones they’ve done before.

MANILA, Philippines — Eula Valdes and Martin del Rosario are the featured artists taking on the lead roles in the play “Rex.” She is Jacosta, while he is Eddie. The characters’ Po family is into a construction business and with the province-community of Tebes as the background, which is dealing with a contemporary tragedy and suffering.

Which or who causes it is what the play will present each run of the show, mounted by the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde through its School of Arts, Culture and Performance.

If it sounds familiar, it’s because “Rex” is an adaptation of the Greek play or tragedy “Oedipus Rex” by Sophocles. It touches on such themes as fate/destiny, free will and truth about one’s identity and family.

With their “Rex” characters, this paper asked Eula and Martin if they’ve essayed similar ones on TV and in film before during the talkback.

“Ako wala pa. Ito yung first time (I have not, and it’s my first time),” said the seasoned actress. “Ang lagi kong role ay nawawalan ng anak (I usually portray characters who lose a child).”

Her most recent TV characters can be described as strong, rich and powerful women, if memory serves right.

In “Rex,” Jacosta has unknowingly married her son, Eddie.

“Ako din first time kong makakuha ng ganitong role (it’s also my first to have landed such a role),” shared Martin, the reliable actor, “and it’s my dream to have a role (from a) Greek tragedy.”

He has previously played SWAT officer, villain, son-father-brother roles from a well-off background, as one remembered.

“It’s something new and exciting,” added Martin about Eddie.

Given the themes being explored by “Rex,” the actors also gave their two cents on them.

Photos from the play’s publicity team and the artists’ publicity team for previous shows Eula and Martin as their characters in scenes from the play.

“(With) fate or destiny, parang hindi mo siya maiiwasan (it’s like you can’t avoid it),” said Martin, “but there are things that you can do to direct your life towards that fate. So, if you want to be successful, you can’t just let fate (do its work or rely on it). May mga gagawin kang bagay para mapunta sa direction na yun.”

Eula, on the other hand, reflected on what fate tells someone by saying, “If you wish to do something and it seems that it doesn’t go your way, baka merong ibang dapat kang gawin (you might need to do something else),” added she. “So, you just dwell on where (fate is bringing or) putting you.”

Although acting on stage is different from the mediums they’ve been used to, they carry on to expand their craft and learn from it.

“Ang sarap pala (it feels good, and it’s fulfilling),” said Martin, whose debut play was “Anino sa Likod ng Buwan” last year, about finishing an entire show and completing a run.

“Even if it’s my second play, I repeatedly ask them (my fellow actors) if they still get nervous kasi ako bakit kinakabahan pa rin,” added he. “(As for the) thrill, there’s this feeling that you’re always like on the edge (metaphorically speaking). Anytime pwede ako malaglag (you could fall down).”

All this is what makes the work enjoyable and meaningful, as one could gather by following his train of thought, especially when the character is well-written and developed.

For Eula, she shared that there are no cuts in all the scenes as compared to appearing in a TV series or a movie.

“Here, it’s continuous, tapos, kailangan na mas focus ka (and then, you need to focus more),” said she. “There are times that you make mistakes, pero bawi ka sa susunod na show (but you have the chance to do well in the next show). It gives you a different fulfillment since you hear the reaction of the people. The reaction is immediate. Iba yung nabibigay nun sa akin, eh. Gustong gusto ko itong gawin (it gives me a different fulfillment, and I really want to do this).”

Eula and Martin will bring the audience to that lifeworld of Jacosta and Eddie, making them further think about truth and destiny.

The play “Rex” will run until Nov. 22 at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Blackbox Theater, Circuit Makati.