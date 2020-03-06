Jay Sonza retaliates after 'drawing' remark vs Kim Chiu sparks controversy

MANILA, Philippines — Retired broadcast journalist Jay Sonza has triggered a wave of online backlash after claiming on social media that the Thursday morning gun ambush against Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu, which almost claimed her life, is a "drawing" or a mere hoax.

“Sa mga beterano at batikang journo, iyong 'kim ambush story' ay isang malaking ‘D R A W I N G (To veteran and seasoned journos, your Kim ambush story is one huge D R A W I N G),’” the former newscaster claimed after reports broke of the actress’ harrowing experience.

sa mga bating na journo, iyong ambush story ay isang malaking "drawing." period. — Jay Sonza (@JaySonza3) March 5, 2020

Rather than taking accountability after drawing criticism from both celebrities — including Sunshine Cruz, Nikki Valdez, and Kim Molina — and netizens, Jay shot back at heated comments.

Maganda naman ang buhay ni Kim Chiu. Maganda ang career. Happy sa lovelife. Masaya ang pamilya. Matino ang pagiisip. Nakakatulong sa kapwa. One of the highest celebrity taxpayers ANG TANONG, JAY SONZA, GANITO KA RIN BA? — EJS (@ericjohnsalut) March 6, 2020

Kahit illegal Chinese workers nabigyan na ng administrasyong Duterte ng trabaho.



PERO SI JAY SONZA, WALA PA RING PWESTO. — Ogie Rosa (@ogie_rosa) March 6, 2020

Pansinin naman daw natin si Jay Sonza. pic.twitter.com/ZskQv9GQam — ROXYLIQUIGAN (@Roxy_Liquigan) March 5, 2020

To Jay Sonza: You said, "No offense meant, but I find the story incredible to believe." God forbid someone also tries to shoot you. The ambush incident involving @prinsesachinita was vile. Can't you put your political convictions aside for one moment and have some compassion? — Julian Mauricio (@JulianMauricio) March 5, 2020

“Para doon sa mga naghangad at nagdasal na mamatay na sana ako via twitter kagabi, here is my message to you: Sige mauna na po muna kayo. busy pa kasi po ako. siguro pag naubos na kayo, maaring pag-iisipan ko susunod ako,” he posted Friday morning on social media.

(To those hoping and praying via Twitter for my death, here is my message: You go first. I’m still busy. Maybe when you’re all dead, I’ll think about following you.)

Para doon sa mga naghangad at nagdasal na mamatay na sana ako via twitter kagabi, here is my message to you: Sige... Posted by Jay Sonza on Thursday, March 5, 2020

RELATED: ABS-CBN working on protecting, getting justice for Kim Chiu

He then signed off by thanking his critics.

“Salamat po at pinagkaabalahan pala ninyo ako kagabi. Hindi ko napansin kasi sarap ng tulog ko dahil maulan at saka nakadobol ako ng cognac bago nahiga. Dalangin ko yumaman at gumanda sana ang araw ninyo.”

(Thank you for worrying about me last night. I didn’t even notice because my sleep was so sound since it was raining and I had a drink before going to bed. I wish you all wealth and a nice day.)

Prior to Jay questioning the slay try on Kim, he has been criticized for his sentiments against the renewal of ABS-CBN's legislative franchise.