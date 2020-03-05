MOVIES
Reel and real-life couple Xian Lim and Kim Chiu
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV, file
'Horrible': Xian Lim reacts to Kim Chiu van ambush
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 5, 2020 - 12:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Xian Lim has expressed relief after his girlfriend Kim Chiu survived a "horrible" shooting incident that took place Wednesday morning.

In his Instagram account, Xian posted a black photo, thanking everyone who expressed their concern for his real- and reel-life partner.

“Thank you to everyone who expressed their prayers and concern. We can never explain why these horrible things happen. Thankfully there are no casualties. Thank you God for always being by our side,” he wrote in the caption.

Kim’s van was reportedly shot multiple times by unidentified gunmen Wednesday morning. The actress, as well as her personal assistant and driver, were reportedly unharmed.

According to police report, Kim was on her way for the taping of her teleserye “Love Thy Woman” around 6 a.m. when motorcycle-riding assailants opened fire to her van at the corner of Katipunan Avenue and CP Garcia Avenue in Quezon City.

Kim, in an Instagram statement, recalled that she was sleeping in the van when she heard eight gunshots. 

"Papa Jesus protected us. I dont have an idea what really happened, mistaken identity? I guess?? Napag tripan?.. This is a bad joke," she said.

She said she would have been dead if she was not asleep and lying down because she saw a bullet land on her usual seat in the van.

In a statement sent to Philstar.com on Wednesday afternoon, ABS-CBN said it condemns the shooting and is now working on protecting Kim and seeking justice for what has happened.

RELATED: Kim Chiu goes 'shooting' after the shooting

