WATCH: Neri Naig reacts to girls linked to Chito Miranda

MANILA, Philippines — Just like other couples, Neri Miranda admitted that her relationship with Parokya ni Edgar frontman Chito Miranda is not perfect.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at a recent Quaker Oats event, Neri said she and Chito also quarrel, but they make sure to settle their differences for the good of their family.

“Kasi hindi naman lagi happy happy eh, nagkakaasaran din kami lalo na 'pag pagod kami pareho. At the end of the day, nag-uusap talaga kami, kung sino may kasalanan. Minsan nasusungitan ko siya, siya din nasusungitan niya ko. Nagso-sorry talaga kami. Nagtatawanan lang kami. Tuwang tuwa talaga ko sa kanya 'pag nagjo-joke siya. So du'n ako buhay na buhay sa kanya, sa mga jokes niya,” Neri said.

In the same interview, Neri also clarified that she has no issue with other girls, especially Chito’s close friends Bubbles Paraiso and Angel Locsin.

“'Yung kay Bubbles, no, sobrang best friends talaga sila, and with Angel also super close talaga sila. Sobrang nice nila. Feeling nila kasi 'pag may kasama si Chito like for example sila Bubbles or si Angel parang dapat daw ‘You should respect your wife kasi ganito ganyan',” the former actress said.

Neri also said that she allows her husband to enjoy a night out with friends. She clarified that she is also invited to join them, but chooses to be at home with their son Miggy.

“Kasi ako hindi naman ako palalabas, lagi nila kong iniinvite pero kasi may baby ako, hindi naman ako makalabas, nahihiya naman ako na ‘Baby kailangan na nating umuwi because of Miggy.’ Ayoko, minsan na nga lang silang magkita, gusto ko makapag-enjoy sila,” she explained.

“Pero sobrang nice sila, lagi ko ngang sinasabi sa mga tao na hindi ako insecure at mababait 'yung mga tao, napaka-unfair naman sa kanila, so porket sexy sila at magaganda hindi na sila pwedeng maging kaibigan ng asawa ko."

Constant communication, she said, is key to staying in love with each other, Valentine's or not. — Videos by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, editing by Erwin Cagadas Jr.