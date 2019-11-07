Chito Miranda, Neri Naig open up about cheating

MANILA, Philippines — Former actress and now entrepreneur Neri Naig Miranda opened up about cheating issues and her experiences with husband Chito Miranda.

In her video blog on her YouTube channel, the former ABS-CBN actress admitted that Chito had so many girls before they got married.

“Si Chito kasi noong boyfriend-girlfriend pa kami, may mga kausap siya sa phone, may ka-text. Ang dami! Hindi lang isa, super dami! Hinayaan ko lang siya. Nagtimpi ako. Never ko kinonfront 'yung mga girls. Ang gagawin ko lang talaga, 'Hi! I'm Neri,' aabot ko kamay ko, magha-handshake. Hindi ako 'yung mag-i-iskandalo," Neri revealed.

"Show them kindness. Show them 'yung reasons kung bakit ikaw ang mahal," she added.

Chito, meanwhile, defended himself, saying that flirting is different from cheating.

"Ang pagiging malandi tingin ko likas 'yan sa isang lalaki, na mag pa-cute lang kahit sa mga babae. They love the fact that they are attractive. It's an ego boost. It's normal. Tingin ko human nature 'yan. Pero pagiging malandi lang 'yun. Cheating starts when you start doing stuff behind her back," the Parokya ni Edgar frontman explained.

"Ako mayabang ako, e. Never ko tinago sa 'yo. Sa harap mo, sasagutin ko 'yung phone. So 'pag lumalandi ako sa harap mo, it's not cheating. It means kupal lang talaga ako," he added.

Nonetheless, he confessed that what he did was still cheating: “Meron pa din cheating. 'Yung fact na may mga tinatago ako sa 'yo before. Like, bago umuwi dadaan ako sa bahay ng ibang girls."

