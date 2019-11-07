MOVIES
MUSIC
Chito Miranda and Neri Naig-Miranda
Philstar.com/File
Chito Miranda, Neri Naig open up about cheating
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 7, 2019 - 9:07am

MANILA, Philippines — Former actress and now entrepreneur Neri Naig Miranda opened up about cheating issues and her experiences with husband Chito Miranda.

In her video blog on her YouTube channel, the former ABS-CBN actress admitted that Chito had so many girls before they got married.

“Si Chito kasi noong boyfriend-girlfriend pa kami, may mga kausap siya sa phone, may ka-text. Ang dami! Hindi lang isa, super dami! Hinayaan ko lang siya. Nagtimpi ako. Never ko kinonfront 'yung mga girls. Ang gagawin ko lang talaga, 'Hi! I'm Neri,' aabot ko kamay ko, magha-handshake. Hindi ako 'yung mag-i-iskandalo," Neri revealed.

"Show them kindness. Show them 'yung reasons kung bakit ikaw ang mahal," she added.

Chito, meanwhile, defended himself, saying that flirting is different from cheating.

"Ang pagiging malandi tingin ko likas 'yan sa isang lalaki, na mag pa-cute lang kahit sa mga babae. They love the fact that they are attractive. It's an ego boost. It's normal. Tingin ko human nature 'yan. Pero pagiging malandi lang 'yun. Cheating starts when you start doing stuff behind her back," the Parokya ni Edgar frontman explained.

"Ako mayabang ako, e. Never ko tinago sa 'yo. Sa harap mo, sasagutin ko 'yung phone. So 'pag lumalandi ako sa harap mo, it's not cheating. It means kupal lang talaga ako," he added.

Nonetheless, he confessed that what he did was still cheating: “Meron pa din cheating. 'Yung fact na may mga tinatago ako sa 'yo before. Like, bago umuwi dadaan ako sa bahay ng ibang girls."

RELATED: Chito Miranda shares how wife Neri earns more from business than show business 

Chito Miranda reveals why Neri Naig chose him over richer, more handsome stars

CHITO MIRANDA NERI NAIG
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Abortion not an option': Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados reacts to Georgia's Heartbeat Bill
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The Miss Universe 2019 pageant will now be officially held on December 8, Feast of the Immaculate Conception, in Atlanta,...
Entertainment
WATCH: Jonas Gaffud on Gazini Ganados’ potential for back-to-back Miss Universe win
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Pageant organizer Jonas Gaffud, creative and events director of the Miss Universe Philippines brand, admitted that it would...
Entertainment
Inday Barretto breaks silence on Marjorie's video uploaded by Claudine
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Inday Barretto, the mother of actresses Gretchen, Marjorie and Claudine Barretto, has broken her silence on the viral...
Entertainment
Maine Mendoza gushes over 'ageless' Jerry Yan; shares photo with Arjo Atayde
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Taiwanese actor Jerry Yan has captured the hearts of Filipinos once again as the trailer of his new TV series “Count...
Entertainment
Vice Ganda challenges Quiboloy to stop 'Ang Probinsyano,' EDSA traffic
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Vice also jokingly challenged Quiboloy to go to EDSA and stop the traffic problem in Metro Manila’s busiest road.
Entertainment
Latest
1 hour ago
#TeamClaudine: Iwa Moto joins Barretto family feud
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Former Kapuso actress Iwa Moto has joined the fiasco among the Barretto sisters as she sided with Claudine Barretto against...
Entertainment
1 hour ago
Rapper draws outrage with daughter 'virginity test' in US
1 hour ago
US rapper T.I. has provoked outrage by revealing that he forces his 18-year-old daughter to undergo an annual "virginity test"...
Entertainment
10 hours ago
Dr. Vicki gets World Influencer Award
By Ricky Lo | 10 hours ago
Did you know that Dr. Vicki Belo has 2.1 million followers on Instagram glued on her thousands of posts about different beauty...
Entertainment
10 hours ago
Fil-Am model is a Knockout!
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
She’s been on nearly every major Top Rank boxing event for the last five years and Fil-Am model C.J. (Cielo Jean) Gibson...
Entertainment
10 hours ago
JM admits, ‘I am a lucid dreamer’
By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
JM de Guzman is starring in a Cinema One Originals 2019 filmfest entry titled Lucid, which tackles the theme of lucid dreaming....
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with