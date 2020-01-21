MOVIES
JaDine at the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
'Thank you, JaDine': Insider sources reveal why James Reid, Nadine Lustre withheld split
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 21, 2020 - 1:38am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya love team James Reid and Nadine Lustre finally confirmed that they broke up.

In ABS-CBN's "Tonight With Boy Abunda" on Monday evening, the former couple announced their breakup through a joint statement.  

“It’s true that we have split up, but not for all the reasons that are being spread on the tabloids and social media, but because after quiet and mature conversations, we decided to focus on ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can,” they said.

The former couple added that they agreed to split to pursue individual dreams and careers. They assured, however, that they are in good terms. 

“We agreed that going separate ways was best for both of us. We are in good terms and are still really good friends and will continue to work with each other especially when it comes to music,” said the pair, who might have erased some pictures of each other on their social media accounts but have continued to follow each other, unlike other couples who have broken up.

James and Nadine also thanked their fans for their support as they hope that fans would continue to support them in their individual careers.  

"Thank you for all the JaDine fans for their undying support and we hope you continue to support us now and in the future. We shall forever be grateful to them for their love and understanding. Thank you,” the former couple said. 

The pair were supposed to celebrate their fourth anniversary on Ferbruary 11. 

Breakup rumors sparked when Nadine posted on Instagram: "For good reason, lost all of my love."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The public thought the actress dispelled the rumors by posting her reaction to The STAR Entertainment Editor Ricky Lo's column, JaDine breakup: A case of too much, too soon?

In the column, Lo wrote, among other things, that Nadine has allegedly has left James' house in Quezon City, their love nest for more than two years, to move to a Makati City condo.

"None of what you said was true and it is never okay to use someone’s mental situation/tragic past just to prove a point. Mental illness is a very sensitive matter," Nadine said in an Instagram story as a reaction to Lo's column.

After that, JaDine posted pictures of them together in Baguio and hiking Mount Ulap. Just last week, they were in Brazil for a lifestyle magazine shoot.

Insider sources, who are close to the couple but requested to stay private, revealed to Philstar.com and The STAR that James and Nadine waited before announcing their breakup because they allegedly still had a commitment to appear in a project as JaDine. The former couple are yet to confirm this.

JADINE JAMES REID NADINE LUSTRE
