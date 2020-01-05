EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Sen. Risa Hontiveros, the bill’s principal author, stressed that the measure can help those suffering from depression and other mental health issues.
Office of Sen. Risa Hontiveros/Released
'2020 Na': Hontiveros urges sensitivity on mental health from 'media, persons of influence'
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2020 - 4:41pm

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Risa Hontiveros urged people in mdeia and persons of influence to practice sensitvity on matters of mental health, a topic that is still surrounded by a stigma in the Philippines.

Hontiveros, who pushed for passage of the Mental Health bill at the Senate, said those with reach and influence have the responsibility to educate the public on mental health issues and not to make light of a topic that is often misunderstood in the Philippines

Hontiveros posted the tweet after actress Nadine Lustre slammed entertainment writer Ricky Lo for an article he penned for The STAR that explicitly mentioned Lustre's mental health as well as the death of her brother. 

Lo's  article in The STAR alleged that Lustre and boyfriend James Reid had broken up after having been together since 2016. Lo wrote: "James is handling the breakup with care to cushion the impact on Nadine who has admitted grappling with mental illness."

Lustre, in an Instagram story that has since gone viral on social media, said:  "First off, that was so low."

"Second, none of what you said was true and it is never okay to use someone’s mental situation/tragic past just to prove a point. Mental illness is a very sensitive matter."

She added: "And last, you think you know so much about me, you can't even get my last name right. Anu na, 2020 na!"

On Sunday, Hontiveros tweeted: "Remember: it’s dangerous to assume na alam natin ang pinagdadaanan ng iba. It’s equally dangerous to dictate kung paano sila dapat mag-cope,"

The Akbayan senator has been a staunch advocate for mental health legislation since her election. She was among the principal lawmakers who penned the Mental Health Law, or Republic Act No. 11036, which President Duterte signed into law in 2018. 

The measure seeks to "secure the rights and welfare of persons with mental health needs and mental health professionals, provide mental health services down to the barangays, integrate psychiatric, psychosocial, and neurologic services in regional, provincial, and tertiary hospitals, improve our mental healthcare facilities and promote mental health education in our schools and workplaces," Hontiveros wrote in a statement in June 2018, shortly after the law was approved. 

"Every day, seven Filipinos turn to suicide. One in five Filipino adults also suffer from a form of mental disorder. The Mental Health Law cements the government's commitment to a more holistic approach to healthcare: without sound mental health there can be no genuine physical health," Hontiveros said in her statement.  

"I hope we can all help in removing the stigma surrounding mental health. It’s our shared responsibility, mga mahal," she tweeted. 

The National Center for Mental Health crisis hotline can be reached at 0917-899 8727 or 989-8727.

MENTAL HEALTH NADINE LUSTRE SEN. RISA HONTIVEROS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte allies, House leaders back ABS-CBN franchise renewal
By Edu Punay | 1 day ago
In a rare instance, several leaders and administration allies in the House of Representatives have opposed the position of...
Headlines
fb tw
Bretman Rock violated law for dancing to Philippine national anthem — NHCP
By Rosette Adel | 2 days ago
he National Historical Commission of the Philippines on Friday released a notice to the public stating that Filipino-American...
Headlines
fb tw
House pursues shift to federal government
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
The House of Representatives is pursuing the shift to a federal form of government that was proposed by the consultative committee...
Headlines
fb tw
'Another Duterte' needed to continue 'drug war,' Bato says
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"We have to do concrete actions right now otherwise we are going to the dogs. Ang ating bansa magiging narco state tayo. Baka...
Headlines
fb tw
LIST: Cancelled flights on January 5 due to bad weather
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
Three airlines have cancelled their flights, including budget airline Cebu Pacific. 
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
5 hours ago
Labor group wants fuel tax hike suspended amid US-Iran tension
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
“Any increase in prices would be harsh, if not fatal, not only to four-tenths of our labor force that belong to the...
Headlines
fb tw
7 hours ago
Probe into Safe Philippines CCTV project sought
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
The project seeks to install some 10,000 security cameras across public areas in Metro Manila and Davao.
Headlines
fb tw
18 hours ago
Duterte to AFP: Protect freedom, democratic values
By Christina Mendez | 18 hours ago
After several days of not showing up in public, President Duterte presided over the change of command ceremonies at Camp Aguinaldo...
Headlines
fb tw
18 hours ago
Senator spends first weekend of 2020 helping fire victims
18 hours ago
After visiting fire victims in Pasay City and Tondo in Manila, Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go rushed to Barangay 833...
Headlines
fb tw
18 hours ago
Zaldy Ampatuan requests transfer to infirmary
By Edu Punay | 18 hours ago
Maguindanao massacre convict Zaldy Ampatuan has asked the court to allow his transfer to the infirmary of the New Bilibid...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with