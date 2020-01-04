MOVIES
James Reid and Nadine Samonte: Some good things never last, indeed!
JaDine breakup: A case of too much, too soon?
Ricky Lo (The Philippine Star) - January 4, 2020 - 12:00am

Despite the protestations of JaDineans who seem to be in denial about their idols James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s reported breakup, the sad reality is that Jojo Gabinete’s scoop in pep.ph is true, and not fake news.

It was confirmed that Nadine packed up and left the Loyola Grand Villas (Quezon City) home of James that has served as their love nest for more than two years, and moved to a rented unit in a posh Makati condo. But even if they are now living apart, the un-couple is said to still see each other.

During their rEVOLution concert in 2016 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, James officially announced that he and Nadine were going steady, punctuated with a kiss and a reverberating “I love you.” In 2017, they began living together, prompting Nadine to hush up critics (who claimed that JaDine was setting a “bad” example for their fans) by saying, “Come on, guys, it’s 2017!”

It was towards the end of 2019 that cracks in the relationship were reported. After James left Viva, the studio that built him up, he embarked on a solo flight, set to firm up his career as a singer under his own recording company called Careless Music Manila. ABS-CBN announced a project that would star James with KPop star Nancy Jewel DcDonie (of Momoland). Nadine frowned on James being paired with another actress.

According to a STAR source, James is handling the breakup with care to cushion the impact on Nadine who has admitted grappling with mental illness (he has a brother who committed suicide).

Jojo mentioned “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the breakup. Was it a case of “too much, too soon”…too much togetherness and too soon to be living together?

A week ago, Nadine posted on her Instagram a picture of a bikini-clad girl standing in the veranda, captioned, “I can’t be who you want,” followed a few days later by a photo of four people in the sea, captioned “No questions, just go with it,” and still another (black and white) photo of hers surveying a city by night from her condo unit or hotel room, captioned “for good reason, lost all of my love.”

Come on, Nadine, it’s 2020. James is not the only “fish” in the sea.    

