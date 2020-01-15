In Photos: Nadine Lustre, James Reid in Brazil

MANILA, Philippines — On- and off-screen Kapamilya couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre ended breakup rumors by posting about their recent adventure in Brazil.

In their Instagram accounts, “JaDine” posted photos and videos of their Brazil trip in their Instagram stories.

Nadine Lustre via Instagram, screenshot Nadine enjoying the view in Rio de Janeiro.

James posted a video of Nadine wearing a white bikini while overlooking the beach in Copacobana, Rio de Janeiro.

James Reid via Instagram

Nadine, meanwhile, posted a selfie video of them while using a crying filter.

Nadine Lustre via Instagram

Nadine Lustre via Instagram

Reports said that the couple is in Brazil for a shoot for a lifestyle magazine.