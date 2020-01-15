MOVIES
MUSIC
Nadine Lustre and James Reid visit the Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Nadine Lustre via Instagram
In Photos: Nadine Lustre, James Reid in Brazil
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2020 - 4:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — On- and off-screen Kapamilya couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre ended breakup rumors by posting about their recent adventure in Brazil.

In their Instagram accounts, “JaDine” posted photos and videos of their Brazil trip in their Instagram stories.

Nadine enjoying the view in Rio de Janeiro.
Nadine Lustre via Instagram, screenshot

James posted a video of Nadine wearing a white bikini while overlooking the beach in Copacobana, Rio de Janeiro.

James Reid via Instagram, screenshot

Nadine, meanwhile, posted a selfie video of them while using a crying filter.

Nadine Lustre via Instagram, screenshot
Nadine Lustre via Instagram, screenshot

Reports said that the couple is in Brazil for a shoot for a lifestyle magazine.

James Reid via Instagram, screenshot

They recently went hiking in Mount Ulap together with James' sister, Lauren Reid, and their friends.

Last January 1, it was reported that James and Nadine allegedly broke up because of "irreconcilable differences."

A couple of days ago, Nadine broke her silence by calling out The STAR's Entertainment Editor and columnist Ricky Lo.

None of what you said was true," Nadine said in her Instagram story, dispelling the rumors that she and James have split.

JADINE JAMES REID NADINE LUSTRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Marcelito Pomoy advances to 'America's Got Talent' semifinals
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Marcelito is the grand winner of the second season of "Pilipinas Got Talent." He is known for his ability to sing in both...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: Sharon Cuneta explains why she’s postponing showbiz retirement
By Ratziel San Juan | 23 hours ago
Sharon said she plans to finally retire when she hits 55, but is unlikely to finish her required seven movies before the...
Entertainment
fbfb
Fil-Am composer gets Oscars 2020 nomination for 'Frozen 2' song
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Robert and Kristen's Best Original Song is the only nomination that "Frozen 2" got at the Oscars for 2020...
Entertainment
fbfb
Luis Manzano reacts to face mask overpricing accusations
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Luis Manzano has defended himself against social media users accusing him of overpricing N95 face masks in...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Darna' trends as Angel Locsin posts about helping Taal Volcano victims
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin has been getting praises again from social media users after she asked for the needs of Taal...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 day ago
Exes John Lloyd Cruz, Shaina Magdayao to star in new film
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
After a brief appearance in the Metro Manila Film Festival 2019 entry “Culion,” on-leave Kapamilya actor John...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
Sharon Cuneta rushed to ER for eye irritation
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya TV host and actress Sharon Cuneta was rushed to the hospital due to eye irritation.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'Parasite' makes history and other Oscars 2020 fun facts
1 day ago
Here are five fun facts from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' announcement.
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
FULL LIST: Oscars 2020 nominations
1 day ago
Dark comic book tale "Joker" topped the Oscar nominations Monday, picking up 11 nods including best picture and best dir...
Entertainment
fbfb
1 day ago
'Joker' leads Oscars 2020 nominations with 11 
By Andrew Marszal | 1 day ago
Dark comic book tale "Joker" topped the Oscar nominations Monday, picking up 11 nods including best picture and best director,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with