Nadine Lustre and James Reid visit the Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Nadine Lustre via Instagram
In Photos: Nadine Lustre, James Reid in Brazil
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2020 - 4:53pm
MANILA, Philippines — On- and off-screen Kapamilya couple James Reid and Nadine Lustre ended breakup rumors by posting about their recent adventure in Brazil.
In their Instagram accounts, “JaDine” posted photos and videos of their Brazil trip in their Instagram stories.
James posted a video of Nadine wearing a white bikini while overlooking the beach in Copacobana, Rio de Janeiro.
Nadine, meanwhile, posted a selfie video of them while using a crying filter.
Reports said that the couple is in Brazil for a shoot for a lifestyle magazine.
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended