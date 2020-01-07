Nadine Lustre, James Reid's hiking trip images go viral

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya love team Nadine Lustre and James Reid, also known as JaDine, was reportedly seen together in Baguio City last weekend despite rumors that they have broken up.

As seen in the photos and videos posted on the Instagram account of a certain @nikkky_uk, James and Nadine were seen posing with fans.

“And eto na nga! They are in Baguio. Enjoy my loves!” the Instagram user captioned the photo.

Apart from the photos, the fan also posted videos of the couple dining out.

The fan also claimed that JaDine were in the mountainous province to hike in Mount Ulap anew.

“They go hiking every year, like every after new year. Enjoy, JaDine & friends!” the fan captioned the photo.

Last January 1, it was reported that James and Nadine allegedly broke up because of "irreconcilable differences."

A couple of days ago, Nadine broke her silence by calling out The STAR's Entertainment Editor and columnist Ricky Lo.

"None of what you said was true," Nadine said in her Instagram story, dispelling the rumors that she and James have split.