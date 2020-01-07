MOVIES
MUSIC
Nadine Lustre and James Reid reportedly spotted by an Instagram user dining in restaurant and hiking together amid breakup rumors.
Instagram/@nikkky_uk, screenshot
Nadine Lustre, James Reid's hiking trip images go viral
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 7, 2020 - 3:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya love team Nadine Lustre and James Reid, also known as JaDine, was reportedly seen together in Baguio City last weekend despite rumors that they have broken up.

As seen in the photos and videos posted on the Instagram account of a certain @nikkky_uk, James and Nadine were seen posing with fans.

“And eto na nga! They are in Baguio. Enjoy my loves!” the Instagram user captioned the photo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

And eto na nga! They are in Baguio?? Enjoy my loves!♥? #nadinelustre #jamesreid #jadine ©?BaldinoYael

A post shared by Nikky???? (@nikkky_uk) on

Apart from the photos, the fan also posted videos of the couple dining out.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

??♥?Ayieee! Ilan lahat ang nabasag! Paki bilang po! TY???????? #nadinelustre #jamesreid #jadine ©?jadineescape

A post shared by Nikky???? (@nikkky_uk) on

 

The fan also claimed that JaDine were in the mountainous province to hike in Mount Ulap anew.

“They go hiking every year, like every after new year. Enjoy, JaDine & friends!” the fan captioned the photo.

 

Last January 1, it was reported that James and Nadine allegedly broke up because of "irreconcilable differences."

A couple of days ago, Nadine broke her silence by calling out The STAR's Entertainment Editor and columnist Ricky Lo.

"None of what you said was true," Nadine said in her Instagram story, dispelling the rumors that she and James have split.

JADINE JAMES REID NADINE LUSTRE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Catriona Gray is third Filipino to have Madame Tussauds wax figure
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is the latest Filipino to have a wax figure by Madame Tussauds. 
Entertainment
fb tw
An ‘educational’ gift from Richard & Lucy
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Among the interesting…and, I would add, “educational” gifts I got last Christmas came from Ormoc City Mayor...
Entertainment
fb tw
Daniel Matsunaga, Karolina Pisarek reportedly split due to infidelity
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 days ago
Actor and model Daniel Matsunaga has reportedly split from girlfriend Karolina Pisarek of Poland.
Entertainment
fb tw
JaDine breakup: A case of too much, too soon?
By Ricky Lo | 3 days ago
Despite the protestations of JaDineans who seem to be in denial about their idols James Reid and Nadine Lustre’s reported...
Entertainment
fb tw
'I'm so sorry': Bretman Rock on dancing to Philippine national anthem
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Internet sensation Bretman Rock has apologized for his controversial video showing him dancing to the tune of the Philippine...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
1 day ago
'Prayer warriors, join me': Catriona Gray asks help for Australia
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray asked for prayers for Australia, which is in state of emergency due to wildfires.
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
LIST: 2020 Golden Globe Awards winners
1 day ago
Here are the winners in key categories for the 77th Golden Globe Awards, which were handed out in Beverly Hills on Sunda...
Entertainment
fb tw
Exclusive
1 day ago
‘Unfair’: Derek Ramsay reacts to ‘playboy’ allegations
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Kapuso star Derek Ramsay denied allegations that he is a womanizer.
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
‘Welcome 2020 Pinoy Zodiac Signs!’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
Una sa lahat, Masaganang Bagong Taon!
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
Baguio is in the heart
By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Coming from the holiday break, I am sure a lot of people went out of town. Favorite holiday destinations of Pinoys these days...
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with