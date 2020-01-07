Nadine Lustre, James Reid's hiking trip images go viral

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya love team Nadine Lustre and James Reid, also known as JaDine, was reportedly seen together in Baguio City last weekend despite rumors that they have broken up.
As seen in the photos and videos posted on the Instagram account of a certain @nikkky_uk, James and Nadine were seen posing with fans.
Thank you for coming???? James Reid and Nadine Lustre having their 3rd time hiking here in Mt. Ulap. They are so kind and approachable, but we respect them to have their day and hope we did't waste their time to ask for their pictures. Hope to see you again here in Mt. ulap and for the folks who haven't been here I am inviting you all off to great places, today is your day. Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way in Mt. Ulap #nadinelustre #jamesreid #jadine ????novy
“And eto na nga! They are in Baguio. Enjoy my loves!” the Instagram user captioned the photo.
Apart from the photos, the fan also posted videos of the couple dining out.
????????????JaDine pa rin!?? Hindi nman masyadong obvious yung mga pagkakataon.????After lumabas sa article na tinanggihan yung isang project ni James, nilabas yung photoshoot, next ginawang selosa at obsessed gf si Nadine. Now yung hula nman!???????????? Sino director sa lahat ng ‘to? Paki sabi di sya magaling kasi nahulaan na agad ng fans!???????????? This is showbiz in the Philippines!????Gamitan. Siraan.???? May karma nman sa lahat ng ‘to. At maghihintay kami???? #nadinelustre #jamesreid #jadine ????pauwagan
The fan also claimed that JaDine were in the mountainous province to hike in Mount Ulap anew.
“They go hiking every year, like every after new year. Enjoy, JaDine & friends!” the fan captioned the photo.
Last January 1, it was reported that James and Nadine allegedly broke up because of "irreconcilable differences."
A couple of days ago, Nadine broke her silence by calling out The STAR's Entertainment Editor and columnist Ricky Lo.
"None of what you said was true," Nadine said in her Instagram story, dispelling the rumors that she and James have split.
