MOVIES
MUSIC
Indie-folk band Munimuni’s drummer Josh Tumaliuan
Nukie Jackson via Josiah Tumaliuan Facebook
Munimuni's Josh reveals he cried, got goosebumps for concertgoers' support
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - December 27, 2019 - 3:43pm

PANGASINAN, Philippines — Indie-folk band Munimuni’s drummer Josh Tumaliuan is filled with emotion after watching a YouTube fan vlog of their Kulayan Natin concert last week, still recoiling from the overwhelming support shown by their crowd.

“Hello sobrang unusual neto pero gusto ko lang magshare,” began the thread written by Josh on the band’s official Twitter account.

(Hello this is so unusual but I just wanted to share.)

“May nakita akong vlog sa Youtube (Hello po kung sino man kayo hehehe) na parang recap yata yun ng buong experience niya sa #KulayanNatinConcert. Grabe ang ganda pala ng tunog sa labas at nung lights,” the drummer posted with a crying emoji.

(I found this YouTube vlog (Hello to whoever’s behind the channel hehehe) which I think is a recap of sorts of their entire experience at the #KulayanNatinConcert. The music and lights were quite a scene.)

He did not specify the title of the YouTube vlog or the account that posted it, but there are multiple videos posted on the band’s December 17 concert held at the UP Film Institute Cine Adarna in Quezon City.

“I still feel unworthy to be serenaded by Munimuni. The beauty of their words and music are ethereal, unearthly and till now I still feel an irrational sorrow after the show. It has been dwelling in me for days now. But it is a pleasant ache. It was one magical night,” posted YouTube channel “Oh, Cay.”

“[A]nyway, habang pinapanood ko, sobrang naramdaman ko lang yung pagmamahal ng bawat isa. Hindi ko mapaliwanag yung naramdaman ko, kinilig ako, tumayo balahibo ko at di ko inexpect na tutulo luha ko sa sobrang tuwa,” Josh shared.

(Anyway, while watching, I strongly felt the love from each member of the audience. I can’t explain what I felt, I got butterflies, I got goosebumps, and I didn’t expect the tears would come out of sheer joy.)

“Alam kong di sapat itong post na to at yung post nung isang araw para pasalamatan kayo sa lahat suporta na binigay nyo. Wala lang, share ko lang na lab ko kayo hehehe.”

(I know this post isn’t enough and the other day to thank everyone for supporting us. That’s it, I’ll just share that I love you all hehehe.)

Munimuni, known for their distinct “Makata Pop” sound and songwriting, is composed of Josh, Adj Jiao (vocal, guitar), John Owen Castro (vocal, flute), Jolo Ferrer (bass), and TJ de Ocampo (vocal, guitar).

They first roared across the local music scene with their debut EP “Simula” (2017), followed by hit singles "Tahanan," "Oras," and "Kalachuchi" in 2018.

The band then silently dropped a bomb with their first full-length album “Kulayan Natin” (2019) in July, featuring remastered versions of their hits and original tracks that include a hit collaboration with Clara Benin entitled “Solomon.”

The collab scored a nod for the Wishclusive Collaboration of the Year, with Munimuni also earning a nomination for Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Munimuni reflected on their success with an open letter posted Monday to all their fans and colleagues who showed support since the band's humble beginnings.

JOSH TUMALIUAN MUNIMUNI OPM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
My 10 best films of 2019
By Ferdinand S. Topacio | 1 day ago
2019 was a bumper year for Filipino movies.
Entertainment
fb tw
The groom cries, so does the bride
By Ricky Lo | 9 days ago
It happened when Cavite Vice Gov. Jolo Revilla and 2016 Bb. Pilipinas runner-up Angelica Alita were at a Christian ceremony...
Entertainment
fb tw
In Photos: MMFF 2019 Parade of Stars
1 day ago
The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2019 held its annual Parade of Stars last December 22 in Taguig City.
Entertainment
fb tw
Richard describes his family as ‘unbreakable’
By Boy Abunda | 3 days ago
As part of the fourth anniversary celebration of Tonight with Boy Abunda, Richard Gutierrez bared his truth regarding personal...
Entertainment
fb tw
The China Circus ushers in Christmas at Araneta City
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
Pictures speak a thousand words but they can never capture the magic of a dazzling show like The Grand China Acrobatic Circus...
Entertainment
fb tw
Latest
17 hours ago
Christmas visits Unified
By Baby A. Gil | 17 hours ago
Christmastime sent out a shower of blessings to Unified last Friday, Dec. 15.
Entertainment
fb tw
17 hours ago
Melanie C in Manila soon
By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
After an ‘incredible’ reunion with the Spice Girls in 2019, the British singer looks forward to solo a international...
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
Judy Ann Santos speaks up on international Best Actress award, MMFF 2019 nomination
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Judy Ann Santos still could not believe that she won the Best Actress award at the recently concluded...
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
Max Collins and Pancho Magno announce Christmas surprise
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The couple has been married for just over two years and celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 11.
Entertainment
fb tw
1 day ago
‘Nothing wrong with being a Mama’s Boy’
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Angelo Noel Carandang, known as Gelo to his family and tagged as Oleg by his college friends, is surely an eye-candy.
Entertainment
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with