Munimuni's Josh reveals he cried, got goosebumps for concertgoers' support

PANGASINAN, Philippines — Indie-folk band Munimuni’s drummer Josh Tumaliuan is filled with emotion after watching a YouTube fan vlog of their Kulayan Natin concert last week, still recoiling from the overwhelming support shown by their crowd.

“Hello sobrang unusual neto pero gusto ko lang magshare,” began the thread written by Josh on the band’s official Twitter account.

(Hello this is so unusual but I just wanted to share.)

“May nakita akong vlog sa Youtube (Hello po kung sino man kayo hehehe) na parang recap yata yun ng buong experience niya sa #KulayanNatinConcert. Grabe ang ganda pala ng tunog sa labas at nung lights,” the drummer posted with a crying emoji.

(I found this YouTube vlog (Hello to whoever’s behind the channel hehehe) which I think is a recap of sorts of their entire experience at the #KulayanNatinConcert. The music and lights were quite a scene.)

He did not specify the title of the YouTube vlog or the account that posted it, but there are multiple videos posted on the band’s December 17 concert held at the UP Film Institute Cine Adarna in Quezon City.

“I still feel unworthy to be serenaded by Munimuni. The beauty of their words and music are ethereal, unearthly and till now I still feel an irrational sorrow after the show. It has been dwelling in me for days now. But it is a pleasant ache. It was one magical night,” posted YouTube channel “Oh, Cay.”

“[A]nyway, habang pinapanood ko, sobrang naramdaman ko lang yung pagmamahal ng bawat isa. Hindi ko mapaliwanag yung naramdaman ko, kinilig ako, tumayo balahibo ko at di ko inexpect na tutulo luha ko sa sobrang tuwa,” Josh shared.

(Anyway, while watching, I strongly felt the love from each member of the audience. I can’t explain what I felt, I got butterflies, I got goosebumps, and I didn’t expect the tears would come out of sheer joy.)

Muntik na kaming di makatugtog https://t.co/eiaOaL2Lev — Josiah Tumaliuan (@joshkopoewz) December 18, 2019

“Alam kong di sapat itong post na to at yung post nung isang araw para pasalamatan kayo sa lahat suporta na binigay nyo. Wala lang, share ko lang na lab ko kayo hehehe.”

(I know this post isn’t enough and the other day to thank everyone for supporting us. That’s it, I’ll just share that I love you all hehehe.)

-Josh — Munimuni (@munitheband) December 27, 2019

Munimuni, known for their distinct “Makata Pop” sound and songwriting, is composed of Josh, Adj Jiao (vocal, guitar), John Owen Castro (vocal, flute), Jolo Ferrer (bass), and TJ de Ocampo (vocal, guitar).

They first roared across the local music scene with their debut EP “Simula” (2017), followed by hit singles "Tahanan," "Oras," and "Kalachuchi" in 2018.

The band then silently dropped a bomb with their first full-length album “Kulayan Natin” (2019) in July, featuring remastered versions of their hits and original tracks that include a hit collaboration with Clara Benin entitled “Solomon.”

KULAYAN NATIN. OUT NOW.



Simula

Bakunawa

Oras

Bahay na Puti

Tahanan

Solomon

Pagsibol

Bawat Piyesa

Kalachuchi

Banaag

Kulayan Natin



Listen: https://t.co/xKHbEWDzuM

Lyric videos: https://t.co/MXqerXJQHZ@marilagrecords#KulayanNatinAlbum pic.twitter.com/7nvbov1wfV — Munimuni (@munitheband) July 25, 2019

The collab scored a nod for the Wishclusive Collaboration of the Year, with Munimuni also earning a nomination for Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

Here are the nominees for the Wish Breakthrough Artist of the Year!@SB19Official@CLfvcknR@allmostmusicinc@munitheband



Voting starts this Monday at 12 noon! pic.twitter.com/zV6HEoOJbQ — Wish FM 107.5 (@wish1075) December 14, 2019

Munimuni reflected on their success with an open letter posted Monday to all their fans and colleagues who showed support since the band's humble beginnings.