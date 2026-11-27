First-ever ASTAF U19 Asian Sepaktakraw tiff to be aired by Cignal, One Sports

Julian Gamanay (right) scores over an Iraqi defender in their Group A boys doubles match in the 1st ASTAF U19 Asia Sepak Takraw Championship at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila on Thursday, November 26, 2026. Looking on is teammate Jerald Evangelio. The Filipinos won 15-5, 15-5.

MANILA, Philippines – A historic milestone in Asian Sepaktakraw deserves a wider audience as Cignal brings the inaugural ASTAF U19 Asian Sepaktakraw Championships to sports fans for free through One Sports' YouTube channel.

Running from November 26-30, the landmark five-day competition will feature Asia's promising young Sepaktakraw athletes as they compete for continental honors. Coverage will be available via the One Sports YouTube page, the Philippines' leading sports channel, with a subscriber base of over 5.4 million.

"At Cignal, we believe that great sporting talent deserves to be seen and celebrated. By bringing this inaugural championship to One Sports’ digital platform, we hope to give these young athletes the recognition they deserve while introducing more Filipinos and sports fans across the region to the next generation of Sepaktakraw talent,” said Cignal First Vice President and Head of Sports Sienna Olaso.

Organized by the Pilipinas Sepaktakraw Association Inc. (PSTAI), led by President Karen Tanchanco-Caballero, under the auspices of the Asian Sepaktakraw Federation (ASTAF), the inaugural championship will bring together 11 participating nations Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Malaysia, Myanmar, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, and host country Philippines.

The competing nations will see action in the men's and women's regu and quadrant events, as well as men's doubles, showcasing the skill, athleticism, and teamwork that make sepaktakraw one of Asia's most exciting traditional sports.

“This championship is more than a competition. It is also about creating opportunities for Asia's young athletes to showcase their talent, build friendships, and dream bigger,” Tanchanco-Caballero said.

The tournament comes on the heels of a historic campaign for Philippine Sepaktakraw at the recently concluded 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where the national team captured silver in women's doubles and bronze in men's regu, further highlighting the country's growing competitiveness in the sport.

The Philippines previously hosted international Sepaktakraw competition as part of the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019, where Cignal also served as the official broadcaster.

Through its broadcast and digital platforms, Cignal and One Sports continue to champion Philippine and international sports, bringing more sporting events and inspiring athletic stories closer to Filipino fans.

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