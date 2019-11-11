Quiboloy accepts Vice Ganda's challenge, praises 'Eat Bulaga'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya comedian Vice Ganda’s challenge has been accepted by Kingdom of Jesus Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

Speaking at last week’s episode of his show “Spotlight,” Quiboloy accepted Vice’s challenge to stop the longest-running teleserye “Ang Probinsyano.”

“When do you want it stopped? One month? Two months? Four months? You choose,” Quiboloy said.

He then threatened not only to end "Ang Probinsyano" but even ABS-CBN.

“Maybe in four months it’s not just 'Probinsyano' that comes to a stop, maybe it’s your network, too,” the pastor said.

Quiboloy is a known close friend of President Rodrigo Duterte, who threatened not to renew the TV network's franchise in Congress. The network’s franchise will expire on March 2020.

About Vice's other challenge to stop EDSA traffic, Quiboloy said that traffic in Metro Manila’s main road is already not moving.

“How do I stop it? It’s already not moving. The challenge should be let traffic flow. EDSA is already a huge parking lot. How can I stop something that’s already at a standstill?” he said.

The challenge began when Vice said in “It’s Showtime” that he was challenging the pastor to stop “Ang Probinsyano."

“Nako, kabahan si Cardo! Ang pinakakalaban ni Cardo, ang feeling ko, si Quiboloy. 'Yung nagpahinto ng lindol. Si Quiboloy lang ang magpapahinto ng 'Ang Probinsyano,' abangan niyo ‘yan,” Vice said.

"So ano, Quiboloy, hinahamon kita, ipahinto mo nga ang 'Probinsyano!' Napahinto mo pala ang lindol, e," Vice added.

Vice also jokingly challenged Quiboloy to go to EDSA and stop the traffic problem in Metro Manila’s busiest road.

“Sabi niya daw, stop! Sige nga, punta ka sa gitna ng EDSA, stop mo 'yung traffic d'un! Iba ka Quiboloy!" Vice said.

Apart from accepting Vice's challenge, during the same program, the pastor also commended "Eat Bulaga," the rival show of "It's Showtime."

Quiboloy professed that he loves watching "Eat Bulaga" and one of its main hosts, Vic Sotto.

"Magpapatuloy ang kanyang programa kahit kailanpaman kasi may pagtulong sila sa kanilang kapwa. At ako, sa kanilang mga jokes, natatawa ako kasi sa kanilang humor na maganda,” he said.

He advised people to watch shows that teach good lessons.

“Hindi 'yung pagyurak ng mga odor ng mga tao, hindi 'yung ipahihiya ka, pagtatawanan ka at your expense, gagawa sila ng joke," said the self-proclaimed "appointed son of God."