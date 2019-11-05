Vice Ganda challenges Quiboloy to stop 'Ang Probinsyano,' EDSA traffic

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya comedian Vice Ganda has challenged Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to stop the traffic problem in EDSA as well as ABS-CBN's longest-running TV series, “Ang Probinsyano.”

During the Tawag ng Tanghalan segment of noontime show “It’s Showtime,” Vice was speaking with co-host Jhong Hilario and celebrity contestant Gian Magdangal about the longest-running teleserye in the country.

“Nako, kabahan si Cardo! Ang pinakakalaban ni Cardo, ang feeling ko, si Quiboloy. 'Yung nagpahinto ng lindol. Si Quiboloy lang ang magpapahinto ng 'Ang Probinsyano,' abangan niyo ‘yan,” Vice said.

"So ano, Quiboloy, hinahamon kita, ipahinto mo nga ang 'Probinsyano!' Napahinto mo pala ang lindol, e. Napakayabang niyo pala!" Vice added.

Vice also jokingly challenged Quiboloy to go to EDSA and stop the traffic problem in Metro Manila’s busiest road.

“Sabi niya daw, stop! Sige nga, punta ka sa gitna ng EDSA, stop mo 'yung traffic dun! Iba ka Quiboloy!" Vice said.

Quiboloy was the talk of the town recently after he said that he stopped the earthquake in Mindanao.

"Sabi ko, 'Lindol, huminto ka.' Huminto. Pasalamat kayo sa akin kasi kung hindi ko pina-stop 'yun, marami kayong magigiba diyan, mamamatay kayo. Hindi ko sinabi ito ng walang witness ha. May witness, marami, nakapalibot sa'kin," he said.

Vice and Jhong were part of “Ang Probinsyano.” Vice was a guest, while Jhong was Coco Martin’s antagonist Alakdan.