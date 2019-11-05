MOVIES
MUSIC
Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy
The STAR/File, text by Philstar.com/Jan Milo Severo
Vice Ganda challenges Quiboloy to stop 'Ang Probinsyano,' EDSA traffic
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 5, 2019 - 7:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya comedian Vice Ganda has challenged Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to stop the traffic problem in EDSA as well as ABS-CBN's longest-running TV series, “Ang Probinsyano.”

During the Tawag ng Tanghalan segment of noontime show “It’s Showtime,” Vice was speaking with co-host Jhong Hilario and celebrity contestant Gian Magdangal about the longest-running teleserye in the country.  

“Nako, kabahan si Cardo! Ang pinakakalaban ni Cardo, ang feeling ko, si Quiboloy. 'Yung nagpahinto ng lindol. Si Quiboloy lang ang magpapahinto ng 'Ang Probinsyano,' abangan niyo ‘yan,” Vice said.

"So ano, Quiboloy, hinahamon kita, ipahinto mo nga ang 'Probinsyano!' Napahinto mo pala ang lindol, e. Napakayabang niyo pala!" Vice added.

Vice also jokingly challenged Quiboloy to go to EDSA and stop the traffic problem in Metro Manila’s busiest road.

“Sabi niya daw, stop! Sige nga, punta ka sa gitna ng EDSA, stop mo 'yung traffic dun! Iba ka Quiboloy!" Vice said.

Quiboloy was the talk of the town recently after he said that he stopped the earthquake in Mindanao.

"Sabi ko, 'Lindol, huminto ka.' Huminto. Pasalamat kayo sa akin kasi kung hindi ko pina-stop 'yun, marami kayong magigiba diyan, mamamatay kayo. Hindi ko sinabi ito ng walang witness ha. May witness, marami, nakapalibot sa'kin," he said.

Vice and Jhong were part of “Ang Probinsyano.” Vice was a guest, while Jhong was Coco Martin’s antagonist Alakdan.

ANG PROBINSYANO APOLLO QUIBOLOY JHONG HILARIO VICE GANDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gretchen Barretto celebrates with Tony Boy Cojuangco, Atong Ang
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Controversial actress Gretchen Barretto has posted a series of videos of her together with partner Tony Boy Cojuangco and...
Entertainment
'Abortion not an option': Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados reacts to Georgia's Heartbeat Bill
By Jan Milo Severo | 9 hours ago
The Miss Universe 2019 pageant will now be officially held on December 8, Feast of the Immaculate Conception, in Atlanta,...
Entertainment
Marjorie Barretto to Claudine: 'Prove this twisted story of yours in court'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former actress Marjorie Barretto has responded to her sister Claudine Barretto’s accusation and threatened to sue ...
Entertainment
What can Philippines' Gazini Ganados say about Miss Universe 2019's official date, venue?
By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
"It's a blessing for us if we have it here in the Philipines," she enthused. 
Entertainment
Claudine Barretto shows video of Marjorie allegedly threatening to hurt mom Inday
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Claudine Barretto has exposed her sister Marjorie Barretto's video in which Marjorie was allegedly saying that their...
Entertainment
Latest
2 hours ago
Paulo Avelino opens up about depression
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino has revealed that he suffered from depression and even tried to end his life.
Entertainment
2 hours ago
Inday Barretto breaks silence on Marjorie's video uploaded by Claudine
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Inday Barretto, the mother of actresses Gretchen, Marjorie and Claudine Barretto, has broken her silence on the viral...
Entertainment
2 hours ago
Barretto sisters bond with mom Inday
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
After spending her Sunday afternoon with Marjorie Barretto, Inday Barretto had a bonding moment with Gretchen and Claudine...
Entertainment
6 hours ago
WATCH: Jonas Gaffud on Gazini Ganados’ potential for back-to-back Miss Universe win
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 6 hours ago
Pageant organizer Jonas Gaffud, creative and events director of the Miss Universe Philippines brand, admitted that it would...
Entertainment
20 hours ago
Play it again, Neocolours
By Maridol Rañoa-Bismark | 20 hours ago
Music lovers know how the songs Tuloy Pa Rin, Cold Summer Nights and Kasalanan Ko Ba have defined an era, and continue to...
Entertainment
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with