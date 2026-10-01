Fil-Am Isa Briones makes new TIME100 Next list of 'influential rising stars'

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American "The Pitt" star Isa Briones was included in Time magazine's "TIME100 Next 2026: The World's Most Influential Rising Stars" list.

The magazine recognized Briones and several others for "seeming to have come out of nowhere, somehow magicking themselves into the culture, seizing the zeitgeist, or leapfrogging their industries with little advance notice."

Briones' write-up was penned by Emmy winner and "The Pitt" co-star Katherine LaNasa, who hailed the daughter of Jon Jon Briones as the coolest kid she knows.

"The literal funny bone of 'The Pitt,'" LaNasa wrote, "She moves between vulnerability, deadpan comedy, and gritty 'don't even think about messing with me' moments with the ease of an actor far beyond her years."

LaNasa also commended Briones' singing, noting the actress' upcoming stint on Broadway as Connie Francis in "Just in Time" originated by Tony nominee Gracie Lawrence.

It will be Briones' second time performing on Broadway after her debut in "Hadestown" two years ago as Eurydice opposite her father's Hermes.

"Her fierce dedication to accurate portrayals of Filipino women onscreen is an inspiration to many," LaNasa continued. "But I personally admire Isa because she has the balls to be herself. She dresses in her own unique style, speaks truth to power, and she is kind."

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The Emmy winner ended her write-up by saying that Briones does not conform to win in life.

Briones celebrated her inclusion on Instagram by joking that being on a list would piss off her mom Megan, but TIME100 Next is "a much better one to be on."

She also thanked LaNasa for "the kindest, most beautiful words," though she expressed some confusion about the closing words about shape-shifting.

The Fil-Am was included in the list's Artists section with the likes of Joey King, Dominic Sessa, Chase Sui Wonders, Marisa Abela, Alex Warren, Charles Melton, Sarah Pidgeon, Cooper Hoffman, Eiza Gonzalez, Conan Gray, Paapa Essiedu, and PinkPantheress.

Filipina tennis star Alex Eala also made the list in the Innovators section, her write-up penned by legendary tennister Rafael Nadal. Alex went to Nadal's eponymous academy.

The list also included Yerin Ha, Sombr, Raye, Troye Sivan, Curry Barker, Ashley Padilla, Chase Infiniti, Himesh Patel, Tyrese Maxey, and Druski, all of whom Briones described as an "excellent company."

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