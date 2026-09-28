Ex-UNIS member Gehlee Dangca begins new chapter as solo artist

Filipina singer Gehlee Dangca returns to the Philippines after two years as member of the defunct K-pop group UNIS.

MANILA, Philippines – Gehlee Dangca will return to the country this week to pursue a solo career after K-pop group UNIS officially disbanded this month.

Gehlee was one of the three Filipinas who formed the eight-member UNIS from the 2024 survival talent show “Universe Ticket”.

Along with Elisia Parmisano, Gehlee joined the Korean show two years ago to pursue their K-pop dreams. Their leader, Hyeon-ju, is Filipino-Korean.

Gehlee’s K-pop journey started when Korean public broadcaster SBS approached Universal Records Philippines for Filipino talents to join its K-pop survival show in 2024.

In March 2024, Gehlee officially debuted as a member of UNIS and spent the next two and a half years based in Korea.

Her return to her home country marks Gehlee’s continued partnership with Universal Records Philippines as her recording label. She will be handled by GLXY Talent management, the talent agency of Universal Records, and Star Horizon TV Production.

Both management teams have been involved in supporting her career even before her journey in Korea and will continue to work together in developing new opportunities for her in the Philippines.

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