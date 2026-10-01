Xyriel Manabat, Juan Karlos lead CinePanalo 2026 winners

MANILA, Philippines — Juan Karlos Labajo and Xyriel Manabat took home the top acting honors at the 2026 Puregold CinePanalo awards, with the two artists recognized for their performances in “Mono No Aware” and “Stuck on You,” respectively.

Juan Karlos, popularly known as JK, won Panalong Aktor for his performance in the Japan-set drama “Mono No Aware,” which emerged as the most awarded film of the night.

Xyriel, meanwhile, received Panalong Aktres for her comedic performance in “Stuck on You.”

The acting wins came as “Mono No Aware” dominated the full-length category, collecting nine awards, including Pinakapanalong Pelikula and Panalo sa International Jury.

BC Amparado won Panalong Direktor, while Momoko Kobayashi received Panalong Pangalawang Aktres.

The film also took home awards for Best Ensemble, Cinematography for TM Malones, Editing for Edmund Telmo, and Sound Design for Willie Apa Jr.

Other notable acting winners included Zanjoe Marudo, who received Panalong Pangalawang Aktor, and young actor Zion Cruz, who won the Panalong Child Performer award for “Apol of my Ai.”

“Apol of my Ai,” “Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa’yo),” and “Patay Gutom” each won four awards, while “Stuck on You” finished with two.

In the student short film category, “Limlim” and “Kun Hain, Bisan Diin” each collected four awards.

Samantha Palaje of “Limlim” and Jomarie Corro-Reyes of “Kun Hain, Bisan Diin” shared the Panalong Direktor award in a tie.

“Limlim” claimed the category’s top prize, Pinakapanalong Maikling Pelikula.

The 2026 Puregold CinePanalo awards recognized filmmakers, actors and emerging talents across the full-length and student short film categories.

The complete list of winners is as follows:

Pinakapanalong Pelikula Full-Length: "Mono No Aware"

Panalong Karangalan mula sa Hurado Full-Length: "Apol of my Ai"

Puregold Always Panalo Film Full-Length: "Mutwoh (Patay na Patay Sa’yo)" at "Patay Gutom (Dead Hungry)"

Panalo sa International Jury: “Mono No Aware”

Panalong Direktor: BC Amparado — “Mono No Aware”

Panalong Aktres: Xyriel Manabat — “Stuck on You”

Panalong Child Performer: Zion Cruz — “Apol of My Ai”

Panalong Aktor: Juan Karlos Labajo — “Mono No Aware”

Panalong Pangalawang Aktres: Momoko Kobayashi — “Mono No Aware”

Panalong Pangalawang Aktor: Zanjoe Marudo — “Apol of My Ai”

Best Ensemble: “Mono No Aware”

Panalo sa mga Manonood: “Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa’yo)”

Panalong Kuwento: Carl Joseph E. Papa and Yvonne Garcia — “Patay Gutom”

Panalo sa Cinematography: TM Malones — “Mono No Aware”

Panalo sa Production Design: Rodrigo Ricio — “Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa’yo)”

Panalo sa Musical Scoring: Emerzon Texon — “Apol of My Ai”

Panalo sa Visual Effects: Patay Gutom Animation Team — “Patay Gutom”

Panalo sa Editing: Edmund Telmo — “Mono No Aware”

Panalo sa Set Design: Willie Apa Jr. — “Mono No Aware”

Panalong Awitin: “Reyna ng Quezon City” by Juana — “Stuck on You”

Panalong Poster: Denver Balbaboco — “Patay Gutom”

Panalong Promosyon: “When Heaven Inched Towards Earth”

Panalo sa Brand Introduction: “Multwoh (Patay na Patay Sa’yo)”

CinePanalo continues to run until October 4 at at Gateway Cineplex 18, TriNoma, Fairview Terraces, Ayala Malls Feliz, Ayala Malls Circuit, Ayala Malls Manila Bay and Market! Market!

Regular tickets are priced at P250, while PWDs, senior citizens, students, national athletes, and Aling Puring and Puregold Perks cardholders can purchase discounted P200 tickets.

A P2,000 festival pass provides access to all seven full-length films and four sets featuring the festival’s 19 student shorts. Festival passes are available at Gateway Cineplex 18 and TriNoma.

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