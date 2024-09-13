^

Real Estate

Federal Land celebrates multiple wins at Dot Property Philippines Awards

Philstar.com
September 13, 2024 | 4:00pm
for Federal Land
Federal Land celebrates multiple wins at Dot Property Philippines Awards
Federal Land bags three more awards and recognitions at the 2024 Dot Property Philippines Awards.
Press Release

MANILA, Philippines — Federal Land Inc. continues its winning streak with new accolades from the Dot Property Philippines Awards. Recognized for its commitment to developing innovative and thoughtfully designed communities, Federal Land bagged three more awards this quarter, celebrating the developer’s diverse portfolio and dedication to enhancing the urban living experience.

“We are honored to receive these awards from Dot Property Philippines. These awards reflect our steady drive to provide exceptional living spaces that meet the evolving preferences of our residents. We will continue to push the envelope and raise the standards of property development to create homes and communities that enrich lives,” said Thomas Mirasol, president and COO of Federal Land.

Federal Land’s largest township yet, Riverpark, won the Best Integrated Township Development, highlighting the developer’s expertise in creating vibrant, multi-use communities that seamlessly blend residential, commercial and recreational spaces.

Riverpark’s master plan design reflects Federal Land’s vision of sustainable urban living, with every component carefully designed to improve the quality of life for its residents while supporting local economic growth.

Riverpark in General Trias, Cavite, winner of the Best Integrated Township Development category
Artist’s perspective.

Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower was recognized as the Best High-end Lifestyle Condominium Development, affirming its status as a premier address for discerning homeowners.

As the first residential project in Southeast Asia to bear the Grand Hyatt name, it stands out for its refined architecture, world-class amenities, and gracious concierge services, creating a modern-day icon that redefines true luxury living in the Philippines.

Grand Hyatt Manila Residences in Bonifacio Global City, winner of Best High-End Lifestyle Condominium Development category
Artist’s perspective

The Best Starter Home Condominium Development award goes to Quantum Residences, recognizing its strategic location, connectivity and value for money. Developed by the developer’s smart value brand, Horizon Land, Quantum Residences offers a balanced urban lifestyle, catering to young professionals and growing families who seek both convenience and comfort in the city center.

Quantum Residences in Pasay City, winner of Best Starter Home Condominium Development category
Artist’s perspective

These awards reaffirm Federal Land’s dedication to shaping the future of urban living in the Philippines through thoughtful design, innovation and a deep understanding of its customers’ needs.

Intent on expanding its footprint, Federal Land is creating more large-scale developments outside Metro Manila to support regional growth and create quality districts across the country.

Dot Property Philippines Awards is one of the country’s most respected real estate honors, recognizing the best developers and projects in the industry. Federal Land’s success at the Dot Property Philippines Awards adds to its growing list of accolades and reinforces its reputation as a trusted developer committed to creating places for progress and spaces for life.

 

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Federal Land. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

FEDERAL LAND INC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Nature meets peaceful living at Miravera by Ayala Land Premier
May 27, 2024 - 9:00am

Nature meets peaceful living at Miravera by Ayala Land Premier

May 27, 2024 - 9:00am
Located within the rolling hillsides of Altaraza is Miravera, Ayala Land Premier’s first residential development within...
Real Estate
fbtw
Airbnb bans security cameras inside guest homes
March 12, 2024 - 8:58am

Airbnb bans security cameras inside guest homes

March 12, 2024 - 8:58am
Airbnb on Monday said it is banning security cameras inside guest homes so as to prioritize privacy.
Real Estate
fbtw
Jobs on the rise: New urban developments are driving employment growth
March 6, 2024 - 3:00pm

Jobs on the rise: New urban developments are driving employment growth

March 6, 2024 - 3:00pm
Cities worldwide, while diverse in demographics and culture, share a common pursuit of progress through new urban developments....
Real Estate
fbtw
Don Tim Development unveils Daphne New and Daphne Hill Homes in Montebello
February 13, 2024 - 9:00am

Don Tim Development unveils Daphne New and Daphne Hill Homes in Montebello

February 13, 2024 - 9:00am
The Montebello community in Alfonso, Cavite recently came together to celebrate the blessing of Don Tim Development's latest...
Real Estate
fbtw
Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2023 celebrates foremost developers, projects and agencies
January 25, 2024 - 3:00pm

Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2023 celebrates foremost developers, projects and agencies

January 25, 2024 - 3:00pm
The Southeast Asia real estate market currently faces challenges in the face of the global economic environment and tightening...
Real Estate
fbtw
Cheers to strong bonds, healthy lifestyle in this soon-to-rise condo in GenTri, Cavite
brandSpace
December 20, 2023 - 11:28am

Cheers to strong bonds, healthy lifestyle in this soon-to-rise condo in GenTri, Cavite

By May Dedicatoria | December 20, 2023 - 11:28am
The first low-rise condominium of Profriends inside Lancaster New City, Westwind, has officially broken ground, with a targeted...
Real Estate
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with