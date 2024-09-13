Federal Land celebrates multiple wins at Dot Property Philippines Awards

Federal Land bags three more awards and recognitions at the 2024 Dot Property Philippines Awards.

MANILA, Philippines — Federal Land Inc. continues its winning streak with new accolades from the Dot Property Philippines Awards. Recognized for its commitment to developing innovative and thoughtfully designed communities, Federal Land bagged three more awards this quarter, celebrating the developer’s diverse portfolio and dedication to enhancing the urban living experience.

“We are honored to receive these awards from Dot Property Philippines. These awards reflect our steady drive to provide exceptional living spaces that meet the evolving preferences of our residents. We will continue to push the envelope and raise the standards of property development to create homes and communities that enrich lives,” said Thomas Mirasol, president and COO of Federal Land.

Federal Land’s largest township yet, Riverpark, won the Best Integrated Township Development, highlighting the developer’s expertise in creating vibrant, multi-use communities that seamlessly blend residential, commercial and recreational spaces.

Riverpark’s master plan design reflects Federal Land’s vision of sustainable urban living, with every component carefully designed to improve the quality of life for its residents while supporting local economic growth.

Artist’s perspective. Riverpark in General Trias, Cavite, winner of the Best Integrated Township Development category

Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower was recognized as the Best High-end Lifestyle Condominium Development, affirming its status as a premier address for discerning homeowners.

As the first residential project in Southeast Asia to bear the Grand Hyatt name, it stands out for its refined architecture, world-class amenities, and gracious concierge services, creating a modern-day icon that redefines true luxury living in the Philippines.

Artist’s perspective Grand Hyatt Manila Residences in Bonifacio Global City, winner of Best High-End Lifestyle Condominium Development category

The Best Starter Home Condominium Development award goes to Quantum Residences, recognizing its strategic location, connectivity and value for money. Developed by the developer’s smart value brand, Horizon Land, Quantum Residences offers a balanced urban lifestyle, catering to young professionals and growing families who seek both convenience and comfort in the city center.

Artist’s perspective Quantum Residences in Pasay City, winner of Best Starter Home Condominium Development category

These awards reaffirm Federal Land’s dedication to shaping the future of urban living in the Philippines through thoughtful design, innovation and a deep understanding of its customers’ needs.

Intent on expanding its footprint, Federal Land is creating more large-scale developments outside Metro Manila to support regional growth and create quality districts across the country.

Dot Property Philippines Awards is one of the country’s most respected real estate honors, recognizing the best developers and projects in the industry. Federal Land’s success at the Dot Property Philippines Awards adds to its growing list of accolades and reinforces its reputation as a trusted developer committed to creating places for progress and spaces for life.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Federal Land. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.