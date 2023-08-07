Get more out of life in this ecotherapy mountain sanctuary

Sitting on top of a hill, the Clubhouse at Eastland Heights is just one of the many amenities homeowners can exclusively enjoy.

MANILA, Philippines — If there is one lesson the global pandemic taught us, it’s to prioritize our health above everything else.

We realized how precious health—both physical and mental—really is after a tiny, tiny virus turned our world upside down.

It reminded us of what’s really important for our well-being—fresh air, the warmth of the sun and the never-ending gifts of Mother Nature.

Way before the pandemic, Global-Estate Resorts Inc. (GERI), a subsidiary of Andrew Tan­led property giant Megaworld Corp. has already been pioneering sustainable estates where everything is within reach, a reflection of the Tan Group’s expertise in real estate development.

Now, the award-winning GERI—hailed Best Lifestyle Developer at the 2022 PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards—elevates this township concept further with a new development, the 640-hectare Eastland Heights in Antipolo.

Ecotherapy

Guided by the idea of ecotherapy—a type of therapeutic treatment involving nature­based design to help improve mental and physical health—GERI capitalizes on the natural environment organic to this sprawling patch of earth.

Residents will surely enjoy amenities and other developments all mindfully designed to promote healing and wellness.

Just a short drive from Metro Manila and easily accessible via Marcos Highway, Eastland Heights is nestled perfectly on the foothills of the enigmatic Sierra Madre mountain range.

Here, the air is crisp, the sky is clear, nature is bountiful and the view of the city below is breathtaking.

Those who call Eastland Heights their home are greeted every day by views of verdant, rolling terrain, as well as the Metro Manila skyline on the horizon.

Eastland Heights is the country’s first and currently only ecotherapy lifestyle community, said Karen Piolo-Arcilla, vice president for sales and marketing of Megaworld Global Estate Inc.

It’s a response to demand for living spaces near or nestled within nature, which continues to grow as the world recovers from a global pandemic that forced all of us to reassess our way of life, she said.

“We already have an abundance of green residential spaces at Eastland Heights, a mountainside sanctuary in Antipolo, and we intend to strengthen our identity as the country’s first and currently only ecotherapy lifestyle community as we plan to build carefully curated spaces such as gardens, cafes and wine cellars, pet parks, camping stations, outdoor sports areas, aeroponic farms, and more to encourage a lifestyle built around nature,” Piolo-Arcilla also said.

Living in the heart of nature

True to its promise, GERI’s latest project hinges on this concept: The Daintree Residences, a 12.6-hectare residential village inspired by the Daintree Rainforest Park in Queensland, Australia which is famous for its biodiversity and rich ecosystem.

The Daintree Residences will feature around 200 lots, with planned amenities including a village clubhouse, a pet park and playground, meditation and therapeutic gardens, medicinal plant gardens, and jogging and bike paths.

Artist's perspective The Daintree Residences inside Eastland Heights will be characterized by lush gardens and green, open spaces.

Learning, living

The community though won’t be just a place to live but also a place for learning.

Rising soon in Eastland Heights is a new campus of Bannister Academy, a private, co­ed international school open to learners from preschool to Grades 1 to 12.

It is authorized as an IB (International Baccalaureate) World School offering the Diploma Program-meaning, the academy provides a rigorous, two-year, globally recognized educational program from Grades 11 to 12 that offers students the opportunity to attend top universities almost anywhere in the world.

Occupying a 1.1-hectare plot of land, Bannister Academy will feature state-of-the­art facilities including laboratories, a library, a music room and a garden. It will also have top-notch sports facilities, namely a football field and basketball court. There will also be an amphitheater at the top area of the campus, where plays can be staged.

The Springs

Completing the master-planned nature community is a tropical-themed resort called The Springs.

Soon to open in the community, The Springs will feature swimming pools and other facilities. A themed retail and lifestyle hub will also be opening soon.

Indeed, Eastland Heights is another premium offering from GERI, the same developer behind expansive nature-inspired developments like Twin Lakes in Laurel, Batangas; Boracay Newcoast in Aklan; and Alabang West in Las Piñas.

Aside from Best Lifestyle Developer, GERI was also recognized as the2022 Outstanding Developer of theYear in the 2018 HABO-Philippines Property and Real Estate Excellence Awards.

Eastland Heights is part of GERI’s growing portfolio of eight tourism estates, namely: Arden Botanical Estate in Trece Martires, Cavite (251 hectares); Alabang West in Las Piñas City, Metro Manila (62 hectares); Boracay Newcoast in Malay, Aklan (150 hectares); Eastland Heights in Antipolo, Rizal (640 hectares); Southwoods City in Biñan, Laguna and Carmona, Cavite (561 hectares); Sta. Barbara Heights in Santa Barbara, Iloilo (173 hectares); The Hamptons Caliraya in Cavinti, Laguna (300 hectares); and Twin Lakes in Laurel, Batangas (1,200 hectares).