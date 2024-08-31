Jodi Sta. Maria says 'Lavender Fields' her 1st action drama

MANILA, Philippines — Jodi Sta. Maria said many might think that her show "Lavender Fields" is her usual revenge drama but the actress said it is more than that.

In fact, she found herself going home with bruises after a day's work of taping.

Jodi said that she is the type that welcomes challenges, and it was the reason she accepted the dual roles of Jasmine Flores and the titular "Lavender Fields."

"It's new. It's something I haven't done before. Ako kasi I always welcome challenges. When I begin to doubt myself whether I can do it or not, the more nanggigil ako na dapat ko siyang gawin," Jodi said during the cinematic screening and grand media conference for the show.

"Lavender Fields" is now streaming on Netflix. It will start airing on ABS-CBN's online and free TV platforms on September 2.

Jodi did training, strength and conditioning in preparation for the role of Jasmine, who exacts revenge on her married lover's family.

The actress said that "Lavender Fields" is her first action-drama show.

The action element sets it apart from her other revenge dramas, including the 2015 remake "Pangako Sa'Yo," the 2021 series "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin," and the 2022 adaptation of the Korean drama "The Broken Marriage Vow."

"Parang nagkapasa-pasa pa yata ako dito left and right. Every time na umuwi ako sa bahay, may bago akong baon. Baong-baong pasa. It's all part of the job," the actress shared.

The actress promises an action-packed first few weeks of "Lavender Fields."

"The second to third week, umaakatibong aksyon. Hindi lilipas ang isang linggo na walang mangyayaring umaakatibong aksyon," she said.

"Lavender Fields" marks the TV comebacks of Jericho Rosales and Jolina Magdangal. It is also Janine Gutierrez's first main antagonist role.

