^

Entertainment

Jodi Sta. Maria says 'Lavender Fields' her 1st action drama

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 31, 2024 | 5:18pm
Jodi Sta. Maria says 'Lavender Fields' her 1st action drama
Actress Jodi Sta. Maria
Jodi Sta. Maria via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Jodi Sta. Maria said many might think that her show "Lavender Fields" is her usual revenge drama but the actress said it is more than that. 

In fact, she found herself going home with bruises after a day's work of taping. 

Jodi said that she is the type that welcomes challenges, and it was the reason she accepted the dual roles of Jasmine Flores and the titular "Lavender Fields." 

"It's new. It's something I haven't done before. Ako kasi I always welcome challenges. When I begin to doubt myself whether I can do it or not, the more nanggigil ako na dapat ko siyang gawin," Jodi said during the cinematic screening and grand media conference for the show. 

"Lavender Fields" is now streaming on Netflix. It will start airing on ABS-CBN's online and free TV platforms on September 2. 

Jodi did training, strength and conditioning in preparation for the role of Jasmine, who exacts revenge on her married lover's family. 

The actress said that "Lavender Fields" is her first action-drama show. 

The action element sets it apart from her other revenge dramas, including the 2015 remake "Pangako Sa'Yo," the 2021 series "Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin," and the 2022 adaptation of the Korean drama "The Broken Marriage Vow." 

"Parang nagkapasa-pasa pa yata ako dito left and right. Every time na umuwi ako sa bahay, may bago akong baon. Baong-baong pasa. It's all part of the job," the actress shared. 

The actress promises an action-packed first few weeks of "Lavender Fields." 

"The second to third week, umaakatibong aksyon. Hindi lilipas ang isang linggo na walang mangyayaring umaakatibong aksyon," she said. 

"Lavender Fields" marks the TV comebacks of Jericho Rosales and Jolina Magdangal. It is also Janine Gutierrez's first main antagonist role. 

RELATED: Jericho Rosales on ABS-CBN comeback: 'Felt like coming back home'

vuukle comment

ABS-CBN

JODI STA. MARIA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Gerald Anderson happy for Julia Barretto, tackles politics in new show

Gerald Anderson happy for Julia Barretto, tackles politics in new show

By MJ Marfori | 17 hours ago
Let’s admit it: just hearing the name of your current special someone's ex is tough, let alone knowing that they have...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kyline Alcantara opens up on failed relationship with Mavy Legaspi

Kyline Alcantara opens up on failed relationship with Mavy Legaspi

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Kyline Alcantara opened up for the first time on her breakup with actor Mavy Legaspi. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'My true dream': Emma Roberts addresses pitch to play Britney Spears in biopic

'My true dream': Emma Roberts addresses pitch to play Britney Spears in biopic

By Kristofer Purnell | 7 hours ago
Actress Emma Roberts admitted it was a dream of hers to portray pop singer Britney Spears in the latter's planned biopic...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19, BINI celebrate each other&rsquo;s &lsquo;Voice of Asia&rsquo; awards in Korea

SB19, BINI celebrate each other’s ‘Voice of Asia’ awards in Korea

By Lyka Nicart | 17 hours ago
P-pop frontrunners SB19 and BINI acknowledged each other as they marked yet another milestone in the international music scene...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jolie 'terribly nervous' about playing diva Callas in new film

Jolie 'terribly nervous' about playing diva Callas in new film

By Alexandria Sage | 1 day ago
Angelina Jolie confessed she was afraid of not being able to "live up" to Maria Callas' legend in her new biopic about the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Miss World Philippines 2024 queens show pasarela for seeing their crush, ex
Exclusive

Miss World Philippines 2024 queens show pasarela for seeing their crush, ex

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
The victorious queens of Miss World Philippines 2024 each showed off their pageant walks during a recent visit to Philstar.com's...
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI's 'Grand BINIverse' tickets sold out in under 3 hours

BINI's 'Grand BINIverse' tickets sold out in under 3 hours

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Tickets for BINI's "Grand BINIverse" concerts were sold out in less than three hours.
Entertainment
fbtw
Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge make public debut at Venice Film Festival

Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge make public debut at Venice Film Festival

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Venice Film Festival to support her boyfriend,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelina Jolie pauses red carpet duties for fan with rare bone disease

Angelina Jolie pauses red carpet duties for fan with rare bone disease

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 hours ago
Actress Angelina Jolie drew further attention at the Venice Film Festival when she paused her red carpet interview to meet...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with