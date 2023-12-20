^

Cheers to strong bonds, healthy lifestyle in this soon-to-rise condo in GenTri, Cavite

May Dedicatoria - Philstar.com
December 20, 2023 | 11:28am
Cheers to strong bonds, healthy lifestyle in this soon-to-rise condo in GenTri, Cavite
Westwind promises spaces designed to promote healthy interactions among its residents.
MANILA, Philippines — The first low-rise condominium of Profriends inside Lancaster New City, Westwind, has officially broken ground, with a targeted turnover in the third quarter of 2026.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place in General Trias, Cavite last November 11, three months after the project’s grand unveiling at Acacia Alabang in Muntinlupa.

Profriends President Kathleen Choa expressed her excitement about the development, stating, "We’re putting in the first move in truly developing the Westwind estate. It also feels like we're breaking ground into this whole new territory—our pioneer vertical project here in Cavite."

She emphasized the need for agility, creativity and innovation in this new venture, along with a dedicated commitment to the vision.

Groundbreaking at the Westwind Site (from left) Profriends President Kathleen Choa, Profriends Chairman Guillermo Choa and Profriends Director and MGI Strategic Landbank Head Jojie Guzman

Westwind, with approximately 3,500 planned condominium units, is positioned to be a significant addition to Lancaster New City. Each condo building, or “vertical village,” will feature only four to six stories, comprising 140 to 150 high-ceiling units with generous studio and one- to three-bedroom layouts.

Setting itself apart from typical condominiums, Westwind boasts a mesmerizing park-like entrance, lush greenery, dedicated biking lanes, jogging paths and lifestyle outdoor spaces. Westwind’s outdoor lifestyle spaces include a kiddie playground, swimming pools, outdoor exercise grounds, multi-purpose court, pet-friendly spaces, retail rows and al fresco dining areas.

Artist's perspectives

True to Profriends' mission of creating strong, bonded communities, Westwind will definitely have spaces that are designed to promote healthy interactions among its residents.

Westwind also addresses the diverse needs of homebuyers by offering various financing options, including the much-awaited Pag-IBIG home loans and other innovative schemes, in addition to traditional bank and in-house financing.

Westwind team with Pag-IBIG executives

READ MORE: Tired of Metro Manila? Appreciate ‘connected living’ at first low-rise condo inside Lancaster New City

 

Editor's Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Profriends. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

