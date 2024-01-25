Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2023 celebrates foremost developers, projects and agencies

The Southeast Asia real estate market currently faces challenges in the face of the global economic environment and tightening access to finance, however, the winners at this eighth annual Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards were celebrated in recognition of their resilience and adaptability to both the evolving needs of home seekers and the surrounding market conditions.

MANILA, Philippines — The Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards recognized 46 winners from across the region with leading developers Asset Wise, Capitaland and Asset World Corporation among those to be honored.

Celebrations took place at the prestigious Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chaophraya River as real estate industry leaders came together to commend the best of the best in what is the industry’s most anticipated awards event of the year. The awards event saw musical performances and a magnificent riverside firework show to crown another dynamic year for the industry.

“Property developers are having to place real focus on the end-users' demands who have a clear idea of what they want regardless of if they’re searching for a city condominium, suburban housing or luxury villas in the resort destinations,” Adam Sutcliffe, Dot Property Director of Events and International Markets, stated.

“This year’s Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards winners have shown the ability to understand home seekers and create new and exciting projects and services that align with what the market is asking for," he added.

The prestigious Developer of the Year title was awarded to Thai developer Asset Wise PCL. New-launched condominium projects, such as Modiz Avantgarde and Kave Town Island have demonstrated a mastery of Bangkok’s competitive affordable condominium market. The company launched 15 projects this year at almost 30 billion baht value, an increase of 183% year on year.

“Winning Developer of the Year Southeast Asia 2023 is an achievement we are extremely proud of. This is validation of our vision and focus on delivering great quality homes at reasonable prices for the Thailand market,” Kromchet Vipanpong, Chief Executive Officer at Asset Wise PCL, stated. “This award also symbolizes the hard work and dedication of everyone at Asset Wise who has contributed to our continued success.”

Elsewhere Singapore continued to go from strength to strength in terms of luxury urban design, with a notable winner in the form of Marina One Residences by M+S Residential Pte (Singapore), winner of Best Luxury Condominium Architectural Design, whilst Capitaland (Singapore) took home the prize of Best Developer Luxury Condominiums.

Winners from Malaysia included Guocoland with Best Integrated Developer and Gamuda Land with Best Sustainable Developer whilst other winners represented Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

Developer of The Year Southeast Asia 2023

Asset Wise PCL (Thailand)

Project of the Year Southeast Asia 2023

Le Pont Residences by RLC Residences (Philippines)

Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2023 developer winners

Developers from Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines were honored at the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2023.

Impressive performances from Botanica Luxury Phuket (Thailand) and Anchan Villas (Thailand) saw them repeat winners this year whilst RLC Residences (Philippines) and DOJILAND (Vietnam) also returned to collect accolades at this year’s event.

Best Affordable Housing Developer - PHirst Park Homes Inc (Philippines)

Best Luxury Villa Developer - Botanica Luxury Phuket Co.,Ltd (Thailand)

Best Developer Ultra Luxury Housing - Hongkong Land and Property Perfect PCL (Thailand)

Best Developer Luxury Living - Anchan Villas (Thailand)

Best Developer Luxury Condominium - Capitaland (Singapore)

Best Integrated Developer - Guocoland (Malaysia)

Best Sustainable Developer - Gamuda Land (Malaysia)

Best Mixed-use Developer - Prince Real Estate Group (Cambodia)

Best Developer Affordable Villas - Sawasdee Pool Vill Co., Ltd (Thailand)

Best Boutique Villa Developer - Wallaya Villas Development Co., Ltd (Thailand)

Best Developer Mid-range Resort Housing - 109 Real Estate (2555) Co., Ltd (Thailand)

Best Lifestyle Developer - RLC Residences (Philippines)

Best Innovative Developer - Elite Manor Co.,Ltd (Thailand)

Best Developer Affordable Residential Condominium - SM Development Corporation (Philippines)

Best Developer Residential Architectural Design - The Ozone Group Phuket Co., Ltd (Thailand)

Best Developer Boutique Villa Design - MP Ville Co., Ltd (Thailand)

Best Luxury Residential Developer - DOJILAND (Vietnam)

Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2023 project winners

A number of standout projects were recognized at the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2023.

One of the most notable winners was the new Kingbridge Tower (Thailand) winner of Best Iconic Urban Development.

Best Luxury Mixed-use Development - The Empire by Asset World Corp Public Company Limited (Thailand)

Best Urban Masterplan Design - 2 Fifth Avenue by Avaland Bhd (Malaysia)

Best Luxury Urban Residences - Newport Residences by City Development (Singapore)

Best Luxury Integrated Development - Cannighill Piers by City Development and Capitaland (Singapore)

Best Development Interior Design - The Ozone Residences by The Ozone Phuket Co., Ltd (Thailand)

Best Design Boutique Residences - The Menara Hill Luxury Villas Phuket by MP Ville Co., Ltd (Thailand)

Best Luxury Condominium Architectural Design - Marina One Residences by M+S Residential Pte (Singapore)

Best Luxury Residence Iconic Design - Golden Crown Hai Phong by DOJILAND (Vietnam)

Best Boutique Villa Development - La Felice Villa Hua Hin by PNP Real Estate Co., Ltd (Thailand)

Best Luxury Office Development - Kronos Office Building by Phaibul Enterprises Co., Ltd (Thailand)

Best Boutique Housing Development - Nova Real Estate Pranburi by Nova Real Estate Co., Ltd (Thailand)

Best New Launch Villa Development - Alisa Pool Villa by Alisa Estate Co., Ltd (Thailand)

Best Mid-range Villa Development - Zensiri Midtown Villas by ESS Development (Thailand)

Best Development Affordable Condominium - Zeal Residences by SM Development Corporation (Philippines)

Best Development Waterfront Condominium - Sands Residences by SM Development Corporation (Philippines)

Best Mixed-use Development - Ice Tower by SM Development Corporation (Philippines)

Best Iconic Urban Development - KingBridge Tower by KingBridge Tower Co., Ltd (Thailand)

Best Luxury Condominium Development - Le Pont Residences by RLC Residences (Philippines)

Best Luxury Villa Resort Design - Eden Hill by Khanthasia Co., Ltd (Thailand)

Best Villa Architectural Design - Thipurai Luxury Pool Villas by Thipurai Group Hua Hin Co., Ltd (Thailand)

Best High-end Lifestyle Condominium Development - Mantawi Residences by RLC Residences (Philippines)

Agency Excellence Awards 2023

Real estate agencies continue to be a vital link between property buyers and sellers while also providing other indispensable services that support a vibrant property sector.

Celebrating their work is another aspect that makes the Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards unique. A total of six companies were named in this category.

Among the agents, Property Lim Brothers (Singapore) took home the inaugural Agency Excellence Award for Real Estate Content and Innovation.

Zupreme C&C (Thailand) Ltd (Thailand)

Home in Phuket Co., Ltd (Thailand)

DKRA Vega - A member of DKRA Group (Vietnam)

Amber International Realty Co., Ltd (Thailand)

CMP Group (Regional)

Agency Excellence Award: Real Estate Content and Innovation 2023

PropertyLimBrothers (Singapore)

The Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards 2023 would like to thank Savills for their continued service as official Awards Consultants. A special mention also goes to official venue partner Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chaophraya River and VIP Transportation provider Mercedes-Benz Primus Autohaus for their continued support.

The Dot Property Awards 2024 are now open for entries. For more details on how you can take part, please email [email protected]