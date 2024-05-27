Nature meets peaceful living at Miravera by Ayala Land Premier

MANILA, Philippines — A thoughtfully designed 600-hectare estate in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, Altaraza is a place where nature, convenience and a progressive community weave together to create a truly enriching lifestyle.

With breathtaking views of the majestic Sierra Madre mountain range, Altaraza boasts of green amenities, from rain gardens to lush open spaces. The development is located near major transportation hubs and projects, such as Quirino Highway and planned projects such as the MRT-7 and Bulacan International Airport.

Live a peaceful and nature-first life at Miravera

Located within the rolling hillsides of Altaraza is Miravera, Ayala Land Premier’s first residential development within Bulacan. Here, rural living and peace within nature is just a short drive away from Metro Manila.

This carefully constructed 29-hectare development prioritizes nature by working around the area’s existing hills and waterways, with green spaces dotted by towering acacia and teak trees.

Over half the land is dedicated to verdant sanctuaries and open spaces, offering a unique opportunity to connect with nature, providing a welcome respite from the urban bustle.

With a low density of only five lots per hectare, Miravera provides residents the opportunity to connect with nature and to enjoy a private, exclusive and peaceful surburban lifestyle. Its main amenity area, located at the heart of the development, has a social hall, pool and residents’ lounge, all constructed with eco-friendliness and sustainability in mind.

Designed for sustainability

In collaboration with Lexus, Ayala Land Premier gave prospective clients a glimpse of their life in Miravera with a roving tour of the property.

Held in April, the exclusive tour also featured Lexus’ electric vehicles (EV), allowing clients to explore a nature-first property while enjoying the clean and sustainable driving power of Lexus’ EVs.

To learn more about Miravera, visit this link.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from Ayala Land. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.