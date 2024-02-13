^

Real Estate

Don Tim Development unveils Daphne New and Daphne Hill Homes in Montebello

Philstar.com
February 13, 2024 | 9:00am
Don Tim Development unveils Daphne New and Daphne Hill Homes in Montebello
Present during the ribbon-cutting ceremony are Don Tim president and CEO Audric Leong, Alfonso Vice Mayor Madona Pel and Don Tim’s management committee.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The Montebello community in Alfonso, Cavite recently came together to celebrate the blessing of Don Tim Development's latest projects—Daphne New and Daphne Hill homes and the new Clubhouse pool.

Montebello: Where dreams take root

Spanning a lush 15.4-hectare landscape with the majestic Mt. Batulao as a breathtaking backdrop, Montebello offers the perfect blend of serenity and convenience.

Located a mere 10 kilometers from the vibrant Tagaytay City, it grants easy access to city attractions while also being a short drive from the stunning beaches of Batangas.

The Montebello community embodies the ethos of Don Tim Development—creating homes that transcend bricks and mortar. With distinct house and lot offerings, including the Daphne New and Daphne Hill homes, Montebello caters to a diverse array of lifestyles and preferences.

Embrace comfort with Daphne New

Daphne New offers a unique blend of elegance and efficiency. These single-attached, two-bedroom homes both share the contemporary Asian tropical charm but cater to varying preferences and needs.

Daphne New boasts a thoughtfully designed lot area of 96 sqm, perfect for those who appreciate a cozy yet comfortable living space. Inside, it features two bedrooms, including a master bedroom, two stylishly appointed toilet and baths, and a convenient carport.

Daphne New embodies smart use of space, maximizing the floor area and offering everything you need within a more compact footprint.

Daphne Hill, where luxury meets space

One of Montebello's latest jewels, Daphne Hill is a single-attached, two-bedroom home adorned with a contemporary Asian Tropical aesthetic. It embraces climate-conscious design principles, incorporating locally sourced materials and elegant, understated details to deliver modern country homes.

With a generous lot area of 120 sqm, Daphne Hill boasts two bedrooms, a powder room, a stylish toilet and bath, and a convenient carport. Its non-usable extended area ensures spacious living, with a total floor area of 162 sqm. Daphne Hill beckons to those who seek a tranquil retreat within a vibrant, caring community.

Montebello’s Clubhouse Complex: A resort oasis in your backyard

One of the highlights of the ceremony at Montebello was the blessing of the splendid clubhouse pool, a centerpiece of the extensive clubhouse complex.

It features adult and kiddie swimming pools, a full-size basketball court, and sprawling green spaces ideal for picnics, leisurely strolls, jogging, biking and other outdoor activities. Soon, there will also be a playground for kids.

Strategic location

Nestled along Brgy. Kaytitinga in Alfonso, Cavite, Montebello enjoys a strategic location just 10 kilometers away from Tagaytay City. Essential landmarks like Ridgeview, Metropolitan Med Center, Estancia Hotel, Twin Lakes, Sky Ranch, Fora Mall, Ayala Malls Serin and Primark Center are conveniently accessible, ensuring residents have everything they need within arm’s reach.

Montebello gives its residents the chance to create a life that is full of joy, moments spent together and treasured memories.

vuukle comment

DON TIM DEVELOPMENT CORP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Construction pros, hobbyists up for skills acquirement with Bostik Academy
August 28, 2023 - 12:00am

Construction pros, hobbyists up for skills acquirement with Bostik Academy

August 28, 2023 - 12:00am
Other than on-ground training, Bostik Academy also provides online resources through a technical video center that offers...
Real Estate
fbtw
Shares in Chinese property giant Country Garden down sharply
August 14, 2023 - 1:30pm

Shares in Chinese property giant Country Garden down sharply

August 14, 2023 - 1:30pm
Shares in Chinese property giant Country Garden plunged on Monday after it missed bond payments and warned of multibillion-dollar...
Real Estate
fbtw
Global-Estate Resorts reports double-digit profits growth in H1
August 8, 2023 - 3:32pm

Global-Estate Resorts reports double-digit profits growth in H1

August 8, 2023 - 3:32pm
Global-Estate Resorts Inc. posted a double-digit profits growth in the first half, as the company focuses on its tourism...
Real Estate
fbtw
Get more out of life in this ecotherapy mountain sanctuary
August 7, 2023 - 11:00am

Get more out of life in this ecotherapy mountain sanctuary

By Iris Gonzales | August 7, 2023 - 11:00am
GERI elevates its township concept further with a new development, the 640-hectare Eastland Heights in Antipolo.
Real Estate
fbtw
LOOK: This sea-inspired residential condominium is rising in San Vicente, Palawan
August 7, 2023 - 11:00am

LOOK: This sea-inspired residential condominium is rising in San Vicente, Palawan

August 7, 2023 - 11:00am
Property giant Megaworld has launched another milestone development within Paragua Coastown, its expansive “ecotourism”...
Real Estate
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with