Don Tim Development unveils Daphne New and Daphne Hill Homes in Montebello

Present during the ribbon-cutting ceremony are Don Tim president and CEO Audric Leong, Alfonso Vice Mayor Madona Pel and Don Tim’s management committee.

MANILA, Philippines — The Montebello community in Alfonso, Cavite recently came together to celebrate the blessing of Don Tim Development's latest projects—Daphne New and Daphne Hill homes and the new Clubhouse pool.

Montebello: Where dreams take root

Spanning a lush 15.4-hectare landscape with the majestic Mt. Batulao as a breathtaking backdrop, Montebello offers the perfect blend of serenity and convenience.

Located a mere 10 kilometers from the vibrant Tagaytay City, it grants easy access to city attractions while also being a short drive from the stunning beaches of Batangas.

The Montebello community embodies the ethos of Don Tim Development—creating homes that transcend bricks and mortar. With distinct house and lot offerings, including the Daphne New and Daphne Hill homes, Montebello caters to a diverse array of lifestyles and preferences.

Embrace comfort with Daphne New

Daphne New offers a unique blend of elegance and efficiency. These single-attached, two-bedroom homes both share the contemporary Asian tropical charm but cater to varying preferences and needs.

Daphne New boasts a thoughtfully designed lot area of 96 sqm, perfect for those who appreciate a cozy yet comfortable living space. Inside, it features two bedrooms, including a master bedroom, two stylishly appointed toilet and baths, and a convenient carport.

Daphne New embodies smart use of space, maximizing the floor area and offering everything you need within a more compact footprint.

Daphne Hill, where luxury meets space

One of Montebello's latest jewels, Daphne Hill is a single-attached, two-bedroom home adorned with a contemporary Asian Tropical aesthetic. It embraces climate-conscious design principles, incorporating locally sourced materials and elegant, understated details to deliver modern country homes.

With a generous lot area of 120 sqm, Daphne Hill boasts two bedrooms, a powder room, a stylish toilet and bath, and a convenient carport. Its non-usable extended area ensures spacious living, with a total floor area of 162 sqm. Daphne Hill beckons to those who seek a tranquil retreat within a vibrant, caring community.

Montebello’s Clubhouse Complex: A resort oasis in your backyard

One of the highlights of the ceremony at Montebello was the blessing of the splendid clubhouse pool, a centerpiece of the extensive clubhouse complex.

It features adult and kiddie swimming pools, a full-size basketball court, and sprawling green spaces ideal for picnics, leisurely strolls, jogging, biking and other outdoor activities. Soon, there will also be a playground for kids.

Strategic location

Nestled along Brgy. Kaytitinga in Alfonso, Cavite, Montebello enjoys a strategic location just 10 kilometers away from Tagaytay City. Essential landmarks like Ridgeview, Metropolitan Med Center, Estancia Hotel, Twin Lakes, Sky Ranch, Fora Mall, Ayala Malls Serin and Primark Center are conveniently accessible, ensuring residents have everything they need within arm’s reach.

Montebello gives its residents the chance to create a life that is full of joy, moments spent together and treasured memories.