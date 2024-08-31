^

Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge make public debut at Venice Film Festival

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 31, 2024 | 11:04am
Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge make public debut at Venice Film Festival
Olivia Rodrigo at the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival
Olivia Rodrigo via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Venice Film Festival to support her boyfriend, British actor Louis Partridge.

Rodrigo flew to Italy while her "Guts" world tour is on a short break to support Partridge, marking their first public outing as a couple. The couple, however, did not walk the red carpet together.

Partridge is part of Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron's series "Disclaimer" with Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, and Hoyeon, which premiered its first four episodes at the film festival.

It was also a Venice debut for Hoyeon, the breakout star of "Squid Game," who wore a red embroidered silk bias-cut gown with a draped neckline from Louis Vuitton paired with accessories from the fashion house's high jewelry collection.

The young couple did spend time together at a cocktail reception and at a post-screening reception.

The singer was also spotted snapping photos and videos during the premiere itself, seated just behind Partridge and Baron Cohen, and sharing looks with her partner.

Rodrigo and Partridge, best known for starring in the "Enola Holmes" films, began dating in late 2023.

"Disclaimer" streams globally on Apple TV+ this October 11 with the first two episodes. New episodes will drop every Friday.

RELATED: Olivia Rodrigo dating 'Enola Holmes' star Louis Partridge — reports

vuukle comment

OLIVIA RODRIGO

VENICE

VENICE FILM FESTIVAL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kyline Alcantara opens up on failed relationship with Mavy Legaspi

Kyline Alcantara opens up on failed relationship with Mavy Legaspi

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Kyline Alcantara opened up for the first time on her breakup with actor Mavy Legaspi. 
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19, BINI celebrate each other&rsquo;s &lsquo;Voice of Asia&rsquo; awards in Korea

SB19, BINI celebrate each other’s ‘Voice of Asia’ awards in Korea

By Lyka Nicart | 13 hours ago
P-pop frontrunners SB19 and BINI acknowledged each other as they marked yet another milestone in the international music scene...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson gets candid about getting into politics, using celebrity influence for good

Gerald Anderson gets candid about getting into politics, using celebrity influence for good

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 22 hours ago
Actor Gerald Anderson is aware of the power his celebrity status wields when it comes to social awareness and advocacies...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jolie 'terribly nervous' about playing diva Callas in new film

Jolie 'terribly nervous' about playing diva Callas in new film

By Alexandria Sage | 1 day ago
Angelina Jolie confessed she was afraid of not being able to "live up" to Maria Callas' legend in her new biopic about the...
Entertainment
fbtw
First-time dad Albie Casi&ntilde;o shares how fatherhood changed him

First-time dad Albie Casiño shares how fatherhood changed him

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Albie Casiño revealed that he is a hands-on father to his month-old baby Roman Andrew. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Franki Russell representing New Zealand at Miss Cosmo International

Franki Russell representing New Zealand at Miss Cosmo International

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Filipino-Kiwi beauty queen-actress Franki Russell will now represent New Zealand at the upcoming Miss Cosmo International...
Entertainment
fbtw
Crash Adams and the story behind &lsquo;Can you rap in public?&rsquo; series

Crash Adams and the story behind ‘Can you rap in public?’ series

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 13 hours ago
The viral “Can you rap in public?” series of the Canadian pop music duo Crash Adams happened “by accident.”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gerald Anderson happy for Julia Barretto, tackles politics in new show

Gerald Anderson happy for Julia Barretto, tackles politics in new show

By MJ Marfori | 13 hours ago
Let’s admit it: just hearing the name of your current special someone's ex is tough, let alone knowing that they have...
Entertainment
fbtw
A Bagets celebrates 40

A Bagets celebrates 40

By Baby A. Gil | 13 hours ago
I confess that this problem has me stumped.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with