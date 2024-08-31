Olivia Rodrigo, Louis Partridge make public debut at Venice Film Festival

Olivia Rodrigo at the 2024 Coachella Music and Arts Festival

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Venice Film Festival to support her boyfriend, British actor Louis Partridge.

Rodrigo flew to Italy while her "Guts" world tour is on a short break to support Partridge, marking their first public outing as a couple. The couple, however, did not walk the red carpet together.

Partridge is part of Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron's series "Disclaimer" with Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Lesley Manville, and Hoyeon, which premiered its first four episodes at the film festival.

It was also a Venice debut for Hoyeon, the breakout star of "Squid Game," who wore a red embroidered silk bias-cut gown with a draped neckline from Louis Vuitton paired with accessories from the fashion house's high jewelry collection.

Olivia Rodrigo filming boyfriend Louis Partridge at the Venice Film Festival.



pic.twitter.com/L8ZB3Y8xzo — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 30, 2024

The young couple did spend time together at a cocktail reception and at a post-screening reception.

The singer was also spotted snapping photos and videos during the premiere itself, seated just behind Partridge and Baron Cohen, and sharing looks with her partner.

Rodrigo and Partridge, best known for starring in the "Enola Holmes" films, began dating in late 2023.

"Disclaimer" streams globally on Apple TV+ this October 11 with the first two episodes. New episodes will drop every Friday.

