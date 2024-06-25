Riverpark: Accelerating growth and progress in General Trias

MANILA, Philippines — General Trias City in Cavite is undergoing a significant transformation fueled by robust infrastructure development and sustained economic growth. Riverpark, Federal Land’s largest township development to date, is set to be a prime destination for those looking to benefit from the city’s emerging economy.

The rise of General Trias

The economy of the CALABARZON region, encompassing Cavite, is continuing its upward trajectory. In 2023, it reached a substantial value of P3.10 trillion, underlining the region’s dynamic progress.

General Trias, in particular, has attracted numerous industrial players, especially in the automotive, semiconductors and manufacturing sectors. The current administration’s successful investment pledges from foreign companies planning to establish or expand operations in the city are set to enhance industrial space and warehouse absorption. This industrial boom is expected to generate more jobs and bolster residential demand, fostering a thriving local economy.

The region’s infrastructure network, including the SLEX, MCX, CAVITEX and CALAX, has significantly improved connectivity, boosting the area’s appeal to residents and investors.

The city’s potential is increasingly recognized, evidenced by the numerous project launches and developments. General Trias’ proximity to infrastructure projects and the Cavite Economic Zone enhances its dynamic property market, making it an attractive location for property investments.

‘Next Gen City of the South’

Federal Land complements and supports the city’s progress through its investment in Riverpark, a 600-ha multi-use, master-planned community. Poised to be the “Next Gen City of the South,” Riverpark will provide smart living and lifestyle-enhancing developments in a landscape that integrates both river and park side experiences.

The multi-use and self-sufficient community will include a regional retail anchor that offers everyday conveniences and weekend recreation, as well as residential options including horizontal and vertical residential projects, commercial lots, offices, institutional facilities and industrial spaces.

Realizing its vision, the Riverpark entryway signage was inaugurated, and the family-friendly bike trail was introduced in January. Riverpark Trails is a 1.8-km bike trail designed for bikers of all experience levels.

The bike trail is part of a larger network of open spaces in Riverpark, with 70 hectares dedicated to parks and greenways within the 600-ha township. The Central Park serves as a green highway connecting the development’s northern and southern ends, providing residents ample space to unwind and socialize. Planned features include trekking and jogging paths, lush Japanese gardens and a bamboo forest reminiscent of the famed Arashiyama Bamboo Grove in Kyoto, Japan.

New developments at Riverpark

Riverpark is rapidly taking shape with significant new additions. Recently, Federal Land and its co-developers broke ground for SM City General Trias, a regional mall and a new, human-centric logistics facility.

Leading the development of one of the main districts will be Federal Land NRE Global Inc. (FNG), a joint venture between Federal Land and Japan’s Nomura Real Estate Development Co. Ltd. The partnership is set to bring an unprecedented level of prestige and ingenuity to Riverpark with truly world-class developments.

The district will feature a 4-ha mixed-use space with various commercial lot offerings for mid-rise buildings, studios, workshops, offices and dormitories ranging from 1,000 to 2,400 sqm in lot size. The district is set to enhance the township’s commercial and retail offerings, setting the stage for a new standard of urban living in the region.

Artist’s Perspective Alfresco offering at Riverpark

Yume at Riverpark

Another highlight within the township is Yume at Riverpark, the first horizontal residential project of FNG. Yume, or “dream” in Japanese, represents the epitome of “freshness” across its 18-hectare residential village.

Yume at Riverpark will offer 296 lots ranging from 300 sqm to 527 sqm. Reflecting Japanese design principles, Yume at Riverpark will feature modern Japanese contemporary design rooted in minimalist principles, clean lines and natural materials.

Yume at Riverpark offers an array of amenities that embody the pinnacle of Japanese living in the country. The amenity park boasts Filipino-Japanese architecture—a product of a harmonious collaboration between renowned UDS Japan and the Philippines’ Ed Calma, showcasing the powerful synergy of their combined expertise.

Artist’s Perspective Clubhouse in Yume at Riverpark

Looking ahead

Federal Land stays true to its mission of transforming the real estate scene with carefully curated townships for generations to enjoy through its new product line, Federal Land Communities.

Riverpark’s vision extends into the future with the completion of the Open Canal Interchange in 2025, enhancing accessibility and connectivity. The upcoming commercial segment promises retail excellence, while plans for an Adventure Park, partner school, and church underscore Riverpark’s commitment to vibrant, purposeful living.

As Riverpark continues to evolve, it is poised to become a beacon of growth and progress. This ensures General Trias remains a focal point for community building and economic prosperity in the region.

For more information, visit www.riverpark.ph or email [email protected] to book a private viewing of Yume at Riverpark.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Federal Land is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.