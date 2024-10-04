^

Business

EJAP, AboitizPower hold first RE forum

The Philippine Star
October 4, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines (EJAP), the country’s premier organization of business journalists, in partnership with Aboitiz Power Corp., will hold its maiden renewable energy forum today.

The EJAP-AboitizPower Renewable Energy Forum will be held at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s SecECenter in Makati City.

The forum, with the theme “Powering A Sustainable Future,” aims to tackle government and private sector initiatives toward achieving the Philippines’ 35 percent renewable energy (RE) target by 2030 and 50 percent by 2050.

Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Javey Paul Francisco will deliver the opening remarks on behalf of SEC chairman Emilio Aquino.

Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla, in his keynote address, will discuss the government’s move to create an attainable roadmap for the transition.

Energy Regulatory Commission director Sharon Montaner will share her insights on creating market opportunities for RE investments while Board of Investments director Ernesto delos Reyes Jr. will explain the role of the Green Lane to further catalyze investments.

“This forum will give stakeholders and regulators a platform to showcase the importance of implementing comprehensive and sustainable solutions to address the country’s power challenges, including the development of more RE resources,” EJAP president Neil Jerome Morales said.

AboitizPower chief engineering and project officer Rolando “Don” Paulino will discuss the role of power diversification toward achieving a balanced economic growth and energy security while First Gen Corp. vice president for power marketing, trading and economic Carlos Lorenzo Vega will discuss why energy transition and decarbonization need multi-faceted solutions.

BDO Capital & Investment Corp. president Eduardo Francisco will also share the banking industry’s role in supporting initiatives to accelerate RE growth.

The EJAP-AboitizPower RE Forum is also supported by PetroGreen Energy Corp., Energy Development Corp., Vivant Corp., Blueleaf Energy Philippines, Meralco PowerGen Corp., National Grid Corp. of the Philippines and Citicore Renewable Energy Corp.

