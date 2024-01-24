Roll into savings: Suzuki Carry's 2024 deal features 3 years of free PMS!

To welcome 2024, Suzuki Philippines is rolling out additional benefits for new customers of the Suzuki Carry.

MANILA, Philippines — With a solid 40-year history, the Suzuki Carry is a reliable business partner tailored to meet the needs of commercial enterprises. With improved features and a fuel-efficient engine, Suzuki wants to make the Suzuki Carry even better for Filipino business owners.

Customers who purchase any variant of the Suzuki Carry for the whole year, until December 31, will receive three full years or 45,000km of free Periodic Maintenance Service (PMS).

This includes labor, engine oil, oil filter, and gasket changes or replacements. These updated purchase terms apply to all new Suzuki Carry units bought during this period at any of the 70 nationwide Suzuki dealerships.

Norihide Takei, director and general manager of Suzuki Automobile Division, expresses Suzuki Philippines' excitement in welcoming new members to the Suzuki Family this January.

He emphasizes that there's no better way to greet new customers than by assuring them that their reliable business partner will be well-taken care of, receiving the quality service that Suzuki is proud to provide.

Each Suzuki Carry purchase, will include complimentary maintenance service coupons that cover intervals from one month or 1,000km to 36 months or 45,000km. Just bring these coupons along with the Warranty booklet to any Suzuki Authorized Dealer when you take your vehicle in for service, and present them to a Dealer Service Advisor.

The Suzuki Carry requires periodic maintenance service (PMS) every four months or 5,000km, whichever comes first, starting from the purchase or delivery date of the unit.

With a starting price of P614,000, the Suzuki Carry is adaptable and can be converted to meet various business requirements, offering the reliability and functionality expected from a dependable workhorse.



For more information, you may check out any authorized Suzuki Auto dealerships nationwide or visit http://suzuki.com.ph/auto/.

For daily updates on Suzuki, please like Suzuki Auto PH’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SuzukiAutoPH, follow on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SuzukiAutoPH and Instagram at @suzukiautoph.