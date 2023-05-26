^

Motoring

50 years of mobility and comfort with Honda Philippines, Inc.

The Philippine Star
May 26, 2023 | 4:00pm
50 years of mobility and comfort with Honda Philippines, Inc.
In photo (from left) Juan Gerry Datario , AVP Business Admin; Jomel Jerezo, VP MC Sales & SCM; Sayaka Arai, President; Kohei Yamamoto, EVP Manufacturing; Yasunori Miyamoto, VP Finance; and Maria Fe Quijano, AVP Finance & IT
Photo Release

The motorcycle manufacturer remains committed to delivering durable, reliable, quality products to Filipinos

TANAUAN CITY, Batangas — Honda Philippines, Inc. (HPI), the no.1 motorcycle manufacturer in the country, marks a once-in-a-lifetime milestone as it celebrates its 50th year of providing high-quality, innovative and reliable motorcycles to bring the joy of mobility and comfort to every Filipino.

To kick off the anniversary celebration, HPI introduced its newly-appointed and first female president, Sayaka Arai, to guests and stakeholders at an event in HPI Plant located in Tanauan City, Batangas. Arai san also led the production line roll-off ceremony of HPI’s commemorative model. 

Sayaka Arai, HPI President
Photo Release

“As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to realizing Honda’s global vision to serve people worldwide with the joy of expanding their life’s potential. This achievement is a testament to HPI’s goal of ensuring continuous reponse to customers’ ever-changing mobility needs,” said Arai.

Honda Philippines, Inc. Associates 50th Anniversary Formation
Photo Release

Five decades of mobility and comfort to Filipinos

Established as Mariwasa-Honda in 1973 in the Philippines, the company started producing motorbikes with an annual production of 4,700 units. In 1976, the company created the TM110 model for the tricycle market, followed by the underbone motorcycle Honda C70 and on and off-road motorbikes XL125 models in 1977.

HPI then released the powerful TM125 in 1979, the TM110S model in 1980, and the first TMX155 for heavy-duty tricycle use in 1981 pioneering the four-stroke aircooled engine in the country. In 1983, Honda Motor Co. Ltd took majority ownership which gave birth to Honda Philippines, Inc. The company then launched the XL125SR model to the Philippine market.

From there, HPI continued the tradition of bringing new motorcycles to deliver mobility and comfort to Filipinos. Among the products introduced were the C70DD Econopower in 1984 and the trendy PF50 in 1989.

Honda then unveiled the C100 Dream model in 1996 which were well-appreciated by many Filipino motorists including the Wave110 motorcycle in 2000. In 2002, the company released the ANF125, NF100, and XRM Dual Sports, a uniquely designed model for Filipino customers that leads HPI to the no. 1 position in the motorcycle industry.

In 2003, the company celebrated its 30th anniversary. To mark its 30 years of progressive partnership with the Filipino people, HPI launched the TMX125 and the limited edition XRM110. This was followed by the Wave 125S, XRM110 and XR200 motorbikes in 2004.

In February 2005, HPI produced its 1 millionth motorcycle units and held a groundbreaking ceremony in its new Batangas plant, a factory that would then become the country’s largest motorcycle manufacturing plant. A year later, HPI made the big move from Parañaque to the new and more advanced manufacturing facility in Batangas. In 2007, the XRM125 was introduced.

By 2008, the company produced a total of 2 million motorcycles and successfully released the XRM RS125 model. This was followed by Honda BeAT and Wave Dash 110 in 2009 and the CB110 in 2010.

In 2011, the company unveiled the CBR150R and Scoopy models and achieved an accumulated production of 3 million motorcycles. HPI then introduced the TMX Supremo motorcycle the following year. To mark its 40th anniversary in 2013, the company achieved a total production of 4 million units, later growing to 5 million in 2016.

The popular Click125i and Click150i models "The Game Changer"  launched in 2018, totally dominated the game in the Philippine market which, made HPI achieve the no.1 market share in the automatic (AT) segment back in 2020.

In 2019, a series of new models were launched like Genio, ADV150 and Supra GTR150  to further cater to a wider selection of riding needs. That same year, HPI attained an overall production of 6 million motorcycle units.

By the year 2020, the company had its first successful localized automatic (AT) production of Honda BeAT, followed by the release of the new line up of the Airblade150.

Click 125 HPI 50th Anniversary Commemorative
Photo Release

In 2021, HPI unveiled the improved version of TMX125 Alpha, XRM125, along with the new PCX160, DIO and the latest 500cc series line up—the CBR500R and CB500X.

“HPI has reached these milestones with the help of everyone involved in the company and, more importantly, with the unwavering support of the Filipino public. It is an honor for us to provide Filipinos with mobility, comfort, and even more job opportunities through our motorcycles. Rest assured that we will aim to continue improving our customers’ daily lives by enabling them to experience Honda’s innovations found in our every product and service that exceed their expectations,” added Arai.

Key milestones of Honda's motorcycle business in the Philippines:

May 1973                    Mariwasa Honda, Inc. established, motorcycle production commenced
May 1983                    10th Anniversary of HPI Motorcycle Production
December 1983          Honda Philippines, Inc. established
May 1993                    20th Anniversary of HPI Motorcycle Production
May 2003                    30th Anniversary of HPI Motorcycle Production
February 2005            Cumulative production reached 1 million units
April 2006                    Transferred to a new factory in Batangas
April 2008                    Cumulative production reached 2 million units
February 2011             Cumulative production reached 3 million units
May 2013                    40th Anniversary of HPI Motorcycle Production
January 2014              Cumulative production reached 4 million units
September 2016         Cumulative production reached 5 million units
January 2019              Cumulative production reached 6 million units
August 2022                Cumulative production reached 7 million units
May 2023                    50th Anniversary of HPI Motorcycle Production

Profile of Honda Philippines, Inc.:

Establishment:            May 24, 1973
Location:                     Batangas Province
Representative:          Sayaka Arai, President
Capital:                       $76.74 million
Capitalization Ratio:   99.62% Honda group companies
Business:                    Production, sales, services of motorcycles
Production Capacity:  640,000 units per year
Model Line-Up:          

  • Automatic: CLICK125i, BeAT STD/ISS, DIO, CLICK160, AirBlade160, PCX160 CBS/ABS, ADV160
  • CUB: XRM125 Series, Wave RSX, RS125, Supra GTR150
  • LMC (Business): TMX125α, TMX Supremo
  • LMC (Sports-on): CB150X, CBR150R
  • LMC (Sports-off): XR150L, CRF150L, CRF300L, CRF300 Rally
  • Off Sports (Non-street Legal): CRF125R, CRF150R, CRF250R, , CRF450R, CRF250RX,
  • Big Bike (Adventure): CB500X, XL750 Transalp, X-ADV, CRF1100L Africa Twin, CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports 
  • Big Bike (Sports): CB500F, CB650R, CB1000R 
  • Big Bike (Super Sports): CBR500R, CBR650R, CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE SP
  • Big Bike (Tourer): Rebel500, Rebel1100, CL500, Gold Wing

 

For more details about HPI, visit its website at www.hondaph.com. Stay updated on Honda’s newest products and promos by following Honda Philippines, Inc. on Facebook and Instagram (@hondaph_mc), or contact (02)-8581-6700 to 6799 and 0917-884-6632.

HONDA

HONDA PHILIPPINES

MOTORCYCLE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Suzuki launches the new S-PRESSO AGS
Sponsored
9 days ago

Suzuki launches the new S-PRESSO AGS

9 days ago
Suzuki Philippines officially launches the highly-anticipated Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) variant of the New S-PRESSO.
Motoring
fbtw
New 2023 Yamaha XMax and Mio Gravis grace Inside Racing Bike Fest
April 27, 2023 - 12:00pm

New 2023 Yamaha XMax and Mio Gravis grace Inside Racing Bike Fest

April 27, 2023 - 12:00pm
Yamaha Motor Philippines showcased its latest offerings at the Inside Racing Bike Festival & Trade Show, with a focus on highlighting...
Motoring
fbtw
What's in a Toyota HEV? Guide to understanding hybrid electrified vehicles
Sponsored
April 19, 2023 - 11:28am

What's in a Toyota HEV? Guide to understanding hybrid electrified vehicles

April 19, 2023 - 11:28am
What’s inside Toyota HEVs and why are they popular choices in the Philippine HEV market?
Motoring
fbtw
Yamaha MotoGP stars inspire Filipino racers
March 17, 2023 - 12:00pm

Yamaha MotoGP stars inspire Filipino racers

By Jacob Oliva | March 17, 2023 - 12:00pm
Yamaha MotoGP stars Fabio “El Diablo” Quartararo and Franco “Franky” Morbidelli arrived in the Philippines...
Motoring
fbtw
Suzuki New Ertiga Hybrid makes it way to the Philippines
January 18, 2023 - 1:00pm

Suzuki New Ertiga Hybrid makes it way to the Philippines

January 18, 2023 - 1:00pm
Steer towards greener, better journeys with Suzuki's first hybrid offering
Motoring
fbtw
Have a great start this 2023 with great deals from Toyota
Sponsored
January 18, 2023 - 12:46pm

Have a great start this 2023 with great deals from Toyota

January 18, 2023 - 12:46pm
Now is the best time to get your favorite Toyota model through Pay Low, Pay Light or Cash Savings options.
Motoring
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with