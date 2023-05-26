50 years of mobility and comfort with Honda Philippines, Inc.

The motorcycle manufacturer remains committed to delivering durable, reliable, quality products to Filipinos

TANAUAN CITY, Batangas — Honda Philippines, Inc. (HPI), the no.1 motorcycle manufacturer in the country, marks a once-in-a-lifetime milestone as it celebrates its 50th year of providing high-quality, innovative and reliable motorcycles to bring the joy of mobility and comfort to every Filipino.

To kick off the anniversary celebration, HPI introduced its newly-appointed and first female president, Sayaka Arai, to guests and stakeholders at an event in HPI Plant located in Tanauan City, Batangas. Arai san also led the production line roll-off ceremony of HPI’s commemorative model.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we remain committed to realizing Honda’s global vision to serve people worldwide with the joy of expanding their life’s potential. This achievement is a testament to HPI’s goal of ensuring continuous reponse to customers’ ever-changing mobility needs,” said Arai.

Five decades of mobility and comfort to Filipinos

Established as Mariwasa-Honda in 1973 in the Philippines, the company started producing motorbikes with an annual production of 4,700 units. In 1976, the company created the TM110 model for the tricycle market, followed by the underbone motorcycle Honda C70 and on and off-road motorbikes XL125 models in 1977.

HPI then released the powerful TM125 in 1979, the TM110S model in 1980, and the first TMX155 for heavy-duty tricycle use in 1981 pioneering the four-stroke aircooled engine in the country. In 1983, Honda Motor Co. Ltd took majority ownership which gave birth to Honda Philippines, Inc. The company then launched the XL125SR model to the Philippine market.

From there, HPI continued the tradition of bringing new motorcycles to deliver mobility and comfort to Filipinos. Among the products introduced were the C70DD Econopower in 1984 and the trendy PF50 in 1989.

Honda then unveiled the C100 Dream model in 1996 which were well-appreciated by many Filipino motorists including the Wave110 motorcycle in 2000. In 2002, the company released the ANF125, NF100, and XRM Dual Sports, a uniquely designed model for Filipino customers that leads HPI to the no. 1 position in the motorcycle industry.

In 2003, the company celebrated its 30th anniversary. To mark its 30 years of progressive partnership with the Filipino people, HPI launched the TMX125 and the limited edition XRM110. This was followed by the Wave 125S, XRM110 and XR200 motorbikes in 2004.

In February 2005, HPI produced its 1 millionth motorcycle units and held a groundbreaking ceremony in its new Batangas plant, a factory that would then become the country’s largest motorcycle manufacturing plant. A year later, HPI made the big move from Parañaque to the new and more advanced manufacturing facility in Batangas. In 2007, the XRM125 was introduced.

By 2008, the company produced a total of 2 million motorcycles and successfully released the XRM RS125 model. This was followed by Honda BeAT and Wave Dash 110 in 2009 and the CB110 in 2010.

In 2011, the company unveiled the CBR150R and Scoopy models and achieved an accumulated production of 3 million motorcycles. HPI then introduced the TMX Supremo motorcycle the following year. To mark its 40th anniversary in 2013, the company achieved a total production of 4 million units, later growing to 5 million in 2016.

The popular Click125i and Click150i models "The Game Changer" launched in 2018, totally dominated the game in the Philippine market which, made HPI achieve the no.1 market share in the automatic (AT) segment back in 2020.

In 2019, a series of new models were launched like Genio, ADV150 and Supra GTR150 to further cater to a wider selection of riding needs. That same year, HPI attained an overall production of 6 million motorcycle units.

By the year 2020, the company had its first successful localized automatic (AT) production of Honda BeAT, followed by the release of the new line up of the Airblade150.

In 2021, HPI unveiled the improved version of TMX125 Alpha, XRM125, along with the new PCX160, DIO and the latest 500cc series line up—the CBR500R and CB500X.

“HPI has reached these milestones with the help of everyone involved in the company and, more importantly, with the unwavering support of the Filipino public. It is an honor for us to provide Filipinos with mobility, comfort, and even more job opportunities through our motorcycles. Rest assured that we will aim to continue improving our customers’ daily lives by enabling them to experience Honda’s innovations found in our every product and service that exceed their expectations,” added Arai.

Key milestones of Honda's motorcycle business in the Philippines:

May 1973 Mariwasa Honda, Inc. established, motorcycle production commenced

May 1983 10th Anniversary of HPI Motorcycle Production

December 1983 Honda Philippines, Inc. established

May 1993 20th Anniversary of HPI Motorcycle Production

May 2003 30th Anniversary of HPI Motorcycle Production

February 2005 Cumulative production reached 1 million units

April 2006 Transferred to a new factory in Batangas

April 2008 Cumulative production reached 2 million units

February 2011 Cumulative production reached 3 million units

May 2013 40th Anniversary of HPI Motorcycle Production

January 2014 Cumulative production reached 4 million units

September 2016 Cumulative production reached 5 million units

January 2019 Cumulative production reached 6 million units

August 2022 Cumulative production reached 7 million units

May 2023 50th Anniversary of HPI Motorcycle Production

Profile of Honda Philippines, Inc.:

Establishment: May 24, 1973

Location: Batangas Province

Representative: Sayaka Arai, President

Capital: $76.74 million

Capitalization Ratio: 99.62% Honda group companies

Business: Production, sales, services of motorcycles

Production Capacity: 640,000 units per year

Model Line-Up:

Automatic: CLICK125i, BeAT STD/ISS, DIO, CLICK160, AirBlade160, PCX160 CBS/ABS, ADV160

CUB: XRM125 Series, Wave RSX, RS125, Supra GTR150

LMC (Business): TMX125α, TMX Supremo

LMC (Sports-on): CB150X, CBR150R

LMC (Sports-off): XR150L, CRF150L, CRF300L, CRF300 Rally

Off Sports (Non-street Legal): CRF125R, CRF150R, CRF250R, CRF450R, CRF250RX

Big Bike (Adventure): CB500X, XL750 Transalp, X-ADV, CRF1100L Africa Twin, CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports

Big Bike (Sports): CB500F, CB650R, CB1000R

Big Bike (Super Sports): CBR500R, CBR650R, CBR1000RR-R FIREBLADE SP

Big Bike (Tourer): Rebel500, Rebel1100, CL500, Gold Wing

