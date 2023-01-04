^

How to make the most of your full tank: 2023 fuel efficiency tips

January 4, 2023 | 1:00pm
If there is one thing we must add to our New Year resolutions, it should be fuel efficiency. How can we move around using very little fuel possible to enjoy the hard-earned fruits of our labor?
MANILA, Philippines — As we herald 2023, we hope for more exciting and smoother journeys, whether on our own for personal goals, or together with people who matter the most.

In this regard, mobility is an important aspect that will bring us to our many destinations. However, with the volatility of global oil markets, we can still expect increases in fuel prices this coming 2023.

So if there is one thing we must add to our New Year resolutions, it should be fuel efficiency. How can we move around using very little fuel possible to enjoy the hard-earned fruits of our labor?

Here are some ways to make the most out of one full tank.

1. Plan your trips

Knowing that the traffic situation in the metro can turn from bad to worse in a short period of time, combine errands as much as possible. For example, if you’re going to office on Wednesday, set meeting with friends over coffee after work hours.

Also, drive outside the known rush hours as it will help you move around quicker.

2. Remove excess baggage

When you’re traveling, bring only what is essential. Additional load inside (or even outside) the vehicle would only serve as drag for the vehicle—especially on small body types.

3. Ensure car’s health

Fuel efficiency is affected when a vehicle is not running on its tiptop condition. Even something as simple as a wrong tire pressure can lower your mileage.

4. Get quality fuels

Keeping engines free from dirt by using only top-rated products like Caltex with Techron, is another sure way to make the most of your fuel and be unstoppable.

What’s great with topping up at Caltex is that motorists can now enjoy more benefits through Caltex Rewards.

With Caltex Rewards, you can get your hand on personalized and exclusive offers. These include:

  • Welcome bonus of 5,000 points after complete registration
     
  • 10x points on the first month
     
  • A birthday treat of 5x earning on birthday month.

How do you start earning your points? It’s easy, begin by downloading the CaltexGO app via this link, then sign up!

Earning points is also made more convenient! You just have to show your QR code in the app, or if you don’t have data, give your registered mobile number! Thru the app, you can easily view your points summary, as well as the rewards catalogue.

Every P2.50 spend at Caltex station is equivalent to 1 point! And 100 points is equivalent to P1.

Use your points to redeem products and offers via e-vouchers of partner merchants.  More importantly, you can pay for your gas using Caltex Rewards points at accessible participating stations.

With Caltex Rewards’ relevant loyalty offers and CaltexGO’s multitude of features, there’s truly something for everyone.

Together with Caltex, make your 2023 journeys smoother and more rewarding!

 

To know more about the Caltex Rewards and other offerings, visit https://www.caltex.com/ph/caltex-rewards.html or Frequently Asked Questions.

