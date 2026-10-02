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Business

Filipinos get shot at digital economy ownership with GCash IPO, says solon

Philstar.com
October 2, 2026 | 10:34am
Filipinos get shot at digital economy ownership with GCash IPO, says solon
Photo shows the main section of the GCash app.
Graphic by Philstar.com / John Villamayor

MANILA, Philippines — The P6.60 final pricing of the initial public offering (IPO) of Mynt Inc. could bring ownership of one of the Philippines’ largest digital platforms within reach of a broader base of Filipino investors, according to a lawmaker.

“The GCash IPO presents an opportunity to discuss how more Filipinos can participate in our retail capital markets. But expanding access must go hand in hand with financial literacy, transparent disclosures, and adequate investor protection,” said Rep. JP Padiernos (Galing sa Puso Pary-list), a member of the House panel on banks and financial intermediaries.

“Filipinos should be equipped  to understand both the opportunities and the risks before investing,” he added.

At P6.60 per share, an investor buying 100 shares would just need P660 before applicable fees and charges, providing a lower entry point than the P10 maximum offer price previously set for the offering.

The offering could also make stock-market participation more accessible to first-time investors, particularly as GCash shares are expected to be made available through GStocks in the GCash app, while qualified Local Small Investors can subscribe through the Philippine Stock Exchange’s PSE EASy platform.

“The significance of this IPO goes beyond the amount of capital being raised. If more Filipinos who are already part of the digital economy can also become investors in it, we are widening participation in our capital market and strengthening the culture of investment among our people,” Padiernos stressed.

Rep. JP Padiernos (Galing sa Puso Pary-list)

The development comes as digital financial services become increasingly integrated into the daily lives of Filipinos, with GCash offering payments, savings, credit, investment and other financial services through its platform.

The IPO could reportedly provide another avenue for Filipinos to participate in the capital market, particularly first-time investors who may previously have viewed stock ownership as something accessible mainly to more experienced or financially sophisticated investors.

“We should welcome efforts that bring legitimate investment opportunities closer to ordinary Filipinos, while also reminding the public that investing requires informed decisions. Accessibility must go hand in hand with investor education and protection,” Padiernos continued.

The transaction could also strengthen the connection between the country’s rapidly expanding digital economy and its capital markets by allowing a broader pool of Filipino investors to participate in the ownership of a major homegrown technology and financial-services company.

For the Nueva Ecija lawnaker, the broader significance of the offering is therefore not simply the listing of another large company on the Philippine Stock Exchange, but the possibility of bringing ownership of a key part of the Philippine digital economy closer to ordinary Filipino investors.

“The real measure of financial inclusion is not only whether Filipinos can use digital financial services, but whether they can also participate meaningfully in the opportunities created by the digital economy. This IPO can open that conversation to millions more Filipinos,” he said. (Contributed story)

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