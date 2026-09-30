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Business

Looming worker strike to cut Philex’s Padcal mine output

Adrian Kenneth Halili - The Philippine Star
October 2, 2026 | 12:00am
Looming worker strike to cut Philexâ€™s Padcal mine output
The company said in a disclosure yesterday that members of the Philex National Mines and Allied Workers Union (NAMAWU) had voted to stage a strike due to an alleged bargaining deadlock.
STAR / Fle

MANILA, Philippines — Philex Mining Corp. expects reduced operations from its Padcal mine in Benguet, as a looming workers’ strike threatens to disrupt activities amid stalled collective bargaining talks.

The company said in a disclosure yesterday that members of the Philex National Mines and Allied Workers Union (NAMAWU) had voted to stage a strike due to an alleged bargaining deadlock.

The results of the voting were then submitted to the regional office of the Department of Labor and Employment’s National Conciliation and Mediation Board.

“If the strike will proceed, it may lead to reduced operating capacity,” the company added.

NAMAWU voted on Sept. 22 to reject the company’s improved offer in connection with the negotiation of the collective bargaining agreement.

Philex Public and Regulatory Affairs head Francis Ballesteros told The STAR that the union had sought benefits beyond what the company could currently provide given its financial and operating situation.

He added that mining operations continue as the strike vote referendum does not automatically trigger a work stoppage and negotiations between the company and the union remain ongoing.

“As it is a strike vote referendum just yet, then operations still continue as negotiations also continue,” he said.

The company had earlier completed rehabilitation works on the secondary and tertiary crushing plants at its Padcal mine.

It said the upgrades would help sustain mining operations through 2026 as the mine approaches the end of its operating life in December 2028.

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