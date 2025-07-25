Pickup Coffee chief speaks at national retail conference

MANILA, Philippines — Francis Flores, president and country CEO of Pickup Coffee, will be one of this year's featured speakers at the 31st National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE) organized by the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) on July 31 to Aug. 1 at the SMX Convention Center.

Since its launch in 2022, Pickup Coffee has rewritten the rules of café culture – scaling to over 300 stores nationwide in record time and becoming a standout success in the fast-growing takeout coffee market.

With a powerhouse retail and marketing background that spans leadership roles at Jollibee, Unilever and PLDT/Smart, Flores now leads one of the most exciting hypergrowth brands in Philippine retail. Under his leadership, Pickup Coffee has captured the hearts – and habits – of Filipino coffee lovers by offering affordable, high-quality coffee with speed, accessibility and smart tech at its core.

At NRCE 2025, Flores will share the brand’s origin story, the strategy behind its rapid rise, and what it takes to build a scalable, innovation-driven retail model in a hypercompetitive market. Expect powerful takeaways on:

*Executing aggressive expansion while maintaining consistency and quality.

*Competing with industry giants through price, speed and tech-enabled convenience.

*Creating a brand that resonates deeply with today’s fast-moving, value-conscious consumer.

Don’t miss this inspiring session with one of the country’s most seasoned brand leaders. Register now at www.nrce-ph.com.