Tourism seen contributing P5.9 trillion to 2025 GDP

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
June 14, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The tourism industry is poised to earn big this year, making up over one-fifth of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), according to a forecast by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC).

Tourism is expected to “contribute P5.9 trillion or about 21 percent of the country’s GDP for this year,’’ the WTTC said in its 2025 Economic Impact Research report.

The expected income for this year is significantly higher than the pre-pandemic tourism receipts of P2.5 trillion in 2019, making it an “all time high,” the WTTC said.

The body also said the Philippines is expected to earn P709.2 billion from spending by international visitors and P4.1 trillion from domestic travelers this year.

The WTTC also said employment in tourism is expected to continue growing this year, “with 11.7 million livelihoods expected to be supported by travel and tourism, accounting for almost 24 percent of all national employment.”

The body said “travel and tourism is positioned not just to grow, but to transform the national economy… As the country continues to strengthen air connectivity, invest in infrastructure, and prioritize destination resilience.”

WTTC president and chief executive officer Julia Simpson said the Philippines was a “standout example of how travel and tourism, when supported by a clear, long-term vision, can deliver real economic impact and long-term opportunity.”

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia-Frasco hailed the WTTC report, saying its projections are a result of “the strategic shift to elevate the status of Philippine tourism by leveraging on our culture, diversifying our tourism products, introducing innovations, and focusing on quality and sustainability in tourism.”

“We at the Department of Tourism are committed to working even harder as we continue to roll out initiatives that will elevate the industry to new heights, creating a vibrant landscape for growth and sustainable livelihood for Filipinos,” Frasco said.

