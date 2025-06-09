Business leaders join clamor for Senate to try VP Sara Duterte

Vice President Sara Duterte and Sen. Imee Marcos, sister of President Bongbong Marcos, attend a thanksgiving Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Doha, Qatar on May 26, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Beyond schools and civic groups, business leaders are also calling on the Senate to proceed with the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The Makati Business Club, whose members range from small enterprises to international firms and advocacy groups, urged the Senate on Monday, June 9, to convene as an impeachment court.

“The Makati Business Club calls upon the Senate to fulfill its constitutional duty to convene the impeachment court, and proceed with the impeachment trial of Vice-President Sara Duterte,” it said in a statement.

The club said Duterte’s impeachment case is a “test of public accountability and the rule of law,” and that there should be no uncertainty over whether the trial should proceed.

“If we do not follow the rule of law, how can we expect to attract foreign and even local investors to bring in long-term investments, which would lead to the creation of jobs?” it asked.

While many have already taken sides on whether Duterte should be convicted or acquitted, business leaders stressed that the impeachment trial itself is the necessary due process to ferret out the truth.

“The impeachment trial is meant to present evidence to determine if the charges against the Vice President have basis or not,” the club said.

If the Senate opts not to proceed with the impeachment trial, the Makati Business Club warned it would amount to a betrayal of public trust.

“The Senators, individually, and the Senate, as an institution, will betray public trust and not provide the Vice President with the forum to refute charges if they do not proceed with the impeachment trial,” it added.

Civil society pushes back

Since Senate President Chiz Escudero floated the idea of putting the convening of the impeachment court to a vote, universities, colleges and law schools across the country have issued statements urging the Senate to proceed with the trial and uphold accountability.

Academic institutions, including Catholic schools, said the constitutional mandate for impeachment trials to “proceed forthwith” rules out any attempt to block the process with a resolution or procedural motion as suggested by Sen. Bato dela Rosa.

Only a formal conviction or acquittal can bring the case to a close.

Duterte was impeached in February by a supermajority in the House, which endorsed seven articles accusing her of constitutional violations, corruption, betrayal of public trust and other high crimes.

Serious charges. Given the gravity of the charges against the vice president, civil society organizations have underscored the need for an impeachment trial to uphold accountability and due process.

While the issue is undeniably political and polarizing, they point out that Duterte stands accused of misusing millions in public funds — allegations that must be addressed through the proper legal channels.

They also clarify that pushing for the trial does not mean turning a blind eye to urgent concerns such as rising prices, poverty and joblessness.

The controversy. Escudero pushed the reading of the articles to June 11, the last session day of the 19th Congress, and has since argued that the Senate cannot force the 20th Congress to pick up the trial.

However, many legal minds and legislators contend that because the Senate is a continuing body, the impeachment trial as a political process of accountability should move forward regardless of congressional turnover.