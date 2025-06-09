^

Business

Business leaders join clamor for Senate to try VP Sara Duterte

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
June 9, 2025 | 4:37pm
Business leaders join clamor for Senate to try VP Sara Duterte
Vice President Sara Duterte and Sen. Imee Marcos, sister of President Bongbong Marcos, attend a thanksgiving Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church in Doha, Qatar on May 26, 2025.
Inday Sara Duterte / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Beyond schools and civic groups, business leaders are also calling on the Senate to proceed with the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The Makati Business Club, whose members range from small enterprises to international firms and advocacy groups, urged the Senate on Monday, June 9, to convene as an impeachment court.

“The Makati Business Club calls upon the Senate to fulfill its constitutional duty to convene the impeachment court, and proceed with the impeachment trial of Vice-President Sara Duterte,” it said in a statement

The club said Duterte’s impeachment case is a “test of public accountability and the rule of law,” and that there should be no uncertainty over whether the trial should proceed.

“If we do not follow the rule of law, how can we expect to attract foreign and even local investors to bring in long-term investments, which would lead to the creation of jobs?” it asked. 

While many have already taken sides on whether Duterte should be convicted or acquitted, business leaders stressed that the impeachment trial itself is the necessary due process to ferret out the truth. 

“The impeachment trial is meant to present evidence to determine if the charges against the Vice President have basis or not,” the club said. 

If the Senate opts not to proceed with the impeachment trial, the Makati Business Club warned it would amount to a betrayal of public trust.

“The Senators, individually, and the Senate, as an institution, will betray public trust and not provide the Vice President with the forum to refute charges if they do not proceed with the impeachment trial,” it added. 

Civil society pushes back

Since Senate President Chiz Escudero floated the idea of putting the convening of the impeachment court to a vote, universities, colleges and law schools across the country have issued statements urging the Senate to proceed with the trial and uphold accountability.

Academic institutions, including Catholic schools, said the constitutional mandate for impeachment trials to “proceed forthwith” rules out any attempt to block the process with a resolution or procedural motion as suggested by Sen. Bato dela Rosa. 

Only a formal conviction or acquittal can bring the case to a close. 

Duterte was impeached in February by a supermajority in the House, which endorsed seven articles accusing her of constitutional violations, corruption, betrayal of public trust and other high crimes.

Serious charges. Given the gravity of the charges against the vice president, civil society organizations have underscored the need for an impeachment trial to uphold accountability and due process. 

While the issue is undeniably political and polarizing, they point out that Duterte stands accused of misusing millions in public funds — allegations that must be addressed through the proper legal channels.

They also clarify that pushing for the trial does not mean turning a blind eye to urgent concerns such as rising prices, poverty and joblessness. 

The controversy. Escudero pushed the reading of the articles to June 11, the last session day of the 19th Congress, and has since argued that the Senate cannot force the 20th Congress to pick up the trial. 

However, many legal minds and legislators contend that because the Senate is a continuing body, the impeachment trial as a political process of accountability should move forward regardless of congressional turnover.

MAKATI BUSINESS CLUB

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Consumers turn pessimistic for Q2

Consumers turn pessimistic for Q2

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 2 days ago
Filipino consumers have turned pessimistic for the second quarter, but sentiment for the next 12 months remains optimistic,...
Business
fbtw

Risk takers

By Boo Chanco | 18 hours ago
In a country with an abundance of risk-averse taipans among our economic elite, Ricky Razon seems to be the ultimate risk taker. Nothing fazes him – not even having to drill three Malampaya wells at a cost...
Business
fbtw
Additional P7 billion budget needed for LRT-2 link to Port Area

Additional P7 billion budget needed for LRT-2 link to Port Area

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
Extending the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) to the Port Area would now cost P7 billion more as its construction is behind...
Business
fbtw

‘Disruptors’ in sari-sari store-dominated Philippine retail

By Ghilieah Valeska Tabbada | 18 hours ago
We consume approximately 164 million sachets daily, because who knows tingi culture better than Filipinos? From buying your favorite brand of shampoo, soap, toothpaste – you name it. All thanks to our go-to...
Business
fbtw

Have you heard the news?

By Antonio Samson | 18 hours ago
It’s not just local news that affects the economy in general and the PSE in particular. Recent international news, coming from the most powerful economy, can jolt not only its own market but also the economies...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Online accessibility boosts stock market accounts in 2024

Online accessibility boosts stock market accounts in 2024

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
A surge in online accounts has boosted the number of stock market accounts in the Philippine Stock Exchange to its highest...
Business
fbtw

DOTr seeks review of right-of-way rules

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is urging the Department of Justice (DOJ) to reassess its legal opinion that could obstruct right-of-way (ROW) acquisition for the country’s biggest rail projects. ...
Business
fbtw

Toyota sees higher sales, welcomes competition

By Marianne Go | 18 hours ago
Toyota Motor Philippines is confident that the Philippine automotive market will continue to grow this year despite the current tariff turmoil and the entry of more competitors.
Business
fbtw
Factory output picks up in April

Factory output picks up in April

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The country’s manufacturing output posted growth in April, driven mainly by the uptick in production of basic metals,...
Business
fbtw
Philippines cosmetics industry eyes 10% growth this year

Philippines cosmetics industry eyes 10% growth this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The country’s cosmetics industry is expected to continue to bloom and post a 10-percent growth this year as Filipinos...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with