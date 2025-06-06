^

Headlines

UP Law profs call on Senate to 'forthwith proceed' with impeach trial

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 6, 2025 | 7:00am
UP Law profs call on Senate to 'forthwith proceed' with impeach trial
This undated photo shows Malcolm Hall, the main building of the UP College of Law at UP Diliman
UP College of Law website

MANILA, Philippines — Law professors from the University of the Philippines (UP) have called on the Senate to proceed with the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, warning that its premature dismissal would “undermine the democratic principle of checks and balances.”

In a statement dated June 5, the UP Law professors expressed “grave concern” over proposals to declare Duterte’s impeachment de facto dismissed. They argued that the alleged violations cited in these proposals “are unsupported by factual developments and a proper reading of the Constitution.”

They added:

“A premature dismissal will undermine the core democratic principle of checks and balances. In contrast, proceeding with the impeachment trial will uphold the Senate's constitutional mandate on public trust and accountability."

'Right' not applicable. The professors referred to a draft resolution written by the office of Sen. Bato Dela Rosa that seeks to dismiss the impeachment complaint against Duterte. The resolution, circulating on social media, raises the right to a speedy disposition of cases — a right applicable to individuals with cases in judicial, quasi-judicial, and administrative bodies.

However, the professors argued that this right does not apply to Duterte in this instance, noting that she had neither sought a dismissal from the Senate nor demanded the start of her trial since the Articles of Impeachment were transmitted.

They further noted that Duterte had filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking an injunction to stop the trial, but applying established jurisprudence, the right to a speedy disposition of cases was not violated.

The professors stressed the Senate’s duty to proceed with the trial, citing the Constitution’s plain mandate that the Senate “forthwith proceed” with this special constitutional function. 

“We note that notwithstanding the Constitution's plain mandate for the Senate to 'forthwith proceed' with this most special constitutional function, it did not begin trial when it returned from recess on June 2, 2025,” the statement read.

“Respectfully, a dismissal at this point would be deemed by the Filipino people as effectively engineered by the Senate's delay and an abdication of its constitutional role in impeachment,” it added.

Senate’s 'continuing' character. Addressing claims that the Senate cannot continue the impeachment proceedings because it is transitioning to the 20th Congress, the professors argued that the Senate is a continuing body. They said impeachment is not “ordinary legislative and non-legislative business” but a “distinct and singularly important constitutional duty.”

“In any event, the question of whether trial should continue after the Senate adjourns sine die should not be preempted by the 19th Congress but should be left to the 20th Congress. For the Senate to decide for the 20th Congress would be undemocratic, contrary to the very rationale underlying the ‘non-continuing body’ argument,” they said.

Accountability sought. Impeachment proceedings are not mere legal exercises but crucial national conversations on governance and the high standards demanded of public officials, they argued.

“In these difficult moments, the people look to their Senate to be the forum for the country's most important truth-telling procedure because of its seniority, independence, and reputation for statesmanship,” the statement read.

“It will also undermine the people's trust in the Senate as an independent and impartial institution before which the highest officials of the land may demonstrate and prove their fealty to the principles of accountability, public service, and democracy,” it added.

Vice President Duterte is facing impeachment proceedings based on seven articles, including allegations of misuse of confidential funds, “ghost” expenses, bribery, grave abuse of power, and misconduct.

CHIZ ESCUDERO

IMPEACHMENT TRIAL

SARA DUTERTE

SARA DUTERTE'S IMPEACHMENT

UP COLLEGE OF LAW
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House leaders to Chiz: No marching orders from Romualdez

House leaders to Chiz: No marching orders from Romualdez

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 15 hours ago
House leaders are pushing back on Senate President Chizi Escudero's claim of Speaker Martin Romualdez’s influence...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC prosecution submits 6th evidence vs Duterte

ICC prosecution submits 6th evidence vs Duterte

By Ian Laqui | 12 hours ago
Prosecutors at the International Criminal Court (ICC) have submitted a sixth set of evidence against detained former President...
Headlines
fbtw
More evidence vs Duterte disclosed

More evidence vs Duterte disclosed

By Janvic Mateo | 7 hours ago
More evidence has been disclosed by the International Criminal Court prosecutor in the crimes against humanity case of detained...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte eyes Dutch law to secure release

Duterte eyes Dutch law to secure release

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
In detention while awaiting trial for crimes against humanity in The Hague, former president Rodrigo Duterte is open to exploring...
Headlines
fbtw
MRT-7, common station set to be operational by 2027, says DOTR

MRT-7, common station set to be operational by 2027, says DOTR

By Jean Mangaluz | 13 hours ago
The Department of Transportation is aiming to complete the long-delayed MRT-7 project by 2027, according to agency chief Vince...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House passes bill banning e-sabong

House passes bill banning e-sabong

By Delon Porcalla | 7 hours ago
First offshore gaming, now e-sabong.
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Social media platforms should police fake news&rsquo;

‘Social media platforms should police fake news’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 7 hours ago
Social media platforms have the primary responsibility to police fake news to ensure that content creators do not violate...
Headlines
fbtw

Lockheed Martin offers long-term support for Philippines defense

By Michael Punongbayan | 7 hours ago
After offering to provide state-of-the-art F-16 fighter jets to the Philippines, Lockheed Martin – one of the United States’ leading defense and aerospace manufacturers – is aiming to establish...
Headlines
fbtw

Newport World Resorts joins Viva, STAR for ‘Bagets’

7 hours ago
Newport World Resorts – known for staging highly successful all-Filipino productions – has joined Viva Communications Inc. and The Philippine STAR to present “Bagets: The Musical,” a major...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with