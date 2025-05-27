^

Business

Landbank income rises to P13.2 billion in Q1

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
May 27, 2025 | 12:00am
Landbank income rises to P13.2 billion in Q1
In a statement, Landbank said it earned P13.29 billion from January to March, 11 percent above the P11.98 billion profit in the same period last year.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — State-run Land Bank of the Philippines grew its net income by 11 percent to P13.29 billion in the first quarter on higher loan portfolio.

In a statement, Landbank said it earned P13.29 billion from January to March, 11 percent above the P11.98 billion profit in the same period last year.

This is also 32 percent above the estimated P10 billion target for the first quarter.

The bank’s loan portfolio grew by eight percent to P1.58 trillion while investments rose by 14 percent to P1.5 trillion, supported by growth in both trading and non-trading portfolios.

Of the P1.58 trillion, loans to agriculture, fisheries and rural development comprised 53.4 percent of the total or P844.61 billion.

This supported nearly 28,000 new small farmers and fisherfolk during the period, bringing total beneficiaries to 4.04 million.

This was done through a mix of direct lending, credit conduits and capacity-building interventions across the agricultural value chain.

Loans and investments drove Landbank’s total assets to inch up by five percent to P3.43 trillion as of end-March.

Customer deposits likewise improved by five percent to P3.02 trillion.

Given its financial performance, Landbank has declared a record P33.53 billion in cash dividends for the year.

This is four percent higher than the P32.12 billion dividends in 2024.

LAND BANK
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Reset

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
“With his bold reset, the Marcos administration signals a new face – sharper, faster and fully focused on the people’s pressing needs,” so declared Palace press officer Claire Castro in...
Business
fbtw
MRT-4 funding may double to P100 billion

MRT-4 funding may double to P100 billion

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippines may have to borrow as much as P100 billion now to build the proposed railway between Ortigas and Taytay, Rizal,...
Business
fbtw
World Bank OKs new country partnership framework for Philippines

World Bank OKs new country partnership framework for Philippines

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The World Bank will focus its support for the Philippines on basic services such as health and education, and on boosting...
Business
fbtw
2GO lines up new route in Mindanao

2GO lines up new route in Mindanao

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Shipping giant 2GO Group Inc. is planning to expand its passenger reach in Mindanao to provide Filipinos with a cheaper option...
Business
fbtw
Gokongweis exploring other sites for NUSTAR

Gokongweis exploring other sites for NUSTAR

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
The Gokongwei Group is looking at replicating the success of its world-class NUSTAR Integrated Resort in Cebu City to other...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Discover the next big thing in retail at 31st NRCE

Discover the next big thing in retail at 31st NRCE

56 minutes ago
The Philippine Retailers Association, the national organization for retailers and suppliers, is set to elevate the retail...
Business
fbtw

Rediscovering Amorsolo

By Marianne Go | 56 minutes ago
Ayala Museum continues with its mission to impart art appreciation and educate Filipinos, especially the younger generation, on the country’s rich culture and heritage through its permanent gold exhibit collection...
Business
fbtw
South Korea firms, BCDA team up for infrastructure, smart city development

South Korea firms, BCDA team up for infrastructure, smart city development

By Louella Desiderio | 56 minutes ago
Two South Korean companies have expressed interest to partner with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority for...
Business
fbtw
CLI, Ixidor Holdings partner for Cebu Township

CLI, Ixidor Holdings partner for Cebu Township

By Richmond Mercurio | 56 minutes ago
Cebu Landmasters Inc. is teaming up with Ixidor Holdings Inc., headed by former AEV chairman Erramon Aboitiz, to develop...
Business
fbtw
EDC drilling 19 new geothermal wells

EDC drilling 19 new geothermal wells

By Brix Lelis | 56 minutes ago
Lopez-led Energy Development Corp. is digging deep into expansion this year as it intends to drill 19 new geothermal...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with