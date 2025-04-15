^

OFW remittances rise 2.6% in February, topping $3 billion

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
April 15, 2025 | 12:09pm
A customer swaps US dollars for pesos at a foreign exchange outlet in Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — Personal remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) climbed 2.6% year-over-year in February 2025, reaching $3.02 billion, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

This marks an increase from the $2.95 billion recorded in February 2024.

Cumulative remittances for January and February 2025 totaled $6.27 billion, up 2.7% from the same period last year.

Cash remittances sent through banks reached $2.72 billion, which is a 2.7% rise from $2.65 billion a year earlier.

Land-based OFWs accounted for the majority of bank remittances, sending $2.19 billion in February. Sea-based workers contributed $52 million.

The United States remained the top source of remittances, accounting for 40.9% of the total followed by Singapore at 7.6%.

Other major contributors are:

  • Saudi Arabia: 6.0%
  • Japan: 5.2%
  • United Kingdom: 4.8%
  • United Arab Emirates: 4.0%
  • Canada: 3.2%
  • Taiwan: 2.9%
  • Qatar: 2.8%
  • Hong Kong: 2.6%

The remaining 20.1% came from other countries.

OFW
