OFW remittances rise 2.6% in February, topping $3 billion

A customer swaps US dollars for pesos at a foreign exchange outlet in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Personal remittances from overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) climbed 2.6% year-over-year in February 2025, reaching $3.02 billion, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

This marks an increase from the $2.95 billion recorded in February 2024.

Cumulative remittances for January and February 2025 totaled $6.27 billion, up 2.7% from the same period last year.

Cash remittances sent through banks reached $2.72 billion, which is a 2.7% rise from $2.65 billion a year earlier.

Land-based OFWs accounted for the majority of bank remittances, sending $2.19 billion in February. Sea-based workers contributed $52 million.

The United States remained the top source of remittances, accounting for 40.9% of the total followed by Singapore at 7.6%.

Other major contributors are:

Saudi Arabia: 6.0%

Japan: 5.2%

United Kingdom: 4.8%

United Arab Emirates: 4.0%

Canada: 3.2%

Taiwan: 2.9%

Qatar: 2.8%

Hong Kong: 2.6%

The remaining 20.1% came from other countries.