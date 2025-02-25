Retail Leaders Summit tackles growth strategies

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) is staging the third edition of the Retail Leaders Summit on March 5 at Novotel Manila, Araneta City, Quezon City. Bringing together the industry’s best and brightest, this premier event will serve as a platform for leaders to exchange insights, strategies, and innovations shaping the future of retail.

With the theme “Retail Recharge: Inspiring Strategies for Retail Success,” the summit will provide participants with actionable intelligence on emerging trends, transformative technologies, and strategic frameworks essential for navigating today’s dynamic retail landscape. A key focus will be on people leadership, transformational change, and customer-centricity, equipping attendees with the tools needed to drive meaningful impact within their organizations.

Julian Cua, managing director and partner of Boston Consulting Group, will lead a forward-thinking discussion titled “The Future of the Filipino Retailers,” exploring industry trends and strategic insights for long-term growth.

Pia Acevedo, founder and CEO of The OneCORE Success Center, will conduct a thought-provoking session on “The Upskill Advantage: Leveraging Strengths-Based Strategies for Leadership and Innovation.”

JV Wong, president and CEO of People Ignite, will present “Unlocking Customer Experience Growth through CXJM (Customer Experience Journey Maps),” offering insights into enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.

As the retail industry undergoes significant transformation, business leaders and allied industries must stay ahead by embracing change, fostering innovation, and implementing customer-centric strategies. The 3rd Retail Leaders Summit promises to empower participants with valuable knowledge, cutting-edge ideas, and the inspiration needed to lead with purpose.

This event is made possible through the support of premium brand partners Globe Business and Centric Software.