^

Business

Retail Leaders Summit tackles growth strategies

The Philippine Star
February 25, 2025 | 12:00am
Retail Leaders Summit tackles growth strategies
JV Wong, Pia Acevedo and Julian Cua
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) is staging the third edition of the Retail Leaders Summit on March 5 at Novotel Manila, Araneta City, Quezon City. Bringing together the industry’s best and brightest, this premier event will serve as a platform for leaders to exchange insights, strategies, and innovations shaping the future of retail.

With the theme “Retail Recharge: Inspiring Strategies for Retail Success,” the summit will provide participants with actionable intelligence on emerging trends, transformative technologies, and strategic frameworks essential for navigating today’s dynamic retail landscape. A key focus will be on people leadership, transformational change, and customer-centricity, equipping attendees with the tools needed to drive meaningful impact within their organizations.

Julian Cua, managing director and partner of Boston Consulting Group, will lead a forward-thinking discussion titled “The Future of the Filipino Retailers,” exploring industry trends and strategic insights for long-term growth.

Pia Acevedo, founder and CEO of The OneCORE Success Center, will conduct a thought-provoking session on “The Upskill Advantage: Leveraging Strengths-Based Strategies for Leadership and Innovation.”

JV Wong, president and CEO of People Ignite, will present “Unlocking Customer Experience Growth through CXJM (Customer Experience Journey Maps),” offering insights into enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.

As the retail industry undergoes significant transformation, business leaders and allied industries must stay ahead by embracing change, fostering innovation, and implementing customer-centric strategies. The 3rd Retail Leaders Summit promises to empower participants with valuable knowledge, cutting-edge ideas, and the inspiration needed to lead with purpose.

This event is made possible through the support of premium brand partners Globe Business and Centric Software.

PHILIPPINE RETAILERS ASSOCIATION
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Trump orders tighter restrictions on Chinese investments in key sectors

Trump orders tighter restrictions on Chinese investments in key sectors

2 days ago
US President Donald Trump signed a memo Friday calling for curbs on Chinese investments in strategic sectors like tech and...
Business
fbtw
PPA readies P800 million Pasig River ferry upgrade

PPA readies P800 million Pasig River ferry upgrade

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
Commuters could get another mode of transport when traveling around Metro Manila, as the Philippine Ports Authority pushes...
Business
fbtw

Health care blues

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Do the poor get sick more often than the rich? Do the poor require hospital care more often than the rich? Malnourished and living in packed neighborhoods with pretty bad sanitary conditions, the poor are more likely...
Business
fbtw
Subic sees more business, jobs with CREATE MORE Act

Subic sees more business, jobs with CREATE MORE Act

By E.H. Edejer | 1 day ago
The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority expects to generate more investments and employment in this free port following the signing...
Business
fbtw

Dollar subdued due to slowing US economy

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
Prior to Trump taking office, many economists predicted that his economic policies would fuel the dollar’s strong run. Instead, the currency has weakened due to growing immunity to Trump’s tariff threats,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BDO profit soars to record P82 billion

BDO profit soars to record P82 billion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 52 minutes ago
Sy-led BDO Unibank Inc. grew its earnings by 12 percent to hit an all-time high of P82 billion in 2024 from P73.4 billion...
Business
fbtw
SM Prime bares P100-billion investment plan for 2025

SM Prime bares P100-billion investment plan for 2025

By Richmond Mercurio | 52 minutes ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc. is embarking on a P100-billion investment plan this year to continue expansion across its diversified...
Business
fbtw
Metro Pacific Water starts construction of P5.5 billion desalination plant

Metro Pacific Water starts construction of P5.5 billion desalination plant

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 52 minutes ago
Metro Pacific Water has started the construction of its P5.5-billion desalination facility in Metro Iloilo, the largest of...
Business
fbtw
Illicit cigarettes worth P2.1 billion to go up in smoke

Illicit cigarettes worth P2.1 billion to go up in smoke

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 52 minutes ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue is set to carry out the nationwide destruction of P2.1 billion worth of illicit cigarettes...
Business
fbtw

Promoting Philippine capital market through taxation

By Jose Bernard Basallaje | 52 minutes ago
In a bid to boost the country’s capital markets, Congress approved the bicameral conference report on the Capital Markets Efficiency Promotion Act bill.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with