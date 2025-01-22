^

Business

2GO broadens CFO’s role to COO

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
January 22, 2025 | 12:00am
2GO broadens CFOâ€™s role to COO
William Charles Howell
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Shipping giant 2GO Group Inc. has expanded the duties of its chief financial officer (CFO), naming him chief operating officer (COO), in preparation for another year of growth in the logistics industry.

2GO yesterday said it has appointed Will Howell as COO, combining this position with that of his concurrent role as CFO.

2GO said the appointment seeks to reorganize operations, improve the decision-making structure of the company and consolidate financial and operational management.

The shipper said it expects Howell to play a critical role in cementing its position as one of the logistics leaders in the Philippines. Howell is credited for promoting financial discipline in 2GO, which has driven it to profitability for three years in a row.

Similarly, Howell initiated 2GO’s efforts to invest assets across its business units and close down non-performing ones. All in all, the shipper improved its cash flow and financial position, thanks to Howell’s financial measures.

“We worked hard to enhance our efficiency and improve service delivery, positioning 2GO as a leader in the Philippine logistics industry,” Howell said.

2GO president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio said Howell would lead 2GO to new heights, with the shipper achieving several milestones in 2024 and is poised to do the same this year.

“Howell’s leadership has been a guiding spirit in strengthening 2GO’s financial and operational foundation, (and) I am excited to see how he will continue to drive the company’s ambitions and purpose in his new capacity,” DyBuncio said.

In 2024, 2GO added three vessels to its fleet, scaling up its capacity to serve the freight and travel demand in Visayas and Mindanao. Likewise, 2GO enhanced its cold chain and ISO tank services as part of efforts to grow its support businesses.

Also, 2GO enhanced its operational efficiency for last mile and parcel deliveries on the sustained demand for courier services. The shipper attributed its success partly to the innovation brought in by its leadership team.

2GO, one of the biggest players in logistics and owned by SM Investments Corp., offers a variety of shipping services, ranging from sea travel to freight forwarding.

The company used to be listed on the main board of the Philippine Stock Exchange, until it went private in 2023 to focus on the expansion of its logistics menu.

2GO GROUP INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Island flights transferred out of NAIA by March

Island flights transferred out of NAIA by March

By Iris Gonzales | 2 days ago
The government will commence its plan to move turboprops out of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Parañaque...
Business
fbtw
P30 billion released for pension of military, uniformed personnel

P30 billion released for pension of military, uniformed personnel

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
The Department of Budget and Management approved the release of P30.409 billion for the pension of military and uniformed...
Business
fbtw
Tech billionaires take center stage at Trump inauguration

Tech billionaires take center stage at Trump inauguration

By Alex Pigman | 10 hours ago
Tech billionaires including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos were given prime positions at Donald Trump's inauguration...
Business
fbtw
Trump gives TikTok 75-day grace period from US ban

Trump gives TikTok 75-day grace period from US ban

14 hours ago
Newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump ordered a 75-day pause on enforcing a law that would effectively ban TikTok, marking...
Business
fbtw
DA launches P85 million project to boost egg output

DA launches P85 million project to boost egg output

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) will roll out a P85.2-million chicken layer program this year that seeks to boost egg production...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Clark ready to host more island flights

Clark ready to host more island flights

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The private operator of the Clark International Airport is prepared to accommodate more flights as a result of the impending...
Business
fbtw
IPO proceeds to fund lending, global expansion &ndash; GCash

IPO proceeds to fund lending, global expansion – GCash

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
E-wallet giant GCash will spend the proceeds from its initial public offering on expanding the lending business and speeding...
Business
fbtw
Meralco to tap P75 billion credit facility

Meralco to tap P75 billion credit facility

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan’s Manila Electric Co. is borrowing up to P75 billion this week from a consortium of the...
Business
fbtw
Asialink Group targets P2.2 billion income this year

Asialink Group targets P2.2 billion income this year

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Asialink Group of Companies is targeting a net income of at least P2.2 billion this year as it banks on robust economic...
Business
fbtw
Retail price growth in NCR picks up in December

Retail price growth in NCR picks up in December

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Retail price growth of goods in Metro Manila rose in December 2024 from the previous month due mainly to the slower decline...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with