2GO broadens CFOâ€™s role to COO

2GO broadens CFO’s role to COO

MANILA, Philippines — Shipping giant 2GO Group Inc. has expanded the duties of its chief financial officer (CFO), naming him chief operating officer (COO), in preparation for another year of growth in the logistics industry.

2GO yesterday said it has appointed Will Howell as COO, combining this position with that of his concurrent role as CFO.

2GO said the appointment seeks to reorganize operations, improve the decision-making structure of the company and consolidate financial and operational management.

The shipper said it expects Howell to play a critical role in cementing its position as one of the logistics leaders in the Philippines. Howell is credited for promoting financial discipline in 2GO, which has driven it to profitability for three years in a row.

Similarly, Howell initiated 2GO’s efforts to invest assets across its business units and close down non-performing ones. All in all, the shipper improved its cash flow and financial position, thanks to Howell’s financial measures.

“We worked hard to enhance our efficiency and improve service delivery, positioning 2GO as a leader in the Philippine logistics industry,” Howell said.

2GO president and CEO Frederic DyBuncio said Howell would lead 2GO to new heights, with the shipper achieving several milestones in 2024 and is poised to do the same this year.

“Howell’s leadership has been a guiding spirit in strengthening 2GO’s financial and operational foundation, (and) I am excited to see how he will continue to drive the company’s ambitions and purpose in his new capacity,” DyBuncio said.

In 2024, 2GO added three vessels to its fleet, scaling up its capacity to serve the freight and travel demand in Visayas and Mindanao. Likewise, 2GO enhanced its cold chain and ISO tank services as part of efforts to grow its support businesses.

Also, 2GO enhanced its operational efficiency for last mile and parcel deliveries on the sustained demand for courier services. The shipper attributed its success partly to the innovation brought in by its leadership team.

2GO, one of the biggest players in logistics and owned by SM Investments Corp., offers a variety of shipping services, ranging from sea travel to freight forwarding.

The company used to be listed on the main board of the Philippine Stock Exchange, until it went private in 2023 to focus on the expansion of its logistics menu.