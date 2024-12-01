^

Business

Capital raising at PSE may hit P120 billion in 2025

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
December 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Capital raising at PSE may hit P120 billion in 2025
The Philippine Stock Exchange is located at Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Metro Manila.
BusinessWorld / file

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) expects capital-raising activities to grow by 50 percent next year, with the number of companies going public seen doubling.

“Next year, we can get P120 billion probably – a 50-percent increase. That’s capital raising. That includes follow-on offering, stock rights offering and private placement,” PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said.

Monzon said the PSE has recorded P79 billion in capital raising so far this year.

He said the amount is likely what the PSE will end 2024 with.

Last year, total capital raised from primary and secondary shares amounted to P140.95 billion, up by 28 percent from the P110.29 billion raised in 2022.

Aside from three initial public offerings (IPOs), other capital-raising activities conducted last year included five follow-on offerings, five stock rights offerings and 11 private placements.

For 2024, the PSE was originally targeting six IPOs and about P175 billion worth of capital to be raised.

“This year we only have three IPOs; small ones. We should be able to get six by next year,” Monzon said.

The executive earlier said the PSE is optimistic that bright spots such as easing inflation and interest rates would help create an ideal environment for capital raising next year.

Monzon also remains upbeat on the completion of the PSE’s planned acquisition of the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. (PDS) within the year.

“Still hoping this year,” he said.

According to Monzon, discussions among the parties are still ongoing.

“It’s a work in progress. We are still negotiating. There are so many shareholders. You have the Singapore Exchange Ltd. valuation, the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) valuation and then PSE valuation,” he said.

The PSE’s potential acquisition of the PDS will pave the way for the integration of the local bourse with the fixed-income exchange.

The PDS Group is the operator of the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp., the country’s sole fixed-income exchange.

The PSE owns 20.98 percent of the issued and outstanding capital stock of the PDS Group.

Other PDS stockholders include BAP (over 28 percent), Singapore Exchange (20 percent), Tata Consultancy Services Asia (eight percent), Whistler Technologies Services Inc. (eight percent) and San Miguel Corp. (four percent).

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Improved OTP at NAIA

Improved OTP at NAIA

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
A recent report released by the New NAIA Infra Corp., the private sector consortium that took over the management and operations...
Business
fbtw
Sri Lanka records highest deflation since 1961

Sri Lanka records highest deflation since 1961

11 hours ago
Sri Lanka's consumer prices fell by 2.1% in November, the highest deflation rate recorded by the economically fragile island...
Business
fbtw
PLDT service unaffected by CBA talks

PLDT service unaffected by CBA talks

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. has assured the public that its service remains unaffected as the company continues its collective bargaining...
Business
fbtw
First Gen borrows P7 billion to boost hydro unit

First Gen borrows P7 billion to boost hydro unit

By Brix Lelis | 1 day ago
First Gen Corp. of the Lopez Group has secured P7 billion in financing from three local banks to fuel the operations of its...
Business
fbtw
NEDA sees economy growing faster in Q4

NEDA sees economy growing faster in Q4

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The National Economic and Development Authority expects the economy to grow faster in the fourth quarter compared to the previous...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

IQOS Philippines charts path toward smoke-free future

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
As IQOS Philippines approaches its fifth year, the company has made notable progress with its goal of shifting Filipino smokers toward smoke-free alternatives.
Business
fbtw
Philippines ranks sixth in video game time

Philippines ranks sixth in video game time

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The Philippines placed sixth globally in terms of time spent on gaming, according to online gaming platform Mobile Premier...
Business
fbtw
Slight push in November inflation likely &ndash; BSP

Slight push in November inflation likely – BSP

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Higher prices of key food items, costlier electricity rates, rising oil prices and the depreciation of the peso against the...
Business
fbtw
Credit growth slows to 10.6% in October

Credit growth slows to 10.6% in October

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
After accelerating for three straight months, credit growth slowed to 10.6 percent in October from 11 percent in September,...
Business
fbtw
Stocks stumble for 4th straight day

Stocks stumble for 4th straight day

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Share prices fell for a fourth consecutive session yesterday on lack of positive catalysts.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with