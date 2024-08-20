^

Clark mega stopover up for bidding

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
August 20, 2024 | 12:00am
Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) is looking for private firms interested in building the Drive, Dine and Fly: Mega Service Station in Clark.

MANILA, Philippines — The government is bidding the 30-year lease and development for a mega stopover hub in Clark, Pampanga to serve the growing traffic passing by the district.

The project will sit in a two-hectare property within the Clark Civil Aviation Complex managed by CIAC, and will come with a lease term of 30 years, extendable by 20 years.

CIAC said the property has enough viability to thrive, as it is situated just 2.2 kilometers away from the Clark International Airport. Likewise, motorists can access the North Luzon Expressway and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway from the stopover.

The agency also assured prospective investors that the property is equipped with basic facilities for power and water. Moreover, the location boasts of road networks that can cater to all types of vehicles.

CIAC said interested parties may obtain the terms of reference and buy bidding documents until Sept. 4.

The state-run CIAC is tasked to manage the Clark Civil Aviation Complex, stretching 2,367 hectares where the Clark International Airport is located.

Apart from developing the complex, CIAC is required to turn over at least half of its profit to the Bureau of the Treasury as a contribution to state programs

As of June, CIAC has grown its profit by one percent to P210.56 million, from P207.56 million a year ago. Revenue grew by three percent to P369.92 million, lifted by the nine-fold increase in its foreign exchange gains.  

CLARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
