Training program on digital record management system

The Philippine Star
July 23, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — The Center for Global Best Practices will be host an SEC-accredited program, Best Practices in Digital Record Governance and Management, on Aug. 13 to 15, 2024 from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom.

Records are valuable resources that play a key role in decision-making and as evidence in any legal issue that a private company or government institution may encounter. This pioneering three-session training will teach governing body and management the global best practices and framework on how to plan, design, develop, implement and improve the end-to end quality management system of digital records. Discussion will include essential topics on record processing, controls and policies that are aligned with the Data Privacy Law.

This comprehensive lecture will be very helpful to organizations whether they are transforming from paper to digital records or simply improving their business systems.

This will feature CGBP course director John Macasio, a trainer and consultant at the Information and Communications Technology Literacy and Competency Development Bureau of the Department of Information and Communications Technology. He has conducted capability-building of management and workforce on privacy impact assessment and created a privacy and security management manual for state agencies and co-authored the United Nations ESCAP/APCICT published guidance on ICT Project Management – Theory and Application.

Enrollment is open to the general public and is highly recommended for personal information controllers (business owners, board directors, CEOs/ COOs, GMs, administrators, policy and decision-makers), personal information processors (anyone who processes information), data protection officers, lawyers and consultants who would like to apply these learnings in their list of services.

 

 

For details and to register, visit www.cgbp.org or call (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 / 59.

DIGITAL RECORD
