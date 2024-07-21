^

Business

Government urged to improve internet connectivity in schools

The Philippine Star
July 21, 2024 | 12:00am
Government urged to improve internet connectivity in schools
“Another academic year is starting and alongside the usual issues of congested classrooms, poor infrastructure and inadequate facilities, digital readiness –non-readiness, in fact – has become a glaring issue in Philippine schools. We need to act fast on this,” said CitizenWatch Philippines co-convenor lawyer Tim Abejo.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — A consumer advocacy group is calling on the government to collaborate with the private sector to improve broadband connectivity to transform the quality of education and catch up with the digital world.

“Another academic year is starting and alongside the usual issues of congested classrooms, poor infrastructure and inadequate facilities, digital readiness –non-readiness, in fact – has become a glaring issue in Philippine schools. We need to act fast on this,” said CitizenWatch Philippines co-convenor lawyer Tim Abejo.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, in a recent public hearing, pointed out that according to DICT data as of September 2022, only 1.8 percent of 47,421 public schools nationwide had access to free Wi-Fi, with the quality and speed of connections varying significantly.

“Those in urban areas have a distinct advantage while students in the rural areas lack reliable internet connection, if they have it in the first place,” Abejo said.

Meanwhile, the approximately 14,000 private schools have a higher percentage of connectivity, with 85 percent having internet access due to better funding and resources, enabling them to invest in the necessary infrastructure and technologies.

“Ultimately, we want all our learners, whether in public or private schools, to have the same access to the world’s wealth of rich educational content and knowledge now available because of the internet,” Abejo said.

“There is no argument that all our schools need internet access at broadband speeds,” Abejo said. Through it, students can access educational materials like books, articles, videos, journals and e- learning modules. “Access to the immersive and interactive format of e-learning content is a game-changing opportunity that will enrich the traditional classroom method of delivering the K-12 curriculum.”

vuukle comment

CONNECTIVITY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine banks hit by global IT outage

Philippine banks hit by global IT outage

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Some Philippine-based banks were affected by the global IT outage that crippled several institutions worldwide, grounding...
Business
fbtw
LIST: Flights canceled on July 19, 20 amid global cyber outage

LIST: Flights canceled on July 19, 20 amid global cyber outage

By Rosette Adel | 1 day ago
Several flights have been canceled on Friday (July 19) and Saturday (July 20) due to the technical disruptions caused...
Business
fbtw
Fewer Filipinos want to work abroad, but most still eager for foreign remote work

Fewer Filipinos want to work abroad, but most still eager for foreign remote work

By Jean Mangaluz | 15 hours ago
Fewer Filipinos want to work abroad, but local professionals are eager to work remotely for foreign employers, a new study...
Business
fbtw
Netflix wins subscribers as ad strategy pays off

Netflix wins subscribers as ad strategy pays off

1 day ago
Netflix on Thursday said it added eight million new subscribers in the second quarter, as the home of hit shows "The Crown"...
Business
fbtw
CrowdStrike crash raises questions about tech dependency

CrowdStrike crash raises questions about tech dependency

By Anuj Chopra | 12 hours ago
Catastrophic computer outages caused by a software update from one company have once again exposed the dangers of global technological...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Path to progress

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 55 minutes ago
As President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. prepares to deliver his third State of the Nation Address on Monday, there is an increasing and more pressing need for him to also emphasize the critical importance of energy reforms...
Business
fbtw
Taho story: A hot-and-cold scoop of brewing success

Taho story: A hot-and-cold scoop of brewing success

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 55 minutes ago
All stories have a beginning. And for this up-and-coming food business, it all started with a sort of a “why not?”...
Business
fbtw

Anti-aging cream

By Francis J. Kong | 55 minutes ago
Approaching 95 years of age, Mrs. Santos finally decided it was time to give up her apartment in New York and move to Miami. She was given the name of a Florida realtor, who enthusiastically drove her all over Miami,...
Business
fbtw
IFC lends P14.5 billion for ALI&rsquo;s green projects

IFC lends P14.5 billion for ALI’s green projects

By Louella Desiderio | 55 minutes ago
The International Finance Corp. is lending up to P14.5 billion to property giant Ayala Land Inc. to support the company’s...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with