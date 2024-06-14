Jollibee Group advances sustainability initiatives

Jollibee Group vice president and head of supply chain Michael Ong said the group would continue to develop strategies and systems that will transform its supply chain operations and “treat the planet more responsibly.”

MANILA, Philippines — The Jollibee Group is committed to further advancing its sustainability initiatives following the successful integration of clean energy in its four main manufacturing sites in the country.

Among the recent initiatives of the group as part of its commitment to integrating green energy is the installation of solar panels in its four main manufacturing sites in Luzon.

Over 16,800 solar panels have been installed in the group’s four major manufacturing sites.

These include its largest manufacturing site, the Canlubang Baking Facility and the Zen3 facility in Canlubang, Laguna. The solar projects in the two sites have a combined capacity of 5.05 megawatts (MW).

The Jollibee Worldwide Services-Logistics in Parañaque and the C3 manufacturing site in Laguna have also been energized with solar power with combined capacity of 4.05 MW.

Overall, Jollibee said the four manufacturing facilities can reduce their power consumption from the grid with a combined average of 15 percent a year.

“This is a significant milestone in our sustainability journey at the Jollibee Group. These initiatives are more than just technological advancement, but more importantly a shared commitment to preserving our planet and furthering our collective responsibility to create a more sustainable future,” Ong said.

The Jollibee Group Foundation (JGF) has likewise engaged its employees to support mangrove preservation and reforestation projects as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Close to 4,000 mangrove trees were planted by Jollibee Group employees last year.

“We are committed to stepping up our efforts in creating value for our stakeholders and in giving back to the environment. To further increase the area of mangrove habitat in the country, JGF is also planning to support more mangrove planting activities in other regions, including Visayas and Mindanao, upholding community management as key component,” JGF president Gisela Tiongson said.

In line with its commitment to its global sustainability agenda targets, the Jollibee Group said it would continue to enhance its sustainable business practices, embrace new technologies and harness the power of employee volunteerism to inspire more of its partners and stakeholders to become responsible stewards of the planet.

“These initiatives symbolize innovation and represent a shared commitment to preserving the planet through intentional and sustainable business practices,” Jollibee Group chief business officer Joseph Tanbuntiong said.