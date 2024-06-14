^

Business

Jollibee Group advances sustainability initiatives

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 14, 2024 | 12:00am
Jollibee Group advances sustainability initiatives
Jollibee Group vice president and head of supply chain Michael Ong said the group would continue to develop strategies and systems that will transform its supply chain operations and “treat the planet more responsibly.”
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Jollibee Group is committed to further advancing its sustainability initiatives following the successful integration of clean energy in its four main manufacturing sites in the country.

Jollibee Group vice president and head of supply chain Michael Ong said the group would continue to develop strategies and systems that will transform its supply chain operations and “treat the planet more responsibly.”

Among the recent initiatives of the group as part of its commitment to integrating green energy is the installation of solar panels in its four main manufacturing sites in Luzon.

Over 16,800 solar panels have been installed in the group’s four major manufacturing sites.

These include its largest manufacturing site, the Canlubang Baking Facility and the Zen3 facility in Canlubang, Laguna. The solar projects in the two sites have a combined capacity of 5.05 megawatts (MW).

The Jollibee Worldwide Services-Logistics in Parañaque and the C3 manufacturing site in Laguna have also been energized with solar power with combined capacity of 4.05 MW.

Overall, Jollibee said the four manufacturing facilities can reduce their power consumption from the grid with a combined average of 15 percent a year.

“This is a significant milestone in our sustainability journey at the Jollibee Group. These initiatives are more than just technological advancement, but more importantly a shared commitment to preserving our planet and furthering our collective responsibility to create a more sustainable future,” Ong said.

The Jollibee Group Foundation (JGF) has likewise engaged its employees to support mangrove preservation and reforestation projects as part of its commitment to environmental sustainability.

Close to 4,000 mangrove trees were planted by Jollibee Group employees last year.

“We are committed to stepping up our efforts in creating value for our stakeholders and in giving back to the environment. To further increase the area of mangrove habitat in the country, JGF is also planning to support more mangrove planting activities in other regions, including Visayas and Mindanao, upholding community management as key component,” JGF president Gisela Tiongson said.

In line with its commitment to its global sustainability agenda targets, the Jollibee Group said it would continue to enhance its sustainable business practices, embrace new technologies and harness the power of employee volunteerism to inspire more of its partners and stakeholders to become responsible stewards of the planet.

“These initiatives symbolize innovation and represent a shared commitment to preserving the planet through intentional and sustainable business practices,” Jollibee Group chief business officer Joseph Tanbuntiong said.

vuukle comment

JOLIBEE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Roxas resigns as SPNEC independent director

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Businessman Pedro Roxas, chairman of listed firms Roxas Holdings Inc. and Roxas & Co. Inc., has stepped down from his role as independent director of Manuel V. Pangilinan-led SP New Energy Corp.
Business
fbtw
Meralco&rsquo;s power rates up in June

Meralco’s power rates up in June

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Meralco has announced a power rate increase of P0.6436 per kilowatt-hour, bringing the household rate to P12.0575 per...
Business
fbtw
Ang&rsquo;s eldest takes on bigger role in SMC

Ang’s eldest takes on bigger role in SMC

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
John Paul Ang, the eldest son of tycoon Ramon Ang, is set to take on a bigger role in diversified conglomerate San Miguel...
Business
fbtw
Megawide sets sight on next public offer

Megawide sets sight on next public offer

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Following the successful listing of Citicore Renewable Energy Corp. last week, the Megawide Group of tycoon Edgar Saavedra...
Business
fbtw
Sanitary landfill in Capas, Tarlac to get major redevelopment

Sanitary landfill in Capas, Tarlac to get major redevelopment

By Gabriell Christel Galang | 7 hours ago
The government-controlled Bases Conversion and Development Authority will soon transform the Kalangitan sanitary landfill...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Oversubscribed SM Prime bonds net P25 billion

Oversubscribed SM Prime bonds net P25 billion

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
M Prime Holdings Inc., the integrated property developer of the Sy family, has raised P25 billion from its oversubscribed...
Business
fbtw
Nokia tasked to replace Globe&rsquo;s legacy assets

Nokia tasked to replace Globe’s legacy assets

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Wireless giant Globe Telecom Inc. is moving on from some of its legacy solutions by deploying a modern replacement developed...
Business
fbtw

Toyota opening new dealership in Davao City

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Toyota Motor Philippines Corp. is expanding in Mindanao through a new dealership in Davao City.
Business
fbtw
SMIC&rsquo;s investment in healthcare

SMIC’s investment in healthcare

1 hour ago
Investing in healthcare is more important now for SM Investments Corp. following the tough lessons learned from the recent...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with