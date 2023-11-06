Oil price rollback to be implemented on November 7

This photo shows motorists filling up their tanks at Petron.

MANILA, Philippines — Oil firms will implement a price rollback on fuel products on Tuesday, November 7.

Shell, Seaoil, PetroGazz, Cleanfuel, PTT and Caltex will decrease their gasoline, dieseland kerosene prices, according to their respective advisories.

A price decrease of P1.10 and P1.05 per liter will be implemented on diesel and kerosene products, respectively.

Gasoline prices, meanwhile, will have a decrease of P0.45 per liter.

Some oil companies will implement their price adjustments at 12:01 a.m., while others will adjust prices at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.