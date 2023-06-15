^

Business

Stocks retreat ahead of expected US Fed pause

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
June 15, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Local stocks retreated yesterday as investor sentiment soured following a sharp drop in foreign direct investments (FDI), bucking a global equities uptrend as traders were all but certain that the US Federal Reserve will refrain from hiking interest rates later in the day.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) closed at 6,434.06, down by 73.20 points or 1.12 percent, while the broader All Shares index slipped to 3,437.04, down by 30.21 points or 0.87 percent.

Claire Alviar of Philstocks Financials said the local bourse slipped as the lower net FDI inflow to the Philippines weighed on sentiment.

FDI net inflow to the Philippines dropped by 30.7 percent year-onyear in March, while in the first quarter, net inflow declined by 19.60 percent. Lower FDI net inflow dampened investor sentiment as this may have negative spillover effects in the economy, such as slower economic growth and reduced consumer spending if this continues to decline.

Total value turnover reached P11.452 billion. Market breadth was negative, 118 to 72, while 41 issues were unchanged. In the US, the much-watched CPI report showed prices barely rose in

May, with just a 0.1 percent increase from the prior month. On an annual basis, consumer prices rose by four percent , the smallest in more than two years, slowing from April’s 4.9 percent.

That has crystallized traders’ views that the Fed is unlikely to hike rates later on Wednesday. They now see more than a 90 percent chance of the bank staying put.

“Having already flagged the possibility of a pause I think it’s unlikely that (the Fed) would veer off course at this particular juncture,” said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank in London.

“They do clearly appear to be  approaching this on a somewhat cautious basis given the elevated level of uncertainty. The CPI data yesterday was pretty much bang in line so nothing there to challenge this outlook.”

“We think it will be a hawkish pause as the Fed emphasizes that the hiking cycle might not be done. Whether the pause turns into a skip will depend on incoming data,” said Eugene Leow, senior rates strategist at DBS Bank.

FDI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PAL international flights move to NAIA by June 16

PAL international flights move to NAIA by June 16

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 3 days ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines has reminded passengers that all of its international flights will be located at the Terminal...
Business
fbtw
Globe warns against rising OTT spam, scam messages

Globe warns against rising OTT spam, scam messages

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. has warned consumers against the increasing number of spam and scam messages using over-the-top...
Business
fbtw
BPI, Palawan Pawnshop partner for remittances

BPI, Palawan Pawnshop partner for remittances

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 6 days ago
Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands has partnered with Palawan Pawnshop to further boost its remittance business, as...
Business
fbtw

Inflation and price control

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
To those of us who believe in a free market economy, price control is a bad concept. It attempts to repeal the law of supply and demand. It tries to fix a problem by introducing the strong hand of government into...
Business
fbtw
McDonald&rsquo;s Philippines to hire 20k more employees

McDonald’s Philippines to hire 20k more employees

By Catherine Talavera | 1 day ago
Fast food chain McDonald’s Philippines is set to hire over 20,000 more employees as it continues to open more stores...
Business
fbtw
Latest
priority latest
Array
(
)

latest
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273882
            [Title] => Agricultural trade drops by 8.6% in Q1
            [Summary] => The Philippines saw a higher trade deficit even as the value of the countryâ€™s agricultural trade fell by 8.6 percent in the first quarter amid lower exports and imports, according to preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1804525
            [AuthorName] => Danessa Rivera
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => 
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273880
            [Title] => BSP to strengthen dispute handling settlement
            [Summary] => The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is strengthening the guidelines on reconciliation and dispute handling for settlement and crediting issues in electronic fund transfers to further boost consumer protection.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1097197
            [AuthorName] => Lawrence Agcaoili
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/14/bsp_2023-06-14_20-57-59201_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273878
            [Title] => Treasury awards P25 billion reissued T-bonds in full
            [Summary] => The government yesterday borrowed P25 billion in long-term securities even as investors asked for higher rates.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1475310
            [AuthorName] => Louise Maureen Simeon
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/14/peso-bills-philippine-money_2023-06-14_23-14-14303_thumbnail.jpg
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273877
            [Title] => A law with misguided objectives
            [Summary] => While many may laud the seeming generosity of the 2017 law mandating free tuition fees in all state universities, the crippling effects after five years are now trickling in â€“ and itâ€™s not a pretty sight.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 133715
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1805279
            [AuthorName] => Rey Gamboa
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => 
        )

    [4] => Array
        (
            [ArticleID] => 2273875
            [Title] => Tourist VAT refund seen adding up to P13 billion to GDP
            [Summary] => The plan to refund the value-added tax of foreign tourists is expected to add up to P13 billion to the economy annually amid the propensity of travellers to consume more with such a reimbursement mechanism.
            [DatePublished] => 2023-06-15 00:00:00
            [isSticky] => 0
            [Focus] => 1
            [PostType] => Standard
            [ColumnID] => 0
            [Alias] => 
            [AuthorID] => 1475310
            [AuthorName] => Louise Maureen Simeon
            [SectionName] => Business
            [SectionUrl] => business
            [URL] => https://media.philstar.com/photos/2023/06/14/tourist_2023-06-14_23-16-27231_thumbnail.jpg
        )

)

abtest

Agricultural trade drops by 8.6% in Q1

By Danessa Rivera | 1 hour ago
The Philippines saw a higher trade deficit even as the value of the country’s agricultural trade fell by 8.6 percent in the first quarter amid lower exports and imports, according to preliminary data from the...
Business
fbtw
BSP to strengthen dispute handling settlement

BSP to strengthen dispute handling settlement

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is strengthening the guidelines on reconciliation and dispute handling for settlement and...
Business
fbtw
Treasury awards P25 billion reissued T-bonds in full

Treasury awards P25 billion reissued T-bonds in full

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The government yesterday borrowed P25 billion in long-term securities even as investors asked for higher rates.
Business
fbtw

A law with misguided objectives

By Rey Gamboa | 1 hour ago
While many may laud the seeming generosity of the 2017 law mandating free tuition fees in all state universities, the crippling effects after five years are now trickling in – and it’s not a pretty ...
Business
fbtw
Tourist VAT refund seen adding up to P13 billion to GDP

Tourist VAT refund seen adding up to P13 billion to GDP

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The plan to refund the value-added tax of foreign tourists is expected to add up to P13 billion to the economy annually amid...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with